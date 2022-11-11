Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Carbone

review star

No reviews yet

6019 Glenwood Ave A

Raleigh, NC 27615

Appetizer

Antipasto

$13.50

Italian meats, cheeses, and marinated vegetables, topped with two stuffed clams.

Zuppa Di' Clams

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh clams steamed open in marinara sauce, served over toasted bread.

Fried Veggies and Cheese

$10.00

Fried to a tender golden brown.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Sweet Red Peppers

$12.00

Sauteed with garlic, olive oil, and kalamata olives. Served with fresh mozzarella cheese and salami.

Fried Cheese

$10.00

Fingerling potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.00

A bed of lettuce, slices of tomato, onion, and cucumber, accompanied by your favorite dressing.

Sicilian Salad

$7.00

A bed of lettuce topped with marinated vegetables, chopped salami, and topped with Italian dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Fresh spinach topped with eggs, chopped bacon, cucumber, fresh mushroom, and honey dressing.

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese, topped with croutons

Soup

Minestrone

$6.00

Vegetable soup made with meat stock and Italian spices.

Lentil

$6.00

Lentils and spinach simmered with Italian herbs - a Carbone specialty.

Baked Onion

$6.00

Onions blended with beef stock, Marsala wine, and topped with croutons and Provolone cheese.

Large Entree Minestrone

$9.00

Large Entree Lentil

$9.00

Soup Special

$8.00

Pasta

Spaghetti with...

$11.00

Angel Hair with Garlic and Oil

$12.00

Pasta with Garlic and Olive Oil

Ziti with Meat Sauce

$12.00

Linguini with White Clams

$14.00

choice of red or white sauce; the red sauce consists of clams in marinara, the white combines clams with garlic and olive oil.

Linguini with Red Clams

$14.00

choice of red or white sauce; the red sauce consists of clams in marinara, the white combines clams with garlic and olive oil.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

A delicate blend of butter, cream, and cheese, tossed with fettuccini.

Tortellini Alfredo

$12.00

Cheese filled tortellini in Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.00

Fettuccine tossed with egg, onion, and bacon. Topped with fresh ground pepper and parmesan cheese

Entrée

Veal Parm

$21.00

Fried veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and cheese.

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Tender medallions of veal sautéed in Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.

Veal Scaloppine

$22.00

Slices of veal sautéed in a delicately seasoned tomato sauce with fresh mushrooms.

Veal Picatta

$22.00

Tender veal filets sautéed in butter, lemon and white wine with capers.

Veal Cacciatore

$20.00

Veal simmered with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, wine, and spices.

Beef Braciole

$19.00

Thin slices of beef rolled with ground veal, chopped egg, herbs and spices, sautéed with wine, mushrooms, and marinara sauce.

Chopped Sirloin

$17.50

Chopped sirloin smothered in a spicy tomato, wine, and mushroom sauce.

Italian Sausage Pep/On

$17.50

Pork sausage seasoned with spices and baked with onions and green peppers. Topped with marinara sauce.

Chicken Parm

$17.50

Tender, boneless chicken breasts topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Maria

$19.00

Filet of chicken sautéed in a wine and mushroom sauce, baked with prosciutto ham and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Filet of chicken sautéed in a Marsala wine and fresh mushroom sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.00

Chicken simmered with tomatoes, wine, onions, mushrooms, peppers, herbs, and spices.

Chicken Primavera

$19.00

Breaded breasts of chicken baked with eggplant slices, prosciutto ham, cheese, and marinara sauce.

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter.

Chicken Picotta

$18.00

Tender chicken filets sautéed in butter, lemon and white wine with capers.

Grouper Puttanesca

$22.00

Grouper simmered in a tomato, kalamata olive, mushroom, and caper sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Served in a cream sauce and topped with lump crabmeat.

Shrimp Marinara

$20.00

Tender shrimp sautéed in marinara sauce served over a bed of spaghetti.

Shrimp Cacciatore

$21.00

Shrimp simmered with tomatoes, onions, peppers, wine, and spices; served over spaghetti.

Nightly Special

$22.00

Casserole

Lasagna

$13.50

Layers of pasta, cheese, and beef, topped with tomato sauce and cheese.

Veg Lasagna

$13.50

Made with spinach, mushrooms, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and topped with marinara sauce.

Cannelloni

$13.50

Pasta shells filled with ground veal, chicken, and spinach. Topped with tomato sauce and cheese.

Manicotti

$13.50

Pasta shells filled with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese, bits of prosciutto ham, and topped with tomato sauce.

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Ziti mixed with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Baked and topped with cheese. Vegetarians, ask for marinara sauce!

Ravioli

$13.50

Large cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce and cheese. Vegetarians, please ask for marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parm

$13.50

Layers of fried eggplant, marinara sauce, and cheese.

Stuffed Eggplant Parm

$13.50

Fried slices of eggplant filled with cheese and bits of prosciutto ham, topped with marinara sauce.

Pizzas

Med Pizza

$13.00

Large Pizza

$14.00

Sicilian Pizza

$16.50

Spinach Calzone

$17.50

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$18.00

Individual Calzone

$10.00

Small Pizza

$11.00

Side

Side Spinach G&O

$6.00

Side Broccoli G&O

$6.00

Side Eggplant with Marinara

$6.00

Side of Italian Sausage

$6.00

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Pint Dressing

$9.00

Pint Sauce

$9.00

Cup Sauce

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Side Order Pasta

$5.00

Quart Sauce

$16.00

Quart Dressing

$16.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Loaf of bread

$5.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Pint of Minestrone

$12.00

Pint of Lentil

$12.00

Dessert

Biscuit Tortoni

$7.00

Cream and macaroons whipped with Amaretto and frozen. A light and delicious dessert.

Cannoli

$7.00

Pastry crepe filled with whipped ricotta, cream, and chocolate bits.

Cassata

$7.00

A pound cake laced with rum, layered with whipped ricotta and chocolate, and topped with semi-sweet chocolate icing.

Rum Cake

$7.00

A cake laced with rum and layered with chocolate custard, topped with vanilla custard, almonds, cherries.

Spumoni

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Plain, chocolate, or amaretto. Absolutely the best! Jean Carbone's specialty.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lady fingers dipped in espresso and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone and mocha cream.

Italian Almond Cream Cake

$7.00

Amaretto infused sponge cake layered with mascarpone and whipped cream, topped with almonds.

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Sponge cake layered with lemon cream.

Creme Caramelle

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Small Spumoni

$4.00

Pumpkin Pecan cheese cake

$9.00Out of stock

Apple pecan coffee cake

$9.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.25

CAPPUCINO

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling (500ml)

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling (liter)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family run and operated Italian restaurant

