Food

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$6.95

8 piece knots with garlic drizzle

Garlic bread with Cheese

$6.95

6 pieces beard with cheese and garlic

Mozzarela Stix

$7.95

6 pieces

8 Wings

$10.95

8 pieces, BBQ, Buffalo, Hot

Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Half portion of the house salad

House Salad

$7.95

Iceburg lettcus, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, kalamata, pimento olives, and banana peppers

Anitpasto Salad

$11.95

House salad with sweet cherry pepper, and ham salami and provolone

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

8inch sub with chips

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.95

8inch sub with chips

Italian Sub

$10.95

Ham, salami, provolone, lettcus, tomato, oinon, and oil&vinegar. *inch sub with chips

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$10.95

2 toppings

Stromboli

$12.95

New York Stromboli

$12.95

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, oinons

Meat Lover Stromboli

$12.95

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon

Veggie Lover Stromboli

$12.95

tomato, spinach, mushroom, oinon, green peppers

Roll

Meatball Parm Roll

$12.95

Meatball with homemade tomato sausce and Mozzarela cheese

Chicken Pram Roll

$12.95

Chicken with homemade tomato sausce and Mozzarela cheese

Sausage, Peppers, and Onion Roll

$12.95

sausageg, green pepper, oinons

BYO Roll

$12.95

Entrees

Pasta with Sauce

$8.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Tortellini

$12.95

pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$12.95

pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Beef Lasagna

$12.95

pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pasta with Meatballs

$12.95

pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana w/ Pasta

$12.95

pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

cannoli shell with cream and powder sugar

Zeppole

$6.95

fried dough with powder sugar

On the Side

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Topping TO GO

$1.50

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Extra Meatball

$0.75

Mariana SC

$0.75

Pizza

Slices

Slice with Cheese

$2.99

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$14.95

14" Gino's Supreme

$20.99

pepperoni, sasuage, beef, ham, bacon, mushrooms, oinons, green pepper, black olives

14" Veggie Lovers

$20.99

mushroom, tomatos, onions, green peppers,black olives, spinach

14" Meat Lovers

$20.99

pepperoni,sasuage, meatball, ham, bacon, beef

14" Ranchero Pizza

$20.99

tomatoes, bacon, and ranch drizzle

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

grilled chicken, red onions, BBQ sause

14" Lasagna Pizza

$20.99

beef, ricotta chesse, sausage

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

grilled chicken, red onions, Buffalo sause

14" White Pizza

$20.99

ricotta cheese, garlic, olive oil drizzle

14" Old Fashion

$17.99

garlic, fresh basil, olive oil drizzle, light sauce

18" Pizza

18" Cheese

$17.95

18" Gino's Supreme

$24.99

18" Veggie Lovers

$24.99

18" Meat Lovers

$24.99

18" Ranchero Pizza

$24.99

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

18" Lasagna Pizza

$24.99

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

18" White Pizza

$24.99

18" Old Fashion

$21.99

28" Big Apple

28" Big Apple

$35.99

Biggest in Raleigh

Specials

Slice Deals

2 Slices + Drink

$7.99

2 slices and a drink, one topping each slice

1 Slice + Side Salad + Drink

$9.50

one toppings and drink with side salad

Specials +

Large Pizza + One Topping + 2L Soda

$22.99

Special

Medium Pizza + 1 Topping + Side

$19.99

Special

Large Pizza +One Topping + 10 Wings

$29.99

Special

2 for 20 Stromboli or Roll

$20.00

Special

Drinks

2L Soda

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95Out of stock

Sprite

$3.95

G-Ale

$3.95Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$3.95

24 oz Fountain

24 o Fountain

$2.00

20 oz Bottle

20 oz bottle

$1.75