FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen Brennan Station

8107 Creedmoor Road

Suite 110

Raleigh, NC 27613

Order Again

ENTRÉES

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.95
Build Your Own Pita

Build Your Own Pita

$10.95

SIDES

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$4.95

natural cut fries with garlic salt, feta, oregano, and red wine vinegar

Classic Cut Fries

Classic Cut Fries

$3.95

american classic with sea salt

Falafel

Falafel

$4.45

with 1 dipping sauce

Dolmades (4)

Dolmades (4)

$3.95

grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$3.95
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$3.95

spinach and feta cheese pie

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$4.45

traditional or spicy

Tzatziki & Pita

Tzatziki & Pita

$4.45
Village Salad (horiatiki)

Village Salad (horiatiki)

$3.95

house marinated cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions

Rice

Rice

$2.95

lemon rice pilaf or brown

Greek Lentils

Greek Lentils

$3.45
Pita

Pita

$0.95

white or wheat

Protein

Protein

$3.45

SOUP

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.95

scratch made traditional greek chicken, lemon, and rice soup

DESSERTS

Baklava

Baklava

$3.95

flaky filo dough with ground walnuts and honey

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.95

soft and smooth cheesecake with baklava crumbles, topped with shredded baklava and honey drizzle

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

oversized & oven baked

Greek Donuts (loukamades)

Greek Donuts (loukamades)

$3.95+

deep fried honey puffs with honey and cinnamon sugar

Greek Rice Pudding (rizogalo)

Greek Rice Pudding (rizogalo)

$3.95

house made greek rice pudding

FAMILY

FRESKO Family Meal

FRESKO Family Meal

$39.95

(Feeds 4-6) comes with your choice of 2 bases, I protein, 2 sauces and includes sides of garlic green beans, village salad, and pita

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$6.95

BOTTLED

Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$2.95Out of stock
Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.95Out of stock
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.95Out of stock
Bubly Can

Bubly Can

$2.95Out of stock

cherry, lime, pineapple, or strawberry

Aquafina Bottle

Aquafina Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

FOUNTAIN

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.45
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.45
Wild Cherry Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.45
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.45
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.45
Tropicana Lemonade

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.45
Brewed Sweet Tea

Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.45
Brewed Unsweet Tea

Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.45

FAMILY STYLE

FRESKO Family-Style Buffet

FRESKO Family-Style Buffet

$12.95

*** 10 Person Minimum Please *** Includes your choices of 2 bases, 2 proteins, 2 sides, 2 sauces, pita, lettuce, tomato, onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, and feta. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

LUNCHES

Bowl Boxed Lunch

$12.95

Each box includes your choices of base, protein, 2 sides, and 2 sauces. Served with a side of pita and a chocolate chip cookie.

Pita Boxed Lunch

$11.95

Each box includes your choice of pita topped with your choice of protein, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, and your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side and a chocolate chip cookie.

A LA CARTE PROTEINS

Greek Meatballs (keftedes) Pan

$44.95

serves 10

Traditional Gyro Pan

Traditional Gyro Pan

$44.95

serves 10

Falafel Pan

Falafel Pan

$44.95

serves 10

Grilled Chicken Gyro Pan

Grilled Chicken Gyro Pan

$44.95

serves 10

Grilled Steak Pan

Grilled Steak Pan

$49.95

serves 10

A LA CARTE SIDES

Brown Rice Pan

Brown Rice Pan

$19.95
Lemon Rice Pilaf Pan

Lemon Rice Pilaf Pan

$19.95
Lentils Pan

Lentils Pan

$24.95
Garlic Green Beans Pan

Garlic Green Beans Pan

$24.95
Village Salad Pan

Village Salad Pan

$24.95
Dolmades Pan

Dolmades Pan

$39.95
Hummus w/ Pita Pan

Hummus w/ Pita Pan

$24.95

Tzatziki w/ Pita Pan

$24.95

Mixed Greens

$19.95

A LA CARTE BAKERY

White Pita Pan

White Pita Pan

$14.95
Wheat Pita Pan

Wheat Pita Pan

$14.95
Spanakopita Pan

Spanakopita Pan

$34.95

A LA CARTE SAUCES

Tzatziki Pan

Tzatziki Pan

$7.95
Hummus Pan

Hummus Pan

$7.95
Greek Dressing Pan

Greek Dressing Pan

$7.95
Spicy Red Pepper Pan

Spicy Red Pepper Pan

$7.95

Lemon Tahini Pan

$7.95

DESSERT PAN

Baklava Pan

Baklava Pan

$39.95
Rizogalo Pan

Rizogalo Pan

$24.95
Chocolate Chip Cookies Pan

Chocolate Chip Cookies Pan

$24.95
Baklava Cheesecake Pan (serves 14)

Baklava Cheesecake Pan (serves 14)

$69.95

Serves 14

BEVERAGES

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.95

Gallon Lemonade

$7.95
Aquafina Bottle

Aquafina Bottle

$2.95Out of stock
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$2.95Out of stock
Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

MISCELLANEOUS

Bag of Ice

$4.95

Flameless Food Warming System

$39.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Brennan Station

Website

Location

8107 Creedmoor Road, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27613

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

