Dos Taquitos

Popular Items
UTENSILS
I NEED UTENSILS
If you have any type of allergy please be sure to notify us. *NOTICE: the consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness *NOTICE: items may come in contact with nuts, soy gluten and/or dairy
I DO NOT NEED UTENSILS
MERCHANDISE
Black Sweater
Breathable and versatile long sleeve sweater. Perfect for any season with cuffed sleeves and detail stitching at the neck.
Grey Long Sleeved Shirt
Cool grey shirt with our logo in white, great unisex gift. This item is true to size.
Purple Sweater
Everyday crewneck sweatshirt, true to size fit. Deep purple to spice up an outfit.
Grey Hoodie
True to size hoodie for a comfy and simple look. Rep your favorite restaurants funky logo
Tye Dye Shirt
Bringing back the 70’s with our pastel color scheme, includes our logo and is true to size
Skull Grey Dress
Super comfy and an instant outfit, is true to size with stretch allowing you to choose your desired fit
Unisex Skull TShirt
Simple black tee with our logo in bright, contrasting colors. True to size.
Maroon Long Sleeved Shirt
Fun pop of color with our logo, unisex and true to size.
Skull Tank Top
Summer staple tank in black with a rainbow logo. This item runs large.
Women's Skull V-neck Tshirt
Black teeshirt with a feminine v neck for a more flattering fit, true to size.
30 Year Annv Tshirt
Celebrate how far we’ve come along with us! Black Tee with our celebratory 30 year logo. This item runs large.
Cinco Frida Shirt
This awesome Black Tee with a silhouette of Frida Kahlo was created for our Cinco Staff, but it was requested so much we made more. This item runs large.
APPETIZERS
Extra Bag of Chips
*fried in the same fryer as Gluten items
Extra Small Salsa
5.5oz container of our fresh homemade salsa *vegan
Cheese Dip
Jalapenos makes this blend of cheeses spicy and delicious
Guacamole Dip
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
Bean Dip
classic cheese dip mixed with refried beans
ChoriQueso
classic cheese dip with chorizo-potato hash
Tamales
Two steamy corn husks folded over corn masa dough, and stuffed with pork al pastor and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.
Yuca Fries
Cruncy yuca fries, served with our homemade spicy ranch *vegetarian
Sweet Plantains
slices of ripe plantains, also known as Maduros. Served with mexican cream *vegetarian
Chicharrones
Fried pork rinds
Tostones
Fried Green plantains, also known as Patacones, served with our homemade chipotle honey mustard. *vegetarian
Empanadas
Two crispy turnovers. one with chicken, spanish rice and stuffed with cheese dip. The other with steak, ripe plantains, spanish rice, shredded cheese and black beans and stuffed with a chipotle honey sauce. Garnished with a mango-poblano salad.
FireCrackers
pickled jalapenos stuffed with a blend of cheeses and spices and coated with crunchy plantains. *vegetarian
Taquitos
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed 3 with shredded chicken and 3 with cheese-potato. Topped with chipotle sauce, mexican cream, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, and queso fresco
Nachos de Oro
Chips smothered in queso, sprinkled with pico de gallo, avocados, cilantro and chipotle.
Ceviche
Shrimp with avocado, poblanos, mango, onions, and cilantro mixed with a spicy tamarind citrus sauce.
TACOS
Mexicanos
Three homemade corn tortillas with flavored seasonings and filled with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Comes one steak, one chicken, and one black bean. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed shrimp mixed with roasted red peppers, corn and onions folded into two corn tortillas with melted cheese, avocado and cilantro. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Original Steak Tacos
Two flour tortillas grilled flawlessly and smothered with melted chihuahua cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. These mouthwatering tacos are then packed full of our famous carne asada. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Chicken Tacos
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Fish Tacos
Crispy cuts of Mahi Mahi folded into two flour tortillas with melted cheese, pico de gallo, creamy avocado sauce and sour cream. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Los Meros de Puerco
Three corn tortillas stuffed with carnitas in chipotle sauce and grilled onions. Topped with cabbage. Served with black beans.
MEXICANADAS
Chile Relleno
NOVEMBER SPECIAL A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with our signature certified Angus grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, whole black beans, pico de gallo, and ripe plantains. Accompanied by a side of cilantro rice and a creamy black bean- chipotle sauce.
Tostadas
Two flat crispy tortillas spread with refried beans: one comes with grilled chicken, cabbage, carrots, radishes, and cilantro, the second is steak, lettuce, corn, avocado and pico de gallo. Both have mexican cream and queso fresco.
Las Carnitas
Pork marinated for 24 hours in beer and orange juice and then braised for over 1o hours. Served with a creamy avocado sauce, spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas pa'hacer your own tacos.
Chilaquiles Salsa Roja
An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa roja and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli. Soup or Salad.
Chilaquiles Salsa Verde
An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa verde and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli.
Cositas con Mole
Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and pulled adobo chicken, topped with homemade veracruz mole. Garnished with queso fresco, cabbage, and a hard boiled egg. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas de Puebla
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada
9.5 oz of Certified Angus Beef marinated for 48 hours in our signature sauce. These three great cuts of skirt steak are cooked to the temperature of your choice. Served with black beans, spanish rice, homemade pickled carrots, creamy avocado sauce, and un jalapeño toreado. Comes with soup or salad and tortillas
Mis Garnachas
Three homemade sweet potato patties smothered with refried beans and a spicy chorizo hash. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican cream, queso fresco, and avocado. Comes with cilantro rice and cheesy-chipotle broccoli
Mis Garnachas VEGETARIAN
Three corn and sweet potato patty topped with a potato and cheese mash, refried beans, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, mexican cream. Served with cilantro rice and cheesy-chipotle broccoli
TEXMEX
Vegetable Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash, zuccini and mushrooms. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteed passionfruit-chipotle shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled certified angus steak. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Mixtas Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and half portions of shrimp, steak, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Chicken-Vegetable Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken, squash, zuccini, mushrooms. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteded shrimp and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Shrimp-Vegetables Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash, zuccini, mushrooms and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak-Chicken Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak-Shrimp Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak-Vegetables Fajitas
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zuccini, squash, mushrooms and steak. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Pick Up Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with yuca fries and guajillo ranch.
Esa Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla filled with spanish rice and cheese. Topped with a warmed up creamy red salsa and cabbage. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Choose Fried or Baked.
Quesadilla
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
Arroz con Pollito
Our version of the classic ACP. Chicken leg quarter cooked rotisserie style and smothered with cheese dip. Served with spanish rice, flour tortillas, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and molecajete sauce.
A.C.P
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of spanish rice and topped with our delicious cheese dip!
Mexi-Cali Burrito
ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAYS Spinach Herb Tortilla/French Fries/ Lettuce/ Guacamole/ Shredded Cheese/ Pico de Gallo/ Guajillo Ranch/ Chef's Choice Chef's choice: CHICKEN TINGA
SOUP
Esquite Cup
Oaxaca's cream of corn and chile piquin drizzled with cheese, cilantro and mayonnaise.
Esquite Bowl
Oaxaca's cream of corn and chile piquin drizzled with cheese, cilantro and mayonnaise.
Chicken Tortilla Cup
A thick soup with pieces of chicken, avocado, corn, cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Bowl
A thick soup with pieces of chicken, avocado, corn, cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips
Pozole Cup
A spicy broth with pork, chicken, and hominy. Served with cabbage, radishes and onions
Pozole Bowl
A spicy broth with pork, chicken, and hominy. Served with cabbage, radishes and onions
El Clasico Cup
cilantro rice, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, chicken broth
EL Clasico Bowl
cilantro rice, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, chicken broth
SALAD
Fajita Salad
lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Side Salad
spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, cabbage, onions, tortilla strips
Canasta Salad
A large fried flour tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, carrots, cabbage, cheese, radishes and sour cream.
Ensalada Monje
Tumbled mixed greens with a black bean and corn relish, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, shredded carrots, radishes, hard boiled egg, queso fresco, fried tortilla strips
KIDS
ACP Kids
Spanish rice, grilled chicken, and your choice of cheese dip on top or steamed broccoli on the side.
Pepe Taco Hard
Hard corn shell taco with lettuce and cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Pepe Taco Soft
Soft flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Burrito Milo
Flour tortilla with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans and burrito sauce (warm tomato sauce)
Pancho Enchilada
A corn tortilla with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans and mole sauce.
Mariposa Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas with cheese and served with cilantro rice.
DESSERT
Tamales Dulces
NOVEMBER SPECIAL Two homemade sweet masa corn dough tamales stuffed with mixed berries and cream cheese. Garnished with a decadent roasted marshmallow fluff and a cranberry-orange compote.
Churros
Sticks of pastry dough lightly fried and spinned in a cinnamon & sugar mix. Served with Abuelita chocolate and cajeta dipping sauces
Miguelito de Guayaba
A sweet and crispy turnover stuffed with guava and cream cheese. This decadent empanada is served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Mini Fried Ice Cream
MINI version of the fried ice cream
Fried Ice Cream
A large sphere of ice cold vanilla ice cream rolled in a nutty and crunchy coating. Glazed with honey and chocolate and topped with whipped cream
Buñelo
Triangles of crispy flour tortillas drenched in honey and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and drizzed with chocolate and whipped cream.
A LA CARTE
Side of Spanish Rice
Side of Cilantro Rice
Side of Black Beans
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Shredded Chicken
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Carnitas
Side of Fish
Side of Shrimp
Side of Grill Chicken
Side of Steak
Side of Fajita Veggies
Side of Grill Veggies
Side of Mole Chicken
Side of Leg Quarter
SIDES
Amer. Cheese
Avocado
Avocado Sauce
Black Bean Relish
Chipotle-Cheese Broccoli
Burrito Sauce
Cabbage
Canasta Bowl
Carrots
Cheese Dip Side
Chihuahua Cheese
Chipotle Honey Dressing
Chipotle Sauce
Chorizo-Hash
Cilantro
Cilantro Vine Dressing
Corn
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Fresh Jalapeno
Guacamole Side
Guajillo Ranch Dressing
Hot Grito Sauce
Hard Shell
Lettuce
Mango Salad
Mexican Cream
Mole
Molecajete sauce
Pickled Carrot
Pickled Jalapeno
Pico de Gallo
Queso Fresco
Radishes
Sour Cream
Tomatillo Sauce
Tomato
Yucateca Onion
Chile Toreado
WINE
BTL Cypress Vineyards Merlot
Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
BTL Portillo Malbec
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up delivery
BTL Honora Vera Cabernet
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
BTL Rickshaw Pinot Noir
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
BTL Matchbook Chardonnay
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
BTL Torre di Luna Pinot Grigio
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
BTL Tom Gore Sauv Blanc
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
Btl J. Roget Champagne Brut
750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
BEER
Tecate 6pack
Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
Tecate Light 6pack
6, 12 oz cans. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
6pack of Beer
1/2 off all beer. Choose 6 Beers of your choice. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery
COCKTAIL MIXES
1/2 Gal House Marg Mix
This full half gallon jug only needs Tequila added to it. Our signature house margarita mix with alcohol-free triple sec, so all you have to do is add Tequila. *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL
1/2 Gal FRESCA Marg Mix
This full half gallon jug only needs Tequila added to it. Our signature FRESH citrus juice (orange/lemon/lime) margarita mix with alcohol-free triple sec, so all you have to do is add Tequila. *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL
Fresh Juice Marg Mix
This is our signature mix (14oz) that we use on our fresh juice margaritas. Comes with instructions on how to serve at home. Once Liquor and ice are added, will make a pitcher. *must add orange liquor & tequila *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL
Flavored Marg Mix
This is our signature mix (14oz) that we use on our flavored margaritas. Comes with instructions on how to serve frozen margaritas at home. Once Liquor and ice are added, will make a pitcher. *must add tequila *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL
House Marg Mix
This is our signature mix (14oz) that we use on our house margarita. Comes with instructions on how to serve margaritas at home. Once Liquor and ice are added, will make a pitcher. *must add orange liquor & tequila *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL
N/A DRINKS
Mexican Coke 500ml
Squirt Can
Colombiana Can
Jarritos Bottle
Agua Frescas
Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch
Fountain Drinks
Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch
Sweet Tea
Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch
Unsweet Tea
Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch
Half Gal Sweet Tea
Half Gal Unsweet Tea
Fresca Lemonade
Virgin Straw Daquiri
Virgin Mojito
Virgin PinaColada
Virgin Margarita
Frozen Food
Frozen Carnitas Meat (4 portions)
All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.
Frozen Taquitos (18)
All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.
Frozen Tamales (4)
All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home. These 4 tamales are corn-based masa dough filled with pork al pastor and wrapped in a corn husk.