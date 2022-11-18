Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dos Taquitos

160 Reviews

$$

6101 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27612

UTENSILS

If you have any type of allergy please be sure to notify us. *NOTICE: the consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness *NOTICE: items may come in contact with nuts, soy gluten and/or dairy

If you have any type of allergy please be sure to notify us. *NOTICE: the consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness *NOTICE: items may come in contact with nuts, soy, glute, and/or dairy.

MERCHANDISE

Black Sweater

Black Sweater

$20.00

Breathable and versatile long sleeve sweater. Perfect for any season with cuffed sleeves and detail stitching at the neck.

Grey Long Sleeved Shirt

Grey Long Sleeved Shirt

$15.00

Cool grey shirt with our logo in white, great unisex gift. This item is true to size.

Purple Sweater

Purple Sweater

$20.00Out of stock

Everyday crewneck sweatshirt, true to size fit. Deep purple to spice up an outfit.

Grey Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

$20.00

True to size hoodie for a comfy and simple look. Rep your favorite restaurants funky logo

Tye Dye Shirt

Tye Dye Shirt

$15.00

Bringing back the 70’s with our pastel color scheme, includes our logo and is true to size

Skull Grey Dress

Skull Grey Dress

$20.00

Super comfy and an instant outfit, is true to size with stretch allowing you to choose your desired fit

Unisex Skull TShirt

Unisex Skull TShirt

$15.00

Simple black tee with our logo in bright, contrasting colors. True to size.

Maroon Long Sleeved Shirt

Maroon Long Sleeved Shirt

$15.00

Fun pop of color with our logo, unisex and true to size.

Skull Tank Top

Skull Tank Top

$15.00

Summer staple tank in black with a rainbow logo. This item runs large.

Women's Skull V-neck Tshirt

Women's Skull V-neck Tshirt

$15.00

Black teeshirt with a feminine v neck for a more flattering fit, true to size.

30 Year Annv Tshirt

30 Year Annv Tshirt

$15.00

Celebrate how far we’ve come along with us! Black Tee with our celebratory 30 year logo. This item runs large.

Cinco Frida Shirt

Cinco Frida Shirt

$20.00

This awesome Black Tee with a silhouette of Frida Kahlo was created for our Cinco Staff, but it was requested so much we made more. This item runs large.

APPETIZERS

Extra Bag of Chips

Extra Bag of Chips

$0.95

*fried in the same fryer as Gluten items

Extra Small Salsa

Extra Small Salsa

$1.50

5.5oz container of our fresh homemade salsa *vegan

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$6.00

Jalapenos makes this blend of cheeses spicy and delicious

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$6.00

classic cheese dip mixed with refried beans

ChoriQueso

ChoriQueso

$7.00

classic cheese dip with chorizo-potato hash

Tamales

Tamales

$8.00

Two steamy corn husks folded over corn masa dough, and stuffed with pork al pastor and topped with pineapple pico de gallo.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$4.00

Cruncy yuca fries, served with our homemade spicy ranch *vegetarian

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

slices of ripe plantains, also known as Maduros. Served with mexican cream *vegetarian

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$4.00

Fried pork rinds

Tostones

Tostones

$4.00

Fried Green plantains, also known as Patacones, served with our homemade chipotle honey mustard. *vegetarian

Empanadas

Empanadas

$13.00

Two crispy turnovers. one with chicken, spanish rice and stuffed with cheese dip. The other with steak, ripe plantains, spanish rice, shredded cheese and black beans and stuffed with a chipotle honey sauce. Garnished with a mango-poblano salad.

FireCrackers

FireCrackers

$8.00

pickled jalapenos stuffed with a blend of cheeses and spices and coated with crunchy plantains. *vegetarian

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.00

Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed 3 with shredded chicken and 3 with cheese-potato. Topped with chipotle sauce, mexican cream, pickled jalapenos, cabbage, and queso fresco

Nachos de Oro

Nachos de Oro

$15.00

Chips smothered in queso, sprinkled with pico de gallo, avocados, cilantro and chipotle.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.00

Shrimp with avocado, poblanos, mango, onions, and cilantro mixed with a spicy tamarind citrus sauce.

TACOS

Mexicanos

Mexicanos

$17.00

Three homemade corn tortillas with flavored seasonings and filled with melted cheese and pico de gallo. Comes one steak, one chicken, and one black bean. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp mixed with roasted red peppers, corn and onions folded into two corn tortillas with melted cheese, avocado and cilantro. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Original Steak Tacos

Original Steak Tacos

$20.00

Two flour tortillas grilled flawlessly and smothered with melted chihuahua cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. These mouthwatering tacos are then packed full of our famous carne asada. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Two grilled flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Crispy cuts of Mahi Mahi folded into two flour tortillas with melted cheese, pico de gallo, creamy avocado sauce and sour cream. Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Los Meros de Puerco

Los Meros de Puerco

$12.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with carnitas in chipotle sauce and grilled onions. Topped with cabbage. Served with black beans.

MEXICANADAS

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$19.00Out of stock

NOVEMBER SPECIAL A large roasted poblano pepper stuffed with our signature certified Angus grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, whole black beans, pico de gallo, and ripe plantains. Accompanied by a side of cilantro rice and a creamy black bean- chipotle sauce.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$14.00

Two flat crispy tortillas spread with refried beans: one comes with grilled chicken, cabbage, carrots, radishes, and cilantro, the second is steak, lettuce, corn, avocado and pico de gallo. Both have mexican cream and queso fresco.

Las Carnitas

Las Carnitas

$14.00

Pork marinated for 24 hours in beer and orange juice and then braised for over 1o hours. Served with a creamy avocado sauce, spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas pa'hacer your own tacos.

Chilaquiles Salsa Roja

Chilaquiles Salsa Roja

$16.00

An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa roja and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli. Soup or Salad.

Chilaquiles Salsa Verde

Chilaquiles Salsa Verde

$16.00

An irresistible combination of spice and crunch. Golden Tortillas cooked with salsa verde and cheese, and topped with avocado, mexican cream, queso fresco. Choose between grilled chicken, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, mushrooms) or fried eggs. Served with a cheesy-chipotle broccoli.

Cositas con Mole

Cositas con Mole

$15.00

Three rolled corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and pulled adobo chicken, topped with homemade veracruz mole. Garnished with queso fresco, cabbage, and a hard boiled egg. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas de Puebla

Enchiladas de Puebla

$17.00

Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$33.00

9.5 oz of Certified Angus Beef marinated for 48 hours in our signature sauce. These three great cuts of skirt steak are cooked to the temperature of your choice. Served with black beans, spanish rice, homemade pickled carrots, creamy avocado sauce, and un jalapeño toreado. Comes with soup or salad and tortillas

Mis Garnachas

Mis Garnachas

$16.00

Three homemade sweet potato patties smothered with refried beans and a spicy chorizo hash. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, mexican cream, queso fresco, and avocado. Comes with cilantro rice and cheesy-chipotle broccoli

Mis Garnachas VEGETARIAN

Mis Garnachas VEGETARIAN

$16.00

Three corn and sweet potato patty topped with a potato and cheese mash, refried beans, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, mexican cream. Served with cilantro rice and cheesy-chipotle broccoli

TEXMEX

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash, zuccini and mushrooms. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteed passionfruit-chipotle shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$28.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled certified angus steak. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Mixtas Fajitas

Mixtas Fajitas

$29.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and half portions of shrimp, steak, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Chicken-Vegetable Fajitas

Chicken-Vegetable Fajitas

$17.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken, squash, zuccini, mushrooms. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas

Shrimp-Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and sauteded shrimp and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Shrimp-Vegetables Fajitas

Shrimp-Vegetables Fajitas

$22.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash, zuccini, mushrooms and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Steak-Chicken Fajitas

Steak-Chicken Fajitas

$28.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Steak-Shrimp Fajitas

Steak-Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Steak-Vegetables Fajitas

Steak-Vegetables Fajitas

$28.00

A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zuccini, squash, mushrooms and steak. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Pick Up Burrito

Pick Up Burrito

$14.00

A large flour tortilla filled with spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with yuca fries and guajillo ranch.

Esa Chimichanga

Esa Chimichanga

$13.00

A large flour tortilla filled with spanish rice and cheese. Topped with a warmed up creamy red salsa and cabbage. Served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Choose Fried or Baked.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.

Arroz con Pollito

Arroz con Pollito

$13.00

Our version of the classic ACP. Chicken leg quarter cooked rotisserie style and smothered with cheese dip. Served with spanish rice, flour tortillas, pico de gallo, pickled onions, and molecajete sauce.

A.C.P

A.C.P

$13.00

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of spanish rice and topped with our delicious cheese dip!

Mexi-Cali Burrito

Mexi-Cali Burrito

$12.00

ONLY AVAILABLE THURSDAYS Spinach Herb Tortilla/French Fries/ Lettuce/ Guacamole/ Shredded Cheese/ Pico de Gallo/ Guajillo Ranch/ Chef's Choice Chef's choice: CHICKEN TINGA

SOUP

Esquite Cup

Esquite Cup

$6.00

Oaxaca's cream of corn and chile piquin drizzled with cheese, cilantro and mayonnaise.

Esquite Bowl

Esquite Bowl

$10.00

Oaxaca's cream of corn and chile piquin drizzled with cheese, cilantro and mayonnaise.

Chicken Tortilla Cup

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$6.00

A thick soup with pieces of chicken, avocado, corn, cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$10.00

A thick soup with pieces of chicken, avocado, corn, cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips

Pozole Cup

Pozole Cup

$6.00

A spicy broth with pork, chicken, and hominy. Served with cabbage, radishes and onions

Pozole Bowl

Pozole Bowl

$10.00

A spicy broth with pork, chicken, and hominy. Served with cabbage, radishes and onions

El Clasico Cup

El Clasico Cup

$6.00

cilantro rice, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, chicken broth

EL Clasico Bowl

EL Clasico Bowl

$10.00

cilantro rice, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, chicken broth

SALAD

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$4.95

lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.95

spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, cabbage, onions, tortilla strips

Canasta Salad

Canasta Salad

$10.00

A large fried flour tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, carrots, cabbage, cheese, radishes and sour cream.

Ensalada Monje

Ensalada Monje

$12.00

Tumbled mixed greens with a black bean and corn relish, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, shredded carrots, radishes, hard boiled egg, queso fresco, fried tortilla strips

KIDS

ACP Kids

ACP Kids

$6.95

Spanish rice, grilled chicken, and your choice of cheese dip on top or steamed broccoli on the side.

Pepe Taco Hard

Pepe Taco Hard

$6.95

Hard corn shell taco with lettuce and cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Pepe Taco Soft

Pepe Taco Soft

$6.95

Soft flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Burrito Milo

Burrito Milo

$6.95

Flour tortilla with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans and burrito sauce (warm tomato sauce)

Pancho Enchilada

Pancho Enchilada

$6.95

A corn tortilla with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans and mole sauce.

Mariposa Quesadilla

Mariposa Quesadilla

$6.95

Two flour tortillas with cheese and served with cilantro rice.

DESSERT

Tamales Dulces

$9.00

NOVEMBER SPECIAL Two homemade sweet masa corn dough tamales stuffed with mixed berries and cream cheese. Garnished with a decadent roasted marshmallow fluff and a cranberry-orange compote.

Churros

Churros

$7.00

Sticks of pastry dough lightly fried and spinned in a cinnamon & sugar mix. Served with Abuelita chocolate and cajeta dipping sauces

Miguelito de Guayaba

Miguelito de Guayaba

$7.00

A sweet and crispy turnover stuffed with guava and cream cheese. This decadent empanada is served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Mini Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

MINI version of the fried ice cream

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

A large sphere of ice cold vanilla ice cream rolled in a nutty and crunchy coating. Glazed with honey and chocolate and topped with whipped cream 

Buñelo

Buñelo

$7.00

Triangles of crispy flour tortillas drenched in honey and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and drizzed with chocolate and whipped cream.

A LA CARTE

Side of Spanish Rice

Side of Spanish Rice

$3.00
Side of Cilantro Rice

Side of Cilantro Rice

$3.00
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$3.00
Side of Refried Beans

Side of Refried Beans

$3.00
Side of Shredded Chicken

Side of Shredded Chicken

$5.00
Side of Ground Beef

Side of Ground Beef

$5.00
Side of Carnitas

Side of Carnitas

$5.00
Side of Fish

Side of Fish

$8.00
Side of Shrimp

Side of Shrimp

$12.00
Side of Grill Chicken

Side of Grill Chicken

$6.00
Side of Steak

Side of Steak

$17.00

Side of Fajita Veggies

$3.50

Side of Grill Veggies

$7.00

Side of Mole Chicken

$5.00
Side of Leg Quarter

Side of Leg Quarter

$6.00

SIDES

Amer. Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Avocado Sauce

$1.50

Black Bean Relish

$2.00

Chipotle-Cheese Broccoli

$3.50

Burrito Sauce

$1.50

Cabbage

$0.95

Canasta Bowl

$0.95

Carrots

$0.95

Cheese Dip Side

$2.75

Chihuahua Cheese

$1.50

Chipotle Honey Dressing

$1.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.95

Chorizo-Hash

$3.00

Cilantro

$0.95

Cilantro Vine Dressing

$1.50

Corn

$0.95

Corn Tortilla

$0.95

Flour Tortilla

$0.95

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.95

Guacamole Side

$2.75

Guajillo Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Hot Grito Sauce

$1.50

Hard Shell

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.95

Mango Salad

$2.00

Mexican Cream

$0.95

Mole

$1.50

Molecajete sauce

$1.50

Pickled Carrot

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$0.95

Radishes

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Tomatillo Sauce

$0.95

Tomato

$0.95

Yucateca Onion

$2.00

Chile Toreado

$1.50

WINE

BTL Cypress Vineyards Merlot

$32.00

750ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

BTL Portillo Malbec

$32.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up delivery

BTL Honora Vera Cabernet

$25.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

BTL Rickshaw Pinot Noir

$28.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

BTL Matchbook Chardonnay

$32.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

BTL Torre di Luna Pinot Grigio

$32.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

BTL Tom Gore Sauv Blanc

$32.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

Btl J. Roget Champagne Brut

$26.00

750 ml bottle. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

BEER

Tecate 6pack

$8.99

6, 12 oz cans. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

Tecate Light 6pack

$8.99

6, 12 oz cans. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

6pack of Beer

1/2 off all beer. Choose 6 Beers of your choice. Must be 21 or older to purchase and must show proof of VALID ID upon pick-up and delivery

COCKTAIL MIXES

1/2 Gal House Marg Mix

$25.00

This full half gallon jug only needs Tequila added to it. Our signature house margarita mix with alcohol-free triple sec, so all you have to do is add Tequila. *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

1/2 Gal FRESCA Marg Mix

$40.00

This full half gallon jug only needs Tequila added to it. Our signature FRESH citrus juice (orange/lemon/lime) margarita mix with alcohol-free triple sec, so all you have to do is add Tequila. *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

Fresh Juice Marg Mix

$17.00

This is our signature mix (14oz) that we use on our fresh juice margaritas. Comes with instructions on how to serve at home. Once Liquor and ice are added, will make a pitcher. *must add orange liquor & tequila *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

Flavored Marg Mix

$15.00

This is our signature mix (14oz) that we use on our flavored margaritas. Comes with instructions on how to serve frozen margaritas at home. Once Liquor and ice are added, will make a pitcher. *must add tequila *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

House Marg Mix

$9.00

This is our signature mix (14oz) that we use on our house margarita. Comes with instructions on how to serve margaritas at home. Once Liquor and ice are added, will make a pitcher. *must add orange liquor & tequila *DOES NOT CONTAIN ALCOHOL

N/A DRINKS

Mexican Coke 500ml

Mexican Coke 500ml

$5.00

Squirt Can

$2.00

Colombiana Can

$2.00
Jarritos Bottle

Jarritos Bottle

$3.00

Agua Frescas

$4.00

Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Comes in a 17oz Ziploc Pouch

Half Gal Sweet Tea

$12.00

Half Gal Unsweet Tea

$12.00

Fresca Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Straw Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin PinaColada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Frozen Food

Frozen Carnitas Meat (4 portions)

Frozen Carnitas Meat (4 portions)

$18.00Out of stock

All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.

Frozen Taquitos (18)

Frozen Taquitos (18)

$23.00

All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.

Frozen Tamales (4)

Frozen Tamales (4)

$12.00

All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home. These 4 tamales are corn-based masa dough filled with pork al pastor and wrapped in a corn husk.

Frozen Sides

Frozen Yuca Fries (4 portions)

Frozen Yuca Fries (4 portions)

$14.00

All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.