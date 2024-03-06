Castillo's Mexican Restaurant 1420 Katy Fort Bend Road
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1420 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, TX 77493
