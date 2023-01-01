Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cathedral Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

134 S Court St

Fayetteville, WV 25840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast Combos

5.10 Special

$8.99

Eggs, potatoes, choice of meat and toast

Breakfast Burrtio

$9.99

scram, cheese, potatoes, green peppers, green chilis, onions in wrap

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

scram, cheese, potatoes, green peppers, green chilis, onions in wrap

Guides Choice

$9.99

Pancake or FT, eggs, and choice of meat

Rivermont Farmer's Breakfast

$11.99

Scrambler with potatoes, bacon, cheese, peppers, onions and toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

$6.99

Bacon, egg and cheddar bagel

Bagel with Side

$4.99

Toasted bagel with side

BELT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, egg, and tomato on toast

Chorizo, Egg & Cheee Bagel

$6.99

Chorizo, Egg, and Pepperjack Bagel

Egg, Spinach, and Bacon Bagel

$7.99

Egg, spinach, bacon, veg cream cheese, tomato and onion on everything bagel

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Ham Egg and Provolone Croissant

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$9.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, avocado, tomato on everything bagel

Make Your Own Bagel

$4.99

Pancakes & Such

Full Stack Pancakes

$8.99

Whole Grain pancakes stack of 3

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.99

Whole Grain pancakes stack of 2

Single Stack Pancakesd

$4.99

Whole Grain Pancake stack of 1

French Toast

$8.99

Flakey Croissant French Toast

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake & Scram

$7.99

1 pancake and 1 scrambled egg

Kids French Toast & Scram

$7.99

1 piece of French toast and 1 scrambled egg

Kids Scram, Toast, and Bacon

$7.99

1 scrambled egg, 1 piece of toast, and 2 pieces of bacon

Breakfast Specialties

Carnivore Fritatta

$10.99

Fritatta with ham, bacon chorizo and cheese

Make Your Own Omelet

$10.99

3 egg omelet with cheddar-jack cheese, side of potatoes and toast

Smoked Salmon & Dill Scramber

$12.99

scrambler with cream cheese, salmon, and dill. served with toast

Spinach Mushroom & Artichoke Heart Fritatta

$10.99

fritatta with spinach, portobellos, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. served with toast

Tofu Scrambler

$10.99

tofu, potatoes, spinach, portobellos, green chilis, peppers and onions tossed in chili powder. served with toast

Sides & Sweets

Side of Bacon

$4.99

side of bacon

side of chorizo

$4.99

side of chorizo

coffee cake

$3.99

croissant

$3.99

Cookie

$1.99

Fresh Baked Muffin

$3.99

mixed berry whole wheat muffin

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Mixed fresh fruit

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.99

Sauteed red skin potoes with pepper, salt, paprika, and green onions

Ooey-Goey Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll with Icing

Side of (2) Eggs

$2.50

Your choice of 2 eggs

Side (2) Veggie Sausage Patties

$3.99

Soy Based Sausage Patty

Side Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Pork Links

Side of Toast

$3.99

Choice of 2 pieces of toast

Lunch Appetizers

3 Cheese Q

$8.99

Feta, Cheddar-Jack, Monterary- Jack Cheese

Hummus App

$8.99

Hummus topped with feta, and served with pita points and pepperonchinis

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Dip topped with parmesan and served with pita points

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT & Bowl of Soup

$10.99

BLT with Soup

BLT

$7.99

BLT

Chipotle Philly

$10.99

Shaved steak, green peppers, green chilis, onions, mushroom, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on baguette

Hummus & Veggie Baguette

$9.99

Hummus, cucumbers, onion, tomato, avocado, and honey-dijon on baguette

Turkey & Cheddar

$10.99

cheddar, turkey slices, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cucumbers, and herb mayo on baguette

Reuben Classic

$10.99

Corned Beed, Sourkraut, 1,000 island dressing, swiss cheese on marbled pumpernickle

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Turkey, Sourkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese on marbled pumpernickle

Pot Roast Melt

$10.99

shredded chuck roast, cheddar, tomato, onion, and horsraddish mayo on toasted sourdough

Loaded Chicken Salad

$10.99

chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cranberry jelly, on toasted croissant

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots and croutons

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken & Cashew Salad

$10.99

greens with red peppers, seasonal berries, topped with cashews

Grilled Cajun Chicken & Tortellini Salad

$10.99

greens with housemade tortellini salad (broccoli, kalamata olives, tortellini, and feta cheese) parmesan cheese and chicken

Smoked Turkey Salad

$10.99

larger version of hosue salad with boiled egg, sunflower seeds, turkey and ham

Paninis

Ulitimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$11.99

three kinds of cheese, tomato, red onion

Vegetarian Panini

$11.99

grilled portobellos, zucchini, & squash with provolone, tomato, red onion, and herb mayo

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Panini

$11.99

with provolone, tomato, red onion and herb mayo

The Hot Italian Panini

$11.99

salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese with tomato, red onion, banana peppers, lettuce and herb vineigrette

Quesadillas

"SMAQ" Quesasdilla

$10.99

spinach, mushroom, artichoke heart, with red onion, cheddar-jack and feta cheese

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

with green chilis, tomatoes, black beans, fresh cilantro, & pepper-jack cheese

Philly Quesadilla

$10.99

Shaved steak, green peppers, green chilis, onions, mushroom, in a quesadilla. served with chipotle mayo and salsa

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken. & Cheese Q

$7.99

Chicken and cheese only served with chips and pickle

Kids grilled Cheese

$7.99

cheddar and provolone on toasted sourdough. served with chips anda pickle

Kids PBJ

$7.99

peanut butter and jelly on sourdough. served with chips and a pickle

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

pepperoni and cheese pita pizza. served with chips and a pickle

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Cheese pita pizza served with chips and a pickle

Kids Ham Sandwich

$7.99

ham on sourdough served with chips and a pickle

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey on Sourdough served with chips and a pickle

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of soup with toasted focaccia bread

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Cup of soup served with toasted focaccia bread

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Blend of cinnamon rolls and fresh muffins. topped with cream and caramel sauce

Brownie

$2.25

Brownie Sundea

$4.99

Warm brownie with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce

Cheesecake

$7.99

GF Chocolate Torte

$4.99

gluten free

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$4.99

Blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with brown sugar oat topping

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.99

award-winning carrot cake

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice Bottle

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Bottled Beverge

CBD Canned Drink

$8.00

CBD Drink 18+

Cremosa

$3.50

Cream Soda

Energy Drink Can

$5.00

Energy Can

Gatorade

$3.00

Gatorde Bottle

Italian Soda

$3.00

Club Soda & Syrup

Kombucha Bottles

$5.00

kombucha bottle

Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Maine Root Drink

$1.99

Maine Root Soda Drinks

Milk

$2.50

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

Almond Milk

$4.00

Coconut Milk

$4.00

Oat Milk

$4.00

Soy Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Glass of OJ

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.50

Bottle of OJ

Soda Pop

$2.25

Refillable Soda

Source of Life

$4.00

Source of Life Vitamin Drink mixed with Orange Juice

Special Drink

Type in Special

Tea

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Tea

Water

Glass of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.23

Bottled Water

Kids Drink with Meal

Kids Drink comes with Meal

Coffee Drinks

12 oz. Cappuchino

$3.50

cappuchino

16 oz. Cappuchino

$4.00

cappuchino

16 oz. Drip To-Go

$1.70

To-Go Coffee

20 oz. Drip To-Go

$1.90

to-Go Coffee

12 oz Americano

$2.75

Americano

Bottomless Coffee

$3.00

Refillable Coffee

Cafe au Lait

$2.75

Half Coffee Half Steamed Milk

Cafe Mug Refill

$1.35

Cafe Mug Refill

16 oz. Chai

$4.00

Chai

20 oz. Chai

$4.50

Chai

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

Double Espresso

$2.50

Double Shot of Espresso

Green Tea Misto

$4.25

steamed soy milk, green tea and honey

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12 oz Hot Chocolate

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

16 oz. Latte

$4.00

16 oz Latte

20 oz. Latte

$4.50

20 oz. latte

London Fog

$3.75

Steamed Milk, Vanilla, and Earl Grey Tea

Special Coffee

Type in Special

Steamer

$3.50

Steamed Milk

Turmeric Tea

$4.50

Golden Milk

Cortado

$3.00

Machiatto

$4.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Glass of Wine

$6.00

Glass of Wine

BEER

BEER

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary

Bold Rock Cider Can

$5.00

Bold Rock 16oz Can

Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

64oz Mimosa Pitcher

Cranberry Vodka

$6.00

Cranberry Vodka

Day Drinking Canned Wine

$7.00

Canned Wine

Hawk Knob Cider Bottles

Options

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa with OJ

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Peach Bellini

Sangria

$8.00

Sangria

Screwdriver

$8.00

OJ and Vodka

Special Drink

Type in Special

Spiked Coffee

$8.00

Coffee with liquor

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

OJ with Grenadine and Tequila

Vodka Berry Smash

$8.00

Sprite, Lemon Juice, Berries, Blackberry Syrup, Vodka

Whiskey Ginger

$8.00

Whiskey and Ginger Beer

Wine by the Bottle

Type in Special

Carrot Cake Orders

Carrot Cake 48 hr Notice

$35.99

Carrot Cake 36 hr Notice

$40.99

Carrot Cake <24 hr. Notice

$45.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy

Location

134 S Court St, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Directions

