- Home
- /
- Fayetteville
- /
- Cathedral Cafe
Cathedral Cafe
No reviews yet
134 S Court St
Fayetteville, WV 25840
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Combos
5.10 Special
Eggs, potatoes, choice of meat and toast
Breakfast Burrtio
scram, cheese, potatoes, green peppers, green chilis, onions in wrap
Breakfast Quesadilla
scram, cheese, potatoes, green peppers, green chilis, onions in wrap
Guides Choice
Pancake or FT, eggs, and choice of meat
Rivermont Farmer's Breakfast
Scrambler with potatoes, bacon, cheese, peppers, onions and toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Bacon, egg and cheddar bagel
Bagel with Side
Toasted bagel with side
BELT
Bacon, lettuce, egg, and tomato on toast
Chorizo, Egg & Cheee Bagel
Chorizo, Egg, and Pepperjack Bagel
Egg, Spinach, and Bacon Bagel
Egg, spinach, bacon, veg cream cheese, tomato and onion on everything bagel
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Croissant
Ham Egg and Provolone Croissant
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, avocado, tomato on everything bagel
Make Your Own Bagel
Pancakes & Such
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Specialties
Carnivore Fritatta
Fritatta with ham, bacon chorizo and cheese
Make Your Own Omelet
3 egg omelet with cheddar-jack cheese, side of potatoes and toast
Smoked Salmon & Dill Scramber
scrambler with cream cheese, salmon, and dill. served with toast
Spinach Mushroom & Artichoke Heart Fritatta
fritatta with spinach, portobellos, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. served with toast
Tofu Scrambler
tofu, potatoes, spinach, portobellos, green chilis, peppers and onions tossed in chili powder. served with toast
Sides & Sweets
Side of Bacon
side of bacon
side of chorizo
side of chorizo
coffee cake
croissant
Cookie
Fresh Baked Muffin
mixed berry whole wheat muffin
Fresh Fruit Cup
Mixed fresh fruit
Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Sauteed red skin potoes with pepper, salt, paprika, and green onions
Ooey-Goey Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll with Icing
Side of (2) Eggs
Your choice of 2 eggs
Side (2) Veggie Sausage Patties
Soy Based Sausage Patty
Side Sausage Links
Sausage Pork Links
Side of Toast
Choice of 2 pieces of toast
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Sandwiches
BLT & Bowl of Soup
BLT with Soup
BLT
BLT
Chipotle Philly
Shaved steak, green peppers, green chilis, onions, mushroom, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on baguette
Hummus & Veggie Baguette
Hummus, cucumbers, onion, tomato, avocado, and honey-dijon on baguette
Turkey & Cheddar
cheddar, turkey slices, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, cucumbers, and herb mayo on baguette
Reuben Classic
Corned Beed, Sourkraut, 1,000 island dressing, swiss cheese on marbled pumpernickle
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Sourkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese on marbled pumpernickle
Pot Roast Melt
shredded chuck roast, cheddar, tomato, onion, and horsraddish mayo on toasted sourdough
Loaded Chicken Salad
chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cranberry jelly, on toasted croissant
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots and croutons
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken & Cashew Salad
greens with red peppers, seasonal berries, topped with cashews
Grilled Cajun Chicken & Tortellini Salad
greens with housemade tortellini salad (broccoli, kalamata olives, tortellini, and feta cheese) parmesan cheese and chicken
Smoked Turkey Salad
larger version of hosue salad with boiled egg, sunflower seeds, turkey and ham
Paninis
Ulitimate Grilled Cheese Panini
three kinds of cheese, tomato, red onion
Vegetarian Panini
grilled portobellos, zucchini, & squash with provolone, tomato, red onion, and herb mayo
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Panini
with provolone, tomato, red onion and herb mayo
The Hot Italian Panini
salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese with tomato, red onion, banana peppers, lettuce and herb vineigrette
Quesadillas
"SMAQ" Quesasdilla
spinach, mushroom, artichoke heart, with red onion, cheddar-jack and feta cheese
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
with green chilis, tomatoes, black beans, fresh cilantro, & pepper-jack cheese
Philly Quesadilla
Shaved steak, green peppers, green chilis, onions, mushroom, in a quesadilla. served with chipotle mayo and salsa
Kids Lunch
Kids Chicken. & Cheese Q
Chicken and cheese only served with chips and pickle
Kids grilled Cheese
cheddar and provolone on toasted sourdough. served with chips anda pickle
Kids PBJ
peanut butter and jelly on sourdough. served with chips and a pickle
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni and cheese pita pizza. served with chips and a pickle
Kids Cheese Pizza
Cheese pita pizza served with chips and a pickle
Kids Ham Sandwich
ham on sourdough served with chips and a pickle
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Turkey on Sourdough served with chips and a pickle
Soups
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Blend of cinnamon rolls and fresh muffins. topped with cream and caramel sauce
Brownie
Brownie Sundea
Warm brownie with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce
Cheesecake
GF Chocolate Torte
gluten free
Mixed Berry Cobbler
Blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with brown sugar oat topping
Carrot Cake Slice
award-winning carrot cake
Drinks
Apple Juice
Apple Juice Bottle
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Soda
Bottled Beverge
CBD Canned Drink
CBD Drink 18+
Cremosa
Cream Soda
Energy Drink Can
Energy Can
Gatorade
Gatorde Bottle
Italian Soda
Club Soda & Syrup
Kombucha Bottles
kombucha bottle
Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Maine Root Drink
Maine Root Soda Drinks
Milk
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk
Strawberry Milk
Strawberry Milk
Almond Milk
Coconut Milk
Oat Milk
Soy Milk
Orange Juice
Glass of OJ
Orange Juice Bottle
Bottle of OJ
Soda Pop
Refillable Soda
Source of Life
Source of Life Vitamin Drink mixed with Orange Juice
Special Drink
Type in Special
Tea
Fresh Brewed Tea
Water
Glass of Water
Bottle of Water
Bottled Water
Kids Drink with Meal
Kids Drink comes with Meal
Coffee Drinks
12 oz. Cappuchino
cappuchino
16 oz. Cappuchino
cappuchino
16 oz. Drip To-Go
To-Go Coffee
20 oz. Drip To-Go
to-Go Coffee
12 oz Americano
Americano
Bottomless Coffee
Refillable Coffee
Cafe au Lait
Half Coffee Half Steamed Milk
Cafe Mug Refill
Cafe Mug Refill
16 oz. Chai
Chai
20 oz. Chai
Chai
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Coffee
Double Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
Green Tea Misto
steamed soy milk, green tea and honey
12 oz. Hot Chocolate
12 oz Hot Chocolate
16 oz. Hot Chocolate
16 oz Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
16 oz. Latte
16 oz Latte
20 oz. Latte
20 oz. latte
London Fog
Steamed Milk, Vanilla, and Earl Grey Tea
Special Coffee
Type in Special
Steamer
Steamed Milk
Turmeric Tea
Golden Milk
Cortado
Machiatto
Alcoholic Drinks
Glass of Wine
Glass of Wine
BEER
BEER
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary
Bold Rock Cider Can
Bold Rock 16oz Can
Mimosa Pitcher
64oz Mimosa Pitcher
Cranberry Vodka
Cranberry Vodka
Day Drinking Canned Wine
Canned Wine
Hawk Knob Cider Bottles
Options
Margarita
Margarita
Mimosa
Mimosa with OJ
Peach Bellini
Peach Bellini
Sangria
Sangria
Screwdriver
OJ and Vodka
Special Drink
Type in Special
Spiked Coffee
Coffee with liquor
Tequila Sunrise
OJ with Grenadine and Tequila
Vodka Berry Smash
Sprite, Lemon Juice, Berries, Blackberry Syrup, Vodka
Whiskey Ginger
Whiskey and Ginger Beer
Wine by the Bottle
Type in Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
come in and enjoy
134 S Court St, Fayetteville, WV 25840