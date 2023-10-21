FOOD

STARTERS & SHARES

Roasted corn, potatoes, onion, garlic, cream and butter.
CHIPS & DIP
$5.00

potato chips w/ homemade French Onion Dip (GF)

BRUSSELS
$9.50

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

HUMMUS PLATE
$16.00

hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)

WINGS
$14.00

tossed in spicy Korean or Buffalo sauce with our Parmesan Ranch & Society Pickles (GF)

FRY BOWLS
$6.50

bowl of specialty fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces (GF)

PIMENTO FRY
$8.00

Original Society Fries topped with melted homemade melted Pimento Cheese (GF)

LOADED FRY
$10.50
FETA BRUSSELS
$11.00

SANDWICHES

Turkey on Sourdough, mixed greens, tomato, balsamic glaze and avocado spread
ADAMS
$14.50

slow roasted pork shoulder, honey butter, pimento cheese, Society Pickles & jalapeno on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CARTER
$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, smoky BBQ sauce, jalapeno slaw & Society Pickles on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

CHURCHILL
$12.00

swiss, provolone, white cheddar, sauteed kale & marinated roasted red peppers on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

FILLMORE
$14.50

breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

FRANCES
$15.00

fried fish, jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo& pickled red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

GROVER
$16.00

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, Society Pickles, red onions & mayo on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

HOOVER
$16.00

fried chicken breast, honey butter, swiss, Society Pickles & greens on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

KENNEDY
$14.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, ham, Society Pickles, swiss, roasted garlic mayo & mustard on a butter toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LADY BIRD
$16.00

roasted chicken breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, Socity Pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

LAFAYETTE
$16.00

fried chicken breast, ham, swiss, blue cheese spread & honey mustard on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

ROOSEVELT
$15.00

roast beef, bacon, horseradish mayo, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onions on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

ROSE MARIE
$15.00

turkey, rosemary mayo, provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onions on butter toasted sourdough with chips and pickle

TRUMAN
$14.50

turkey, peach jam, blue cheese spread & crispy onions on a toasted potato roll with chips and pickle

VAN BUREN
$14.00

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle

WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON
$14.50

ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle

Build Your Own
$12.00
FISH AND CHIPS
$18.00
EISENHOWER
$16.00
CHICKEN N" WAFFLES
$16.00

BURGER

DYNAMO
$16.50

bacon, blue cheese spread, mainated roasted red peppers & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

GENERAL
$14.50

1,000 island, Society Pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions & your choice of cheese on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

RENAISSANCE
$16.50

All Vegan. Beyond Beef Burger, Daiya cheese, jalapeno slaw, roasted garlic mayo & Society Pickles with Society fries and pickle

TIMBERWOLF
$16.50

American Cheese, bacon, jalapeno, smoky BBQ sauce & crispy onions with Society fries and pickle

VELVET
$16.50

bacon, French Onion Dip, balsamic onions & swiss on a toasted potato roll with Society fries and pickle

VENUS
$14.50

feta, marinated roasted red peppers, lettuce, red onions & our Green Goddess dressing with Society fries and pickle

BURGER
$10.00

SALADS

MARTHA
$7.00

mixed greens with cucumber, tomato & red onion with your choice of dressing (V, GF, DF)

ELEANOR
$13.50

our Martha salad with bacon, blue cheese & hard boiled egg tossed in our Green Goddess dressing

LUCY
$12.00

mixed greens with apple slices, spiced cashews, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Green Goddess dressing (N, GF)

DOLLEY
$15.00

mixed greens with roasted chicken breast, marinated roasted red peppers, red onions & blue cheese tossed in our Balsamic Vinagrette (GF)

ABIGAIL
$11.50

chopped kale, parmesan & buttered bread crumbs tossed in our Lemon Caesar* dressing

BUDDHA
$13.00

mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, feta, cucumber, pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas & Creamy Curry Dressing (VO, GFO, DFO)

ZEUS
$13.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, cherry peppers, parmesan & crispy chickpeas tossed in our Greek vinaigrette (VO, GF)

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
$8.50

American cheese melted to gooey perfection on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS HAM AND CHEESE
$8.50

ham and cheddar on sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHEESEBURGER
$8.50

plain burger with American cheese on a toasted potato roll, side chips & apple slices

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
$8.50

with honey mustard dipping sauce,side chips & apple slices

KIDS TOASTED PB&J
$8.50

warm peanut butter & jelly on butter toasted sourdough bread, side chips & apple slices

SWEETS

KEY LIME PIE
$7.00

creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)

CHOC CHIP COOKIES
$7.00

SIDES

SIDE JALAPENO SLAW
$4.25

Creamy coleslaw with a hint of spice (V, GF, DF)

SIDE CAULIFLOWER
$4.25

Curry roasted cauliflower (V, GF, DF)

SIDE HUMMUS
$4.25

hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)

SIDE BRUSSELS
$5.75

crispy fried brussels, parmesan & lemon (GF)

SIDE ORIGINAL FRY
$4.00

original seasoned fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY
$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries (V, GF, DF)

SIDE PARMESAN-TRUFFLE FRY
$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with parmesan and truffle oil (GF)

SIDE PIMENTO FRIES
$5.00

original seasoned fries topped with melted homemade pimento cheese (GF)

SIDE LOADED FRIES
$6.00

pimento fries toped with jalapeno & bacon (GF)

Quart Pickles
$10.00
Side Martha
$3.50
Side Pickle Spears
$1.50
Side Baguette
$1.50
Side Jalapeno
$0.50
Side Chips
$1.00
SIDE FETA BRUSSELS
$6.75
SIDE APPLE SLICES
$3.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Side Rosemary Mayo
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side 1,000 Island
$0.75

(GF)

Side Balsamic Vinagrette
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Bc Spread
$0.75
Side Brown Mustard

(V, GF, DF)

Side Buffalo Sauce
$0.75
Side Chipotle Mayo
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Curry Mayo
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side French Onion Dip
$0.75

(GF)

Side Green Goddess
$0.75

(GF)

Side Honey Butter
$0.75
Side Hot Honey
$0.75
Side Honey Mustard
$0.75

(GF)

Side Horseradish Mayo
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side French Onion Dip 8oz
$3.00
SIde Lemon Caesar*
$0.75

(GF)

Side Mayonnaise
Side Parmesan Ranch
$0.75

(GF)

Side Peach Jam
$0.75
Side Pimento Cheese
$1.00
Side Roasted Garlic Mayo
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side siracha
$0.75
Side Smoky BBQ Sauce
$0.75

(V, GF, DF)

Side Spicy Korean wing sauce
$0.75

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Coca-Cola classic
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.75
Coke Zero
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Root Beer
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Mr. Pibb
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Coffee
$3.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Raspberry Iced Tea
$3.00
Peach Iced Tea
$3.00
Apple Juice
$2.00
Mellow Yellow
$2.75
BOTTLE WATER
$3.00

WATER (NO CHRG)

WATER

BRIDGE DAY SPECIAL

Bridgeday special pick 2
$9.00
EXTRA SHOT
$5.00

