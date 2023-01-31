Restaurant header imageView gallery

Central Bar + Restaurant

10475 NE 6th Street

Bellevue, WA 98004

Starters

Blasted Cauliflower

Blasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Flash fried cauliflower seasoned with za’atar, served on top of a Greek yogurt dressing

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Teriyaki glazed brussels sprouts with bacon bits, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts

Burrata

$18.00

Burrata cheese drizzled with balsamic, and olive oil, topped with basil and cherry tomatoes, served with housemade crostinis

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

Lightly breaded calamari served with a housemade slaw, and smokey chipotle aioli

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$19.50

5 jumbo prawns hand breaded in coconut shavings, green onion, served with tangy plum and sweet Thai chili sauce

Crab Brushetta

$22.00

Dungeness crab, cream cheese, red onion, tomato basil salsa, and balsamic dressing, served on a freshly toasted baguette

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$30.00

3 meaty Dungeness crab cakes, served over a small spring salad tossed with cilantro vinaigrette, citrus beurre blanc, and sweet Thai chili sauce

Garlic Shrimp

$19.50

6 jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, served with garlic crostinis, and a lime wedge

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$19.50

Breaded wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and a side of our house ranch or gorgonzola dressing

Hummus Plate

$18.50

Housemade and served with warm pita bread, celery, tomatoes, and sliced cucumbers

Seared Ahi

Seared Ahi

$23.00

Black and white sesame seed crusted ahi, served with cucumber ribbons, soy sauce, and wasabi

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$20.00

4 oz. of sliced grilled filet mignon sautéed with sweet Thai chili sauce, served with chimichurri, and Thai chili sauce for dipping

Bar Bites

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Grilled rosemary toast generously topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, toasted pine nuts, and garlic aioli

Fontina & Prosciutto Flatbread

Fontina & Prosciutto Flatbread

$20.00

Crispy flatbread with a tomato jam base, layered with prosciutto and fontina cheese, topped with roasted red peppers, and fresh basil

Halibut Tacos

Halibut Tacos

$21.00

Seared halibut on a bed of housemade coleslaw, topped with sliced cucumber, pickled red onions, pineapple salsa, cilantro, and a sweet Thai chili sauce drizzle, served on flour tortillas Sub Coconut Shrimp + 3

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Tender grilled steak, pickled red onions, and cucumbers, topped with pineapple salsa, and cilantro, with a side of green chili salsa and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas Option for flour tortillas

Veggie Flatbread

$20.00

Crispy flatbread, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh basil, and a balsamic glaze drizzle

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Zesty fire-roasted corn, caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers, cilantro, and avocado, with a side of green chili salsa and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas Option for flour tortillas

Salad & Soups

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$23.00

Our signature salad! Spinach, quinoa, avocado, cumin, garbanzo beans, toasted almonds, balsamic roasted red onion, butternut squash, honey cilantro vinaigrette dressing Add chicken +5 Add steak +6 Add salmon +9 Add ahi tuna +11.5

Chicken Ceasar Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$18.00

Marinated and perfectly grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine hearts, parmesan shavings, and housemade croutons * Sub salmon +5 Sub shrimp +4

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Baby greens, romaine hearts, grilled chicken, avocado, applewood smoked bacon bits, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, hardboiled egg, croutons, and housemade ranch dressing

Spicy Southwest Salad

Spicy Southwest Salad

$21.00

Grilled Cajun chicken, romaine and spring mix tossed with roasted corn, black beans, cucumber, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle ranch dressing *

Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled steak, romaine and spring mix with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle ranch dressing * Add avocado +3

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, shaved yellow onions, pine nuts, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing * Want it chopped? Just ask! Add steak +6 Add chicken +5

Side Caeser Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, housemade croutons, and raspberry balsamic vinaigrette

Soup

$8.00+

Freshly made from scratch everyday

Sandwiches & Burgers

Beyond Burger

$21.00

The world’s tastiest plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef, topped with tomato, red onion, butter lettuce, and pickled pepper aioli, served on a brioche bun

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

Blackened wild alaskan salmon, butter lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta roll

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and white cheddar cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta roll

Central Cheeseburger

Central Cheeseburger

$21.00

All natural freshly ground burger topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, and red onion, on a brioche bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$22.00

Grilled steak topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, melted aged white cheddar cheese, served on rosemary bread

Prime Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled steak topped with melted aged white cheddar cheese, caramelized red onions, and whole grain mustard aioli, served on rosemary bread

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$18.50

Sliced mesquite turkey, ham, applewood smoked bacon, melted aged white cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli, served on toasted multi-grain bread

Land

Basil Pesto Pasta

$28.00

Basil pesto, mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, fresh spinach, and Molly's vegetarian breaded 'chik'n breast'

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Lightly breaded pan fried chicken breast served with linguine noodles and tossed in a basil cream sauce

Filet Mignon

$58.00

6 oz. prime filet mignon, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, port reduction, and served with broccolini

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$34.00

Grilled bone-in 10oz pork chop, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and a roasted garlic mushroom cream sauce

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$32.00

Pan roasted airline chicken breast on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a basil cream sauce, served with broccolini Please allow 20 minutes to prepare

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$25.00

Ground lamb and beef, pancetta tomato sauce, topped with fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese, served with grilled rosemary bread

Steak Gorgonzola

$38.00

6oz prime steak, asparagus, and creamy garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a gorgonzola cream sauce

Sea

Butterfly Shrimp

$38.00

5 wild charred butteryfly shrimp, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and roasted brussles sprouts

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$38.00

Grilled Salmon, topped with pineapple salsa, citrus champagne beurre blanc, sweet Thai chili sauce, served with basmati rice and French green beans

Macadamia Halibut

Macadamia Halibut

$47.00

Macadamia nut crusted halibut, champagne and citrus beurre blanc, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and French green beans

Proper Fish & Chips

Proper Fish & Chips

$28.00

2 large pieces of beer battered Atlantic Haddock, served with steak fries, coleslaw, and housemade tartar

Prosciutto Scallops

$40.00

4 prosciutto wrapped scallops, champagne and citrus beurre blanc and sweet Thai chili sauce, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus

Shrimp Linguine

Shrimp Linguine

$32.00

Grilled shrimp, linguine noodles, sautéed mushrooms, and asparagus spun in a garlic cream sauce, served with grilled rosemary bread

Dessert

Beignets

$12.00

A New Orleans classic. Dusted with cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and topped with a caramel drizzle

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Tort

$12.00

A slice of gluten-free chocolate cake garnished with fresh berries, chocolate, and a caramel drizzle

Cookies & Milk Cake

$12.00

two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse, chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips

Skillet Cookie

$12.00

A warm housemade chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Creamy strawberry cheesecake garnished with fresh seasonal berries, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Butter Noodles

$12.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$12.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

$12.00

Kid's Mini Cheese Burgers

$12.00

Kid's Spaghetti Bolognese

$12.00

Sides

Rosemary Toast

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Broccolini

$8.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$8.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Steak Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Cucumber Cooler

Cucumber Cooler

$16.00

Cucumber & Mint Ketel One Vodka, Giffard Elderflower, cucumber, lime and mint, topped with soda

Manhattan

Manhattan

$16.00

Sazerac Rye, Yzaguirre Vermouth, and angostura bitters

Margarita

$16.00
Martini

Martini

$17.00

Tito’s Vodka or Aviation Gin, a glass lightly rinsed with Foro Extra Dry Vermouth and either olives or a lemon twist

Mojito

Mojito

$16.00

Diplomatico Blanco Rum, mint, lime, and housemade turbinado cordial

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Wheatley Vodka, lime, housemade ginger cordial, and ginger beer, served in a classic copper mule mug

Negroni

Negroni

$16.00

Aviation Gin, La Quintinye Rogue, and Campari in equal parts

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$17.00

Teremana Reposado, Union Mezcal, housemade simple syrup, and angostura bitters

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Old Forester Bourbon, housemade simple syrup, and angostura bitters

Paper Plane

Paper Plane

$16.00

Maker’s Mark, Aperol, Nonino Amaro, and lemon in equal parts

Sazerac

Sazerac

$17.00

St. Remy VSOP Brandy, Sazerac Rye, housemade simple syrup, angostura & peychaud’s bitters, with an absinthe rinse

Spanish Coffee

Spanish Coffee

$17.00

St. Remy VSOP Brandy, Kahlúa, Tía Maria, espresso, whipped cream, cinnamon, and a caramelized sugar rim

Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, lemon, and housemade simple syrup, shaken with an egg white

Signature Cocktails

6th & Cilantro

6th & Cilantro

$16.00

El Jimador Reposado Tequila, lime, and housemade simple syrup, shaken with cilantro

Swipe Right

Swipe Right

$16.00

Titos Vodka, lemon, and housemade ginger cordial, topped with ginger beer

Oopsie Daisy

Oopsie Daisy

$16.00

Crater Lake Gin, Creme de Mure, lemon, and housemade raspberry cordial

Indian Summer

Indian Summer

$17.00

Suntory Roku Gin, honey, lemon, and housemade jasmine cordial, shaken with an egg white

Pretty In Pink

Pretty In Pink

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Pamplemousse, grapefruit, lemon, and housemade rosemary cordial

Grand Central

Grand Central

$16.00

Bulleit Rye, Brucato Amaro, chai infused vermouth and angostura bitters

Central Sunrise

Central Sunrise

$17.00

Titos Vodka, Chambord, and lemon, topped with Prosecco

Lincoln Smash

Lincoln Smash

$16.00

George Dickel Rye Whiskey, lemon, and housemade simple syrup, shaken with mint

Heart & Sōl

Heart & Sōl

$16.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila, lime, pineapple, and housemade simple syrup

Blackberry Bramble

Blackberry Bramble

$16.00

El Jimador Tequila, Creme de Mure, blackberry, lime juice, and sugar

Montego Bae

Montego Bae

$16.00

Tito's Vodka, Orgeat, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, pineapple, and lemon

Two Pear

Two Pear

$16.00

Tito’s Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, lemon, and topped with Simi Sauvignon Blanc

Hibiscus Lemon Fizz

Hibiscus Lemon Fizz

$16.00

Empress Gin, lemon, and housemade hibiscus cordial, topped with tonic water

Smoking Gun

Smoking Gun

$16.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, lemon

Strawberry Southside

Strawberry Southside

$17.00

Awayuki Strawberry Gin, mint, lime, housemade strawberry cordial

Mi Corazon

$16.00

Corazón Reposado Tequila, jalapeño, housemade jasmine tea cordial, lemon juice, and angostura bitters

Lychee Rose

Lychee Rose

$16.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, Giffard Lychee Liqueur, rose water, grapefruit juice, and topped with Prosecco

Just Peachy

Just Peachy

$17.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Giffard Pêche de Vigne, lemon, and Gosling’s Ginger Beer

Seasonal Cocktails

Pumpkin Flip

Pumpkin Flip

$17.00Out of stock

Diplomatico Reserva, Pumpkin Spice Cordial, Cream, Lemon, Angostura, Egg White

Spiced Cider Margarita

Spiced Cider Margarita

$16.00

Corazon Reposado, Allspice, Honey, Lemon, Housemade Spiced Apple Cider

Red Wine Sangria

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Red Wine Sangria with seasonal fruit and a VSOP Brandy base

Eden's Garden

Eden's Garden

$17.00

Gray Whale Gin, Giffard Elderflower, cucumber, basil, lime and jalapeño

Silver Fox

Silver Fox

$16.00

Nolet’s Dry Gin, housemade earl grey cordial, lemon, and lavender, topped with Quality Q Tonic

Dram-Boozled

Dram-Boozled

$16.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye, Drambuie, St Elizabeth Allspice Dram, Turbinado, Lemon ( *served hot )

Night Cap

Night Cap

$17.00

Cacao infused Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Kahlua, espresso, topped with steamed milk, and cinnamon ( *served hot )

Zero Proof Cocktails

Lotus Flower

$12.00

Cucumber, housemade hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, and soda water

Passionfruit 75

$12.00

Grapefruit, hibiscus, passion fruit tea, sugar, and soda

Phil Collins

$12.00

Lemon, lime, sugar, and soda water

Prairie Fire

$12.00

Jalepeño, cilantro, fire tincture, sugar, and soda

Raspberry No-Jito

$12.00

Raspberry, mint, lime, and soda water

Ro-Cham-Beau

$12.00

Tell the Bartender what you like and get a one-of-a-kind personalized cocktail

Tiki Bob

$12.00

Grenadine, Orgeat, lemon, lime, orange and pineapple juice

Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Virgin Margarita

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$12.00

Dessert Cocktails

Chocolate Martini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Spanish Coffee

$17.00

Draft Beer

Mac & Jack's

$9.00

Big Wave

$9.00

Bodhizafa IPA

$9.00

Space Dust IPA

$9.00

Bud Light

$9.00

Johnny Utah

$9.00

Manny's

$9.00

Bellevue Pilsner

$9.00

Crux Pilsner

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Fremont Dark Star

$9.00

Dru Bru Hefeweizen

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Schilling's Cider

$7.00

St. Paulie NA

$7.00

Sparkling / Rosé Glass

Domaine Ste Michelle, Sparkling Rosé

$14.00

Flowerhead, Rosé

$15.00

Le Grand Courtage, Split

$15.00

Piper Heidsieck, Champagne Glass

$20.00Out of stock

Whispering Angel, Rosé

$17.00

Zonin, Prosecco

$14.00

Sparkling / Rosé BTL

Dom Perignon BTL

$490.00

Domaine Ste Michelle BTL

$49.00

Flowerhead BTL

$53.00

Moet & Chandon BTL

$130.00

Piper Heidsieck BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Taittinger BTL

$100.00

Veuve BTL

$140.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$59.00

Zonin Prosecco BTL

$49.00

White Wine Glass

Canyon Road, Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Chehalem, Pinot Gris

$13.00

Lu+Oly, Chardonnay

$14.00

Mer Soleil, Chardonnay

$15.00

Poet's Leap, Reisling

$15.00

Simi, Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Stimson, Chardonnay

$12.00

Torresella, Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Yealands, Sauv Blanc

$17.00

White Wine BTL

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Chehalem Pinot Gris BTL

$46.00

Lu+Oly Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL

$53.00

Poet's Leap Reisling BTL

$53.00

Simi Sauv Blanc BTL

$46.00

Stags' Leap Viognier BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Stimson Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

Yealands Sauv Blanc BTL

$59.00

Dessert Wine

Taylor Fladgate Tawny 10yr

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate Tawny 30yr

$30.00

Red Wine Glass

6th Sense, Syrah

$14.00

Caymus Grand Durif, Syrah

$20.00

D2, Red Blend

$22.00

Gascon, Malbec

$14.00

Intrinsic, Cabernet

$16.00

Lachini, Pinot Noir

$21.00

Meiomi, Pinot Noir

$16.00

Mullan Road, Cabernet

$19.00

Oberon, Cabernet

$17.00

Spellbinder, Red Blend

$17.00

St. Francis, Merlot

$15.00

Stimson, Red Blend

$12.00

Willamette, Pinot Noir

$15.00

Red Wine BTL

6th Sense, Syrah BTL

$49.00

Antica, Cabernet BTL

$130.00

Austin Hope, Cabernet BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir BTL

$110.00

Caymus Grand Durif, Syrah BTL

$70.00

Caymus Special Selection, Cabernet BTL

$325.00

Caymus, Cabernet BTL

$140.00

D2, Cabernet BTL

$76.00

Fidelitas 4040, Red Blend BTL

$70.00

Figgin's Estate, Red Blend BTL

$250.00

Gascon, Malbec BTL

$49.00

Intrinsic, Cabernet BTL

$56.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia, Red Blend BTL

$350.00

Lachini, Pinot Noir BTL

$73.00

Leonetti, Cabernet BTL

$260.00

Leonetti, Reserve BTL

$325.00

Louis Martini, Cabernet BTL

$112.00

Masi, Amarone BTL

$190.00

Meiomi, Pinot Noir BTL

$56.00

Mullan Road, Cabernet BTL

$66.00

Nickle & Nickle, Cabernet BTL

$220.00Out of stock

Oberon, Cabernet BTL

$59.00

Opus One, Red Blend BTL

$600.00Out of stock

Palazzo, Red Blend BTL

$250.00

Pirouette, Red Blend BTL

$130.00

Prisoner, Red Blend BTL

$90.00

Quintessa, Cabernet BTL

$275.00Out of stock

Sequel, Syrah BTL

$130.00

Silver Oak, Cabernet BTL

$250.00

Spellbinder, Red Blend BTL

$59.00

St. Francis, Merlot BTL

$53.00

Stag's Leap Artemis BTL

$135.00

Stimson, Red Blend BTL

$42.00

Willamette, Pinot Noir BTL

$53.00

Coffee / Tea

Almond Milk Latte

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Soy Milk Latte

$5.50

Soda

San Pellegrino BTL

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An upscale social hive where everybody can gather and enjoy life! With a statuesque bar at the restaurant center, old-world charm, open-air urban dining, making it uniquely Bellevue. Northwest fare and small plates inspired by regional offerings.

Location

10475 NE 6th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

