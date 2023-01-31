Central Bar + Restaurant
10475 NE 6th Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Starters
Blasted Cauliflower
Flash fried cauliflower seasoned with za’atar, served on top of a Greek yogurt dressing
Brussels Sprouts
Teriyaki glazed brussels sprouts with bacon bits, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
Burrata
Burrata cheese drizzled with balsamic, and olive oil, topped with basil and cherry tomatoes, served with housemade crostinis
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari served with a housemade slaw, and smokey chipotle aioli
Coconut Prawns
5 jumbo prawns hand breaded in coconut shavings, green onion, served with tangy plum and sweet Thai chili sauce
Crab Brushetta
Dungeness crab, cream cheese, red onion, tomato basil salsa, and balsamic dressing, served on a freshly toasted baguette
Crab Cakes
3 meaty Dungeness crab cakes, served over a small spring salad tossed with cilantro vinaigrette, citrus beurre blanc, and sweet Thai chili sauce
Garlic Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, served with garlic crostinis, and a lime wedge
Hot Wings
Breaded wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery sticks and a side of our house ranch or gorgonzola dressing
Hummus Plate
Housemade and served with warm pita bread, celery, tomatoes, and sliced cucumbers
Seared Ahi
Black and white sesame seed crusted ahi, served with cucumber ribbons, soy sauce, and wasabi
Steak Bites
4 oz. of sliced grilled filet mignon sautéed with sweet Thai chili sauce, served with chimichurri, and Thai chili sauce for dipping
Bar Bites
Avocado Toast
Grilled rosemary toast generously topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, toasted pine nuts, and garlic aioli
Fontina & Prosciutto Flatbread
Crispy flatbread with a tomato jam base, layered with prosciutto and fontina cheese, topped with roasted red peppers, and fresh basil
Halibut Tacos
Seared halibut on a bed of housemade coleslaw, topped with sliced cucumber, pickled red onions, pineapple salsa, cilantro, and a sweet Thai chili sauce drizzle, served on flour tortillas Sub Coconut Shrimp + 3
Steak Tacos
Tender grilled steak, pickled red onions, and cucumbers, topped with pineapple salsa, and cilantro, with a side of green chili salsa and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas Option for flour tortillas
Veggie Flatbread
Crispy flatbread, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes, topped with fresh basil, and a balsamic glaze drizzle
Veggie Tacos
Zesty fire-roasted corn, caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers, cilantro, and avocado, with a side of green chili salsa and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas Option for flour tortillas
Salad & Soups
Buddha Bowl
Our signature salad! Spinach, quinoa, avocado, cumin, garbanzo beans, toasted almonds, balsamic roasted red onion, butternut squash, honey cilantro vinaigrette dressing Add chicken +5 Add steak +6 Add salmon +9 Add ahi tuna +11.5
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Marinated and perfectly grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine hearts, parmesan shavings, and housemade croutons * Sub salmon +5 Sub shrimp +4
Cobb Salad
Baby greens, romaine hearts, grilled chicken, avocado, applewood smoked bacon bits, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, hardboiled egg, croutons, and housemade ranch dressing
Spicy Southwest Salad
Grilled Cajun chicken, romaine and spring mix tossed with roasted corn, black beans, cucumber, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle ranch dressing *
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, romaine and spring mix with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips, tossed in chipotle ranch dressing * Add avocado +3
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, pancetta, cherry tomatoes, shaved yellow onions, pine nuts, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing * Want it chopped? Just ask! Add steak +6 Add chicken +5
Side Caeser Salad
Side House Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, housemade croutons, and raspberry balsamic vinaigrette
Soup
Freshly made from scratch everyday
Sandwiches & Burgers
Beyond Burger
The world’s tastiest plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef, topped with tomato, red onion, butter lettuce, and pickled pepper aioli, served on a brioche bun
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened wild alaskan salmon, butter lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta roll
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled cajun chicken, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, and white cheddar cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta roll
Central Cheeseburger
All natural freshly ground burger topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, and red onion, on a brioche bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled steak topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, melted aged white cheddar cheese, served on rosemary bread
Prime Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak topped with melted aged white cheddar cheese, caramelized red onions, and whole grain mustard aioli, served on rosemary bread
Turkey Club
Sliced mesquite turkey, ham, applewood smoked bacon, melted aged white cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli, served on toasted multi-grain bread
Land
Basil Pesto Pasta
Basil pesto, mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, fresh spinach, and Molly's vegetarian breaded 'chik'n breast'
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded pan fried chicken breast served with linguine noodles and tossed in a basil cream sauce
Filet Mignon
6 oz. prime filet mignon, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, port reduction, and served with broccolini
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled bone-in 10oz pork chop, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and a roasted garlic mushroom cream sauce
Roasted Chicken Breast
Pan roasted airline chicken breast on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a basil cream sauce, served with broccolini Please allow 20 minutes to prepare
Spaghetti Bolognese
Ground lamb and beef, pancetta tomato sauce, topped with fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese, served with grilled rosemary bread
Steak Gorgonzola
6oz prime steak, asparagus, and creamy garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a gorgonzola cream sauce
Sea
Butterfly Shrimp
5 wild charred butteryfly shrimp, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and roasted brussles sprouts
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon, topped with pineapple salsa, citrus champagne beurre blanc, sweet Thai chili sauce, served with basmati rice and French green beans
Macadamia Halibut
Macadamia nut crusted halibut, champagne and citrus beurre blanc, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and French green beans
Proper Fish & Chips
2 large pieces of beer battered Atlantic Haddock, served with steak fries, coleslaw, and housemade tartar
Prosciutto Scallops
4 prosciutto wrapped scallops, champagne and citrus beurre blanc and sweet Thai chili sauce, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus
Shrimp Linguine
Grilled shrimp, linguine noodles, sautéed mushrooms, and asparagus spun in a garlic cream sauce, served with grilled rosemary bread
Dessert
Beignets
A New Orleans classic. Dusted with cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and topped with a caramel drizzle
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate Tort
A slice of gluten-free chocolate cake garnished with fresh berries, chocolate, and a caramel drizzle
Cookies & Milk Cake
two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. And of course we topped it with more mousse, chocolatey drizzle and even more chocolate chips
Skillet Cookie
A warm housemade chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
Strawberry Cheesecake
Creamy strawberry cheesecake garnished with fresh seasonal berries, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream
Scoop Ice Cream
Kid's Menu
Sides
Classic Cocktails
Cucumber Cooler
Cucumber & Mint Ketel One Vodka, Giffard Elderflower, cucumber, lime and mint, topped with soda
Manhattan
Sazerac Rye, Yzaguirre Vermouth, and angostura bitters
Margarita
Martini
Tito’s Vodka or Aviation Gin, a glass lightly rinsed with Foro Extra Dry Vermouth and either olives or a lemon twist
Mojito
Diplomatico Blanco Rum, mint, lime, and housemade turbinado cordial
Moscow Mule
Wheatley Vodka, lime, housemade ginger cordial, and ginger beer, served in a classic copper mule mug
Negroni
Aviation Gin, La Quintinye Rogue, and Campari in equal parts
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Teremana Reposado, Union Mezcal, housemade simple syrup, and angostura bitters
Old Fashioned
Old Forester Bourbon, housemade simple syrup, and angostura bitters
Paper Plane
Maker’s Mark, Aperol, Nonino Amaro, and lemon in equal parts
Sazerac
St. Remy VSOP Brandy, Sazerac Rye, housemade simple syrup, angostura & peychaud’s bitters, with an absinthe rinse
Spanish Coffee
St. Remy VSOP Brandy, Kahlúa, Tía Maria, espresso, whipped cream, cinnamon, and a caramelized sugar rim
Whiskey Sour
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, lemon, and housemade simple syrup, shaken with an egg white
Signature Cocktails
6th & Cilantro
El Jimador Reposado Tequila, lime, and housemade simple syrup, shaken with cilantro
Swipe Right
Titos Vodka, lemon, and housemade ginger cordial, topped with ginger beer
Oopsie Daisy
Crater Lake Gin, Creme de Mure, lemon, and housemade raspberry cordial
Indian Summer
Suntory Roku Gin, honey, lemon, and housemade jasmine cordial, shaken with an egg white
Pretty In Pink
Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Pamplemousse, grapefruit, lemon, and housemade rosemary cordial
Grand Central
Bulleit Rye, Brucato Amaro, chai infused vermouth and angostura bitters
Central Sunrise
Titos Vodka, Chambord, and lemon, topped with Prosecco
Lincoln Smash
George Dickel Rye Whiskey, lemon, and housemade simple syrup, shaken with mint
Heart & Sōl
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila, lime, pineapple, and housemade simple syrup
Blackberry Bramble
El Jimador Tequila, Creme de Mure, blackberry, lime juice, and sugar
Montego Bae
Tito's Vodka, Orgeat, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, pineapple, and lemon
Two Pear
Tito’s Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, lemon, and topped with Simi Sauvignon Blanc
Hibiscus Lemon Fizz
Empress Gin, lemon, and housemade hibiscus cordial, topped with tonic water
Smoking Gun
Los Vecinos Mezcal, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, lemon
Strawberry Southside
Awayuki Strawberry Gin, mint, lime, housemade strawberry cordial
Mi Corazon
Corazón Reposado Tequila, jalapeño, housemade jasmine tea cordial, lemon juice, and angostura bitters
Lychee Rose
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, Giffard Lychee Liqueur, rose water, grapefruit juice, and topped with Prosecco
Just Peachy
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Giffard Pêche de Vigne, lemon, and Gosling’s Ginger Beer
Seasonal Cocktails
Pumpkin Flip
Diplomatico Reserva, Pumpkin Spice Cordial, Cream, Lemon, Angostura, Egg White
Spiced Cider Margarita
Corazon Reposado, Allspice, Honey, Lemon, Housemade Spiced Apple Cider
Red Wine Sangria
Fresh Red Wine Sangria with seasonal fruit and a VSOP Brandy base
Eden's Garden
Gray Whale Gin, Giffard Elderflower, cucumber, basil, lime and jalapeño
Silver Fox
Nolet’s Dry Gin, housemade earl grey cordial, lemon, and lavender, topped with Quality Q Tonic
Dram-Boozled
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye, Drambuie, St Elizabeth Allspice Dram, Turbinado, Lemon ( *served hot )
Night Cap
Cacao infused Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Kahlua, espresso, topped with steamed milk, and cinnamon ( *served hot )
Zero Proof Cocktails
Lotus Flower
Cucumber, housemade hibiscus syrup, lemon juice, and soda water
Passionfruit 75
Grapefruit, hibiscus, passion fruit tea, sugar, and soda
Phil Collins
Lemon, lime, sugar, and soda water
Prairie Fire
Jalepeño, cilantro, fire tincture, sugar, and soda
Raspberry No-Jito
Raspberry, mint, lime, and soda water
Ro-Cham-Beau
Tell the Bartender what you like and get a one-of-a-kind personalized cocktail
Tiki Bob
Grenadine, Orgeat, lemon, lime, orange and pineapple juice
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Bloody Mary
Dessert Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Sparkling / Rosé Glass
Sparkling / Rosé BTL
White Wine Glass
White Wine BTL
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio BTL
Chehalem Pinot Gris BTL
Lu+Oly Chardonnay BTL
Mer Soleil Chardonnay BTL
Poet's Leap Reisling BTL
Simi Sauv Blanc BTL
Stags' Leap Viognier BTL
Stimson Chardonnay BTL
Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL
Yealands Sauv Blanc BTL
Red Wine Glass
6th Sense, Syrah
Caymus Grand Durif, Syrah
D2, Red Blend
Gascon, Malbec
Intrinsic, Cabernet
Lachini, Pinot Noir
Meiomi, Pinot Noir
Mullan Road, Cabernet
Oberon, Cabernet
Spellbinder, Red Blend
St. Francis, Merlot
Stimson, Red Blend
Willamette, Pinot Noir
Red Wine BTL
6th Sense, Syrah BTL
Antica, Cabernet BTL
Austin Hope, Cabernet BTL
Belle Glos, Pinot Noir BTL
Caymus Grand Durif, Syrah BTL
Caymus Special Selection, Cabernet BTL
Caymus, Cabernet BTL
D2, Cabernet BTL
Fidelitas 4040, Red Blend BTL
Figgin's Estate, Red Blend BTL
Gascon, Malbec BTL
Intrinsic, Cabernet BTL
Joseph Phelps Insignia, Red Blend BTL
Lachini, Pinot Noir BTL
Leonetti, Cabernet BTL
Leonetti, Reserve BTL
Louis Martini, Cabernet BTL
Masi, Amarone BTL
Meiomi, Pinot Noir BTL
Mullan Road, Cabernet BTL
Nickle & Nickle, Cabernet BTL
Oberon, Cabernet BTL
Opus One, Red Blend BTL
Palazzo, Red Blend BTL
Pirouette, Red Blend BTL
Prisoner, Red Blend BTL
Quintessa, Cabernet BTL
Sequel, Syrah BTL
Silver Oak, Cabernet BTL
Spellbinder, Red Blend BTL
St. Francis, Merlot BTL
Stag's Leap Artemis BTL
Stimson, Red Blend BTL
Willamette, Pinot Noir BTL
Coffee / Tea
Soda
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
An upscale social hive where everybody can gather and enjoy life! With a statuesque bar at the restaurant center, old-world charm, open-air urban dining, making it uniquely Bellevue. Northwest fare and small plates inspired by regional offerings.
