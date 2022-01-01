A map showing the location of Centro 1003 Locust StView gallery

Centro 1003 Locust St

review star

No reviews yet

1003 Locust St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita (Large)
Rigatoni with Sausage
Pepperoni (Large)

Include Silverware?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Yes

No

Include Bread?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Yes

No

Dinner Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.99

Italian toast, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, red onion, fresh mozzarella

Bruschetta (Side)

Bruschetta (Side)

$9.99

Italian toast, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, red onion, fresh mozzarella

Bruschetta VEGAN

Bruschetta VEGAN

$14.99

Italian toast, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, red onion

Brushetta (Side) VEGAN

Brushetta (Side) VEGAN

$9.99

Italian toast, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, red onion

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$17.99

With lemon aioli, baby greens

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Parmesan cheese, truffle aioli

Fried Brussels Sprouts (Side)

Fried Brussels Sprouts (Side)

$8.99

Parmesan cheese, truffle aioli

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.99

With lemon aioli and marinara

Fried Calamari (Side)

Fried Calamari (Side)

$9.99

With lemon aioli and marinara

Grilled Pancetta-Wrapped Shrimp

Grilled Pancetta-Wrapped Shrimp

$17.99

Glazed with Italian BBQ

Herbed Cheese Dip

Herbed Cheese Dip

$16.99

Mozzarella, garlic, mushroom, caramelized onion, basil & thyme; served with grilled pita bread

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$17.99

Traditional hummus, Kalamata olive tapenade, roasted red peppers & spicy vegetable relish; served with za'tar spiced flatbread

Hummus Plate (Side)

Hummus Plate (Side)

$12.99

Traditional hummus, Kalamata olive tapenade, roasted red peppers & spicy vegetable relish; served with za'tar spiced flatbread

Italian Meat & Cheese Plate

Italian Meat & Cheese Plate

$22.99

Italian cheese, salamis, La Quercia salume, imported olives, Marcona almonds, jam, house-blend mustard, Italian toast

Mama's Meatballs

Mama's Meatballs

$18.99

meatballs, Romaine salad, chickpeas, red onion, roasted red pepper, asiago, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.99

With Chipotle Ketchup

Onion Rings (Side)

Onion Rings (Side)

$9.99

With Chipotle Ketchup

Portobello Fries

Portobello Fries

$13.99

Truffle aioli, chipotle dressing

Portobello Fries (Side)

Portobello Fries (Side)

$9.99

Truffle aioli, chipotle dressing

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$21.99

Garlic, Shallots, clam juice, tomato, white wine, butter

Extra 4 Bruschetta Bread

Extra 4 Bruschetta Bread

$2.00
Extra 4 Pita Chips

Extra 4 Pita Chips

$4.00

Dinner Soups/Salads

Soup of the Day (Cup)

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$7.50
Tomato Basil Soup (Cup)

Tomato Basil Soup (Cup)

$7.50

With cheese tortellini

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$9.99
Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)

Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)

$9.99

With cheese tortellini

Caesar Salad (Side)

Caesar Salad (Side)

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, focaccia croutons, George's Caesar dressing, anchovy (optional)

Centro Salad (Side)

Centro Salad (Side)

$11.99

Seasonal greens, Gorgonzola, toasted pecans, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad (Side)

Cobb Salad (Side)

$17.50

Italian greens, chicken, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, avocado, creamy parmesan dressing

Greek Salad (Side)

Greek Salad (Side)

$12.99

Italian greens, feta, kalamata olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, hummus, flatbread, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Insalata Mista Salad (Side)

Insalata Mista Salad (Side)

$10.99

Italian greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad (Side)

Spinach Salad (Side)

$12.99

Spinach, bacon, asiago, onion, tomato, mushroom, warm bacon dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.99

Romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, focaccia croutons, George's Caesar dressing, anchovy (optional)

Centro Salad

Centro Salad

$16.99

Seasonal greens, Gorgonzola, toasted pecans, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.99

Italian greens, chicken, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, avocado, creamy parmesan dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$19.99

Italian greens, feta, kalamata olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, hummus, flatbread, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Insalata Mista Salad

Insalata Mista Salad

$15.99

Italian greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$19.99

Spinach, bacon, asiago, onion, tomato, mushroom, warm bacon dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.99

Italian greens, flank steak, asiago, tomato, onion, cucumber, basil-dijon vinaigrette

Dinner Sandwiches

The Cheeseburger

The Cheeseburger

$14.99

Grilled 8 oz Centro "Black Label" grind, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on toasted ciabatta bun

Centro Crab Cake Burger

Centro Crab Cake Burger

$15.99

Centro crab cake, lettuce, tomato, red onion and lemon aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$15.99

Grilled 8 oz Centro "Black Label" grind, Gorgonzola, fried portobello mushrooms, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion and truffle aioli on toasted ciabatta bun

The Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Fontina cheese, caramelized onion, mushroom and truffle oil on country Italian bread

Kill-Bill Pork Tenderloin

Kill-Bill Pork Tenderloin

$18.99

"The Five Pointed Palm Exploding Heart Sandwich" Niman Ranch tenderloin, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, sunny side-up egg, red onion and garlic mayo on toasted ciabatta bun

Tuscan Chicken Panini

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$14.99

Chicken Breast, mozzarella, Roma tomato, basil and garlic mayo on country Italian bread

George's Veggie Burger

George's Veggie Burger

$13.99

Grilled veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, roasted corn relish, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun

Add Bacon

Add Bacon

$3.00
Add Fried Egg

Add Fried Egg

$3.00

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$30.99

battered chicken breasts, lemon butter sauce, shallots, fettuccine Alfredo

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$32.99

boneless half-chicken, truffle-thyme butter sauce, root vegetables, sauteed broccolini

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$31.99

chicken breasts, Marsala wine sauce, sage, LaQuercia prosciutto, shiitake mushroom, fontina, fettuccine Alfredo

Ribeye

Ribeye

$42.99

14 oz ribeye, bone-marrow butter, truffled potato wedges, grilled asparagus, demi-glace

Centro-Cut NY Strip

Centro-Cut NY Strip

$39.99

black pepper-encrusted, grilled 12 oz NY strip, caramelized shallot demi-glace, herb-truffled papas bravas, grilled asparagus

Steak Centro

Steak Centro

$39.99

herb-encrusted 8 oz beef tenderloin, garlic butter sauce, buttermilk mashed potatoes, sauteed broccolini

Three Cheese Medallions

Three Cheese Medallions

$39.99

two grilled 4 oz. beef tenderloin medallions, Gorgonzola, Asiago, Parmesan, buttermilk mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$30.99

grilled Niman Ranch double-bone chop, Chianti demi-glace, fennel pollen, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus

Salmon (dinner)

Salmon (dinner)

$34.99

lemon caper butter sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed broccolini

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$41.99

pan-seared scallops with pancetta leek risotto; (garlic, thyme, rosemary, pancetta, leek, asiago) served with grilled asparagus

Dinner Pastas

Chicken & Prosciutto

Chicken & Prosciutto

$23.99

Penne, grilled chicken, La Quercia prosciutto, Roma tomato, basil, Parmesan cream sauce

Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi

Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi

$20.99

Ricotta gnocchi, fennel, Roma tomato, basil, marinara sauce

Rigatoni with Sausage

Rigatoni with Sausage

$23.99

Rigatoni giganti, sliced Italian sausage, sauteed peppers, onion, mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce

Sausage and Shrimp Penne

Sausage and Shrimp Penne

$25.99

link sausage, shrimp, broccolini, tomato, garlic, crushed red pepper, white wine butter sauce

Four Cheese Mac

Four Cheese Mac

$23.99
Tofu Gnocchi

Tofu Gnocchi

$20.99

Sauteed mushroom, red onion, tomato, spinach, garlic, basil, shallots, olive oil

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$23.99

Penne, Niman Ranch applewood smoked ham, truffle cheddar cheese sauce, shallot, breadcrumb

Rigatoni - no spicy - no sausage

$23.99

Dinner Pizzas (Small)

BBQ Chicken (Small)

BBQ Chicken (Small)

$24.50

Mozzarella, chicken breast, caramelized onion, cilantro, BBQ sauce

Cheese (Small)

Cheese (Small)

$18.50

Mozzarella, red sauce

CYO Pizza (Small)

CYO Pizza (Small)

$18.50

Mozzarella, red sauce, olive oil and garlic; add toppings from list below

Garlic Pizza (Small)

Garlic Pizza (Small)

$19.50

Mozzarella, garlic, red sauce

George's Favorite (Small)

George's Favorite (Small)

$22.50

Mozzarella, Graziano's Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, red sauce

Gorgonzola Piccante (Small)

Gorgonzola Piccante (Small)

$22.50

Mozzarella, aged Gorgonzola, caramelized onion, toasted pecans

Graziano Sausage (Small)

Graziano Sausage (Small)

$20.50

Mozzarella, Graziano's Italian sausage, red sauce

Margherita (Small)

Margherita (Small)

$19.50

Mozzarella, basil, red sauce

Pepperoni (Small)

Pepperoni (Small)

$20.50

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce

Pizza Bianco (Small)

Pizza Bianco (Small)

$20.50

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic

Pizza Capricciosa (Small)

Pizza Capricciosa (Small)

$25.50

Mozzarella, Graziano's Italian sausage, capicola, artichoke, mushrooms, red onion, red sauce

Pizza Napoletana (Small)

Pizza Napoletana (Small)

$20.50

Mozzarella, Roma tomato, basil, red sauce

Pizza Siciliana (Small)

Pizza Siciliana (Small)

$22.50

Mozzarella, capers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, artichoke, red sauce

Quattro Formaggi (Small)

Quattro Formaggi (Small)

$21.50

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Provolone

Quattro Formaggi Red (Small)

Quattro Formaggi Red (Small)

$21.50

Mozzarella, asiago, Parmesan, Provolone, red sauce

Quattro Stagioni (Small)

Quattro Stagioni (Small)

$26.50

Mozzarella, prosciutto Americano, Roma tomato, artichoke, mushrooms, red sauce

Rosa Grande Pepperoni Pizza (Small)

Rosa Grande Pepperoni Pizza (Small)

$24.50

Mozzarella, Rosa (cupping) pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, red sauce

The Centro Calzone (Small)

The Centro Calzone (Small)

$23.50

Mozzarella, ricotta, Provolone, Parmesan, Graziano's Italian sausage

The New Yorker (Small)

The New Yorker (Small)

$23.50

Mozzarella, Mama's meatball, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, red sauce

The Vegan Cheese Pizza (Small)

The Vegan Cheese Pizza (Small)

$18.50

Vegan mozzarella, red sauce

The Vegan Sausage Pizza (Small)

The Vegan Sausage Pizza (Small)

$21.50

Vegan house-made sausage, vegan mozzarella, red sauce

Dinner Pizzas (Large)

BBQ Chicken (Large)

BBQ Chicken (Large)

$29.99

Mozzarella, chicken breast, caramelized onion, cilantro, BBQ sauce

Cheese (Large)

Cheese (Large)

$23.99

Mozzarella, red sauce

CYO Pizza (Large)

CYO Pizza (Large)

$23.99

Mozzarella, red sauce, olive oil and garlic; add toppings from list below

Garlic Pizza (Large)

Garlic Pizza (Large)

$24.99

Mozzarella, garlic, red sauce

George's Favorite (Large)

George's Favorite (Large)

$27.99

Mozzarella, Graziano's Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, red sauce

Gorgonzola Piccante (Large)

Gorgonzola Piccante (Large)

$27.99

Mozzarella, aged Gorgonzola, caramelized onion, toasted pecans

Graziano Sausage (Large)

Graziano Sausage (Large)

$25.99

Mozzarella, Graziano's Italian sausage, red sauce

Margherita (Large)

Margherita (Large)

$24.99

Mozzarella, basil, red sauce

Pepperoni (Large)

Pepperoni (Large)

$25.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce

Pizza Bianco (Large)

Pizza Bianco (Large)

$25.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic

Pizza Capricciosa (Large)

Pizza Capricciosa (Large)

$30.99

Mozzarella, Graziano's Italian sausage, capicola, artichoke, mushrooms, red onion, red sauce

Pizza Napoletana (Large)

Pizza Napoletana (Large)

$25.99

Mozzarella, Roma tomato, basil, red sauce

Pizza Siciliana (Large)

Pizza Siciliana (Large)

$27.99

Mozzarella, capers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, artichoke, red sauce

Quattro Formaggi (Large)

Quattro Formaggi (Large)

$26.99

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Provolone

Quattro Formaggi Red (Large)

Quattro Formaggi Red (Large)

$26.99

Mozzarella, asiago, Parmesan, Provolone, red sauce

Quattro Stagioni (Large)

Quattro Stagioni (Large)

$31.99

Mozzarella, prosciutto Americano, Roma tomato, artichoke, mushrooms, red sauce

Rosa Grande Pepperoni Pizza (Large)

Rosa Grande Pepperoni Pizza (Large)

$29.99

Mozzarella, Rosa (cupping) pepperoni, traditional pepperoni, red sauce

The Centro Calzone (Large)

The Centro Calzone (Large)

$28.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, Provolone, Parmesan, Graziano's Italian sausage

The New Yorker (Large)

The New Yorker (Large)

$28.99

Mozzarella, Mama's meatball, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, red sauce

The Vegan Cheese Pizza (Large)

The Vegan Cheese Pizza (Large)

$23.99

Vegan mozzarella, red sauce

The Vegan Sausage Pizza (Large)

The Vegan Sausage Pizza (Large)

$26.99

Vegan house-made sausage, vegan mozzarella, red sauce

Dinner Sides

Side Asparagus

Side Asparagus

$5.99
Side Broccolini

Side Broccolini

$5.99
Side Brussels Sauteed

Side Brussels Sauteed

$8.99
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.99
Side Grn Beans

Side Grn Beans

$4.99
Side Mashed

Side Mashed

$4.99
Side Fingerling Potatoes

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$4.99

Dinner Desserts

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$10.00
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Dinner Kids

Kids Chicken Grilled

Kids Chicken Grilled

$7.50
Kids Chix Fingers

Kids Chix Fingers

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$5.99
Kids Pizza Cheese

Kids Pizza Cheese

$5.50
Kids Pizza Sausage

Kids Pizza Sausage

$6.50
Kids Pizza Pepperoni

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$6.50
Kids Pizza Vegan Cheese

Kids Pizza Vegan Cheese

$7.00
Kids Salad

Kids Salad

$1.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Conveniently located in downtown Des Moines lives one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, Centro. Centro specializes in delicious Italian-inspired food featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by the Centro culinary team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and pizza at the bar, Centro's lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and business associates.

Location

1003 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Acai Bowls - Downtown DSM
orange starNo Reviews
801 Grand Avenue Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Des Moines Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
604 Locust Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Smokey D's BBQ - Skywalk
orange star4.2 • 186
601 Locust Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Des Moines
orange star4.0 • 184
801 Grand Ave STE 200 Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Lua Brewing
orange star4.7 • 397
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Gateway Market - 2002 Woodland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2002 Woodland Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston