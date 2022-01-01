Centro 1003 Locust St
Conveniently located in downtown Des Moines lives one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, Centro. Centro specializes in delicious Italian-inspired food featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by the Centro culinary team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and pizza at the bar, Centro's lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and business associates.
1003 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309
