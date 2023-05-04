Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHASKA 1836 Lower Roswell Road

No reviews yet

1836 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30068

Chaat (Savory Snacks)

Gol Gol Shots

$7.99

Hollow balls of wheat filled with mesh potatoes, chickpeas and served with mint flavored water and tamarind chutney.

Sev Puri

$7.49

Hollow balls stuffed with Potato, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Chutneys & topped with Sev & Cilantro. No Yogurt.

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Hollow balls stuffed with Potato, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Chutneys, Yogurt & topped with Sev & Cilantro.

Bombay Bhel Puri

$7.99

(Mixture of Crunchy Puffed Rice Mixed with Chutneys, potatoes, tomatoes, onion, peanuts.

Masala Papdi Chaat

$8.99

Fried Small Tortillas Topped with Sprout, Tomato, Potato, Onion, Chutnies, Yogurt, Sev & Cilantro

Karachi Papdi Chaat

$9.99

Dahi Vada Covered with Fried Small Tortillas topped with Chole, topped with Chutnies, Yogurt, Sev & Cilantro

Lazy Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.99

2 Pcs. Potato Patties Topped with White Peas (Vatana), chutneys & Yogurt

Dirty Samosa

$8.99

1 Pc. Samosa Topped with Chick Peas, Chutnies, Yogurt, Raw onion, Sev & Cilantro

Samosa Plate

$4.99

2 Pcs. Filled with Potato Served with Tamarind & Cilantro Chutnies

Deconstructed Samosa

$7.99

2 Pcs. Decostructed Samosa Topped with Chutnies, Onion & Sev

Dahi Vada

$7.49

2 Pcs. Deep Fried Ground Lentil Balls Topped with Yogurt & Tamarind Chutney

Appetizers

Appetizer

Three Peppered Chilli Paneer

$11.99

Baked Marinated Paneer, Bell Pepper and Onion served with Mint Chutney

Paneer Butterfly

$9.99

Crispy Paneer with tortilla topped with home-made spice mix

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$12.99

Marinated Paneer baked in Tandoor served with Mint Chutney

Malai Soya Chaap

$12.99

Mouthwatering Soya Chaap (Chicken substitute) marinated with yogurt, cashew cream, and other spices grilled in tandoor

Dhuandhar Chilli Pakoda

$7.49

Cut Green Chilis with spices and served with coriander chutney.

Waffle Pakoda

$7.99

Non Fried Mix Pakoda Waffle with crispy onion, potato & Chili served with coriander chutney.

Veg Hara Bhara Kabab

$9.99

Crisp Patties Made with spinach, paneer, peas, coriander, mint and spices

Gobhi Manchurian

$10.99

Crispy and Crunchy Cauliflower tossed in Manchurian Gravy

Veg Manchurian

$10.99

Fried Veg Balls with Bell Pepper & Onion in Manchurian Gravy

Vada Pav

$4.99

1 Pc. Bread Pav Filled with Fried Potato Balls dipped in chick pea flour batter

Dhamaka Dabeli

$8.99

Bread Pav Filled with Spiced Potato, Peanuts & Grapes

Crispy Corn

$7.99

Gobhi Manchurian with Plain Rice

$13.99

Fried Crunchy Cauliflower tossed in Manchurian Gravy with Rice

Veg Manchurian with Plain Rice

$13.99

Fried Veg Balls with Bell Pepper & Onion in Manchurian Gravy with Rice

Entrees

Street-Style Burger

$9.99

In-house Mix Veg Patti, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Tomato & Onion with Fries

Mumbai Masala Magic Burger

$10.99

In-House Paneer, potato, and cheese patty served with special sauce, tomato, onion and lettuce

Chole Puri

$12.99

2 Pcs. Big Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread served with Chole, Onion & Homemade Pickle

Chole Bhature

$12.99

2 Pcs. Fried Fluffy All Purpose Flour Bread served with Chole, Onion & Homemade Pickle

Extra Bhatura

$3.49

Puri Bhaji

$12.99

4 Pcs. Fried Fluffy Bread served with Potato Curry made with Gravy, Onion & Homemade Pickle

Extra Small Puri

$1.75

Aloo Paratha

$5.99

1 Pc. Potato Stuffed Flat Bread Served with Yogurt & Pickle

Aloo Pyaj Paratha

$5.99

1 Pcs. Potato & Onion Stuffed Flat Bread Served with Yogurt & Pickle

Paneer Paratha

$6.99

1 Pc. Paneer Stuffed Flat Bread Served with yogurt & Pickle

Butter Pav Bhaji (Amul Butter)

$11.99

2 Pcs. Dinner Rolls Served with Onion and Potato & Vegetables Curry topped with Amul Butter.

Cheese Pav Bhaji

$13.99

Extra Pav (1 Pc.)

$1.75

South Indian

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe served with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with potatoes served with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with Potato and Onion Served with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Onion Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Masla Dosa

$10.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe spicy with Garlic & Chili Powder Served with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.99

Chaska Special Masala Dosa

$11.99

Cashews, Potato, Onion, Green Chili, Cilantro & Spices Served with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Chaska Special Masala Dosa

$12.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with Cheese with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Cheese Dosa

$10.99

Cheese Masala Dosa

$10.99

Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with Cheese & Potato with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Butter Cheese Masala Dosa

$11.99

Sambhar Vada

$7.99

(Medu Vada) 2 Pcs. Fried Lentil Flour Doughnut with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Idli Sambhar

$6.99

4 Pcs. Steamed rice & lentil patties with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Idli & Sambhar Vada

$7.99

2 Pcs. Idli & 1 Pc. Medu Vada with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Onion Uttapam

$9.99

Thick rice & lentil pancake topped with onion & cilantro with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Mix Veg Uttapam

$9.99

Thick rice & lentil pancake topped with onion, tomato & cilantro with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney

Nutella Dosa

$10.99

Vegetables

Lentils

Dal Tadka (Tur Dal)

$10.99

Dhaba Dal (Urad Split Lentil)

$10.99

Gujrati Dal (Sweet)

$10.99

Kadhi Pakoda

$10.99

Rajma (Kidney Beans)

$11.99

Chole (Chick Peas)

$11.99

Kala Chana (Black Chick Peas)

$10.99

Dal Makhani

$11.99

Whole black lentil made with Butter, onion, garlic, spices and Cream. No Sides.

Dal Bukhara

$14.99

Green Vegetables

Chaska Special Dum Alu

$13.99

Fried Potato Chunks in onion & tomato gravy

Mix Veg

$11.99

Alu Gobhi

$11.99

Kadhai Bhindi Masala (Okra)

$12.99

Jeera Alu

$10.99

Baingan Bharta

$11.99

Alu Matar

$10.99

Cabbage Peas Carrot

$10.99

Capsicum with Besan

$11.99

Undhiyu

$12.99

Paneer & Kofta

Chaska Special Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Butter Paneer Masala

$13.99

Kadhai Paneer

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Matar Paneer

$13.99

Paneer Achari

$13.99

Kaju Curry

$14.99

Makhmali Malai Kofta

$12.99

Shaam Savera

$14.99

Chaska Special Dum Alu

$13.99

Fried Potato Chunks in onion & tomato gravy

Rice

1 Rice with Vegetable

2 Rice with Vegetable

3 Rice with Vegetable

4 Rice with Vegetable

5 Rice with Vegetable

6 Rice with Vegetable

7 Rice with Vegetable

8 Rice with Vegetable

9 Rice with Vegetable

Desserts

Malai Puri (Malpua)

$4.99
Imarti (2 Pcs.)

Imarti (2 Pcs.)

$4.99

Freshly Crafted in Pure Ghee with saffron syrup. Available WITH or WITHOUT NUTS.

Ghevar With Rabri (Small 1 Pc.)

Ghevar With Rabri (Small 1 Pc.)

$4.99

Freshly Crafted in Pure Ghee with saffron syrup. Available WITH or WITHOUT NUTS.

Rasmalai

$4.99

Chaska Falooda

$6.99

Badam (Almond) Halwa

$6.99

Crushed Almond, Ghee, Cardamom & Sugar

Gajar (Carrot) Halwa

$5.99

Grated Carrots boiled in Milk, Mawa, Cardamom, Ghee & Sugar

Gulab Jamun Hot

$3.99

1 Pc. Fried Milk Based Balls dipped in Cardamom & Saffron Syrup Hot

Fruit Custard

$3.99

Mango Custard with Milk, Apple & Grapes

Kheer

$3.99

Rice Pudding made in Milk with Almond & Cardamom

Fresh Sweet Paan

$1.99

Gulab Jamun Cold Box

$3.99

4 Pcs. Fried Milk Based Balls dipped in Cardamom & Saffron Syrup

White Rasogolla Box

$3.99

4 Pieces Indian Cottage Cheese Balls in Flavored Syrup

Boondi Laddu Box

$3.99

Boondi Laddu made with Gram Flour (Besan), Sugar and Almond

Besan Laddu Box

$3.99

Laddu made with Gram Flour (Besan), Cardamom, Desi Ghee and Sugar

Besan Barfi

$3.99

Barfi made with Gram Flour (Besan), Cardamom, Desi Ghee, Almond and Sugar

Coconut Barfi

$3.99

Barfi made with Coconut Powder, Cardamom, Desi Ghee and Sugar

Mohan Thal

$3.99

Made with Gram Flour (Besan), Cardamom, Desi Ghee, Almond and Sugar

Cold Beverages

DRINKS

M3 Masala Mango Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Fresh Masala Soda

$3.99

Club Soda, Spices, Lemon and Sugar

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Made with Yogurt

Sweet Lassi

$4.49

Yogurt with Sugar

Plain Lassi (Salted)

$4.49

Yogurt with Salt & Spices

Butter Milk (Chhas)

$3.99

Made with Salt & Spices

Mango Shake

$4.99

Made with Milk

Cold Coffee

$4.49

Milk & instant Coffee

CANNED DRINKS

Thums up

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Maaza

$2.99

MTR Badam Drink

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Pakola

$2.49

Mango (Plastic Bottle)

$2.49

Frooti

$1.49

Water Bottle

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Plain Tea

$2.49

Ginger Tea

$2.49

Milk, Tea & Ginger

Masala Tea

$2.49

Milk, Tea & Spices

Cardamom Tea

$2.49

Milk, Tea & Cardamom

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Milk & instant Coffee

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$3.49

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Chili Garlic Naan

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Chili Cheese Naan

$3.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Roti (Chapati) Per Pc.

$1.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1836 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

