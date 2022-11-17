Chattanooga Brewing Co. imageView gallery

Chattanooga Brewing Co. 1804 Chestnut St

147 Reviews

$$

1804 Chestnut St

chattanooga, TN 37408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Eats

HAPPY HOUR BURGER + BEER

$15.00

THE BURGER

$15.00

MSM Beef / Malt Aioli / Caramelized Onion / House Pickles / Niedlov’s Bun / Choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Pepper Jack

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Fried Chicken / Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch / Iceberg / Onion / Tomato / Shredded Cheddar / Flour Tortilla

BUTTERMILK TENDER BASKET

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders / CBC Sauce / House Pickles

CHESTNUT STREET WINGS

$11.00+

Choice of Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Cajun Rub or Lemon Pepper Rub / Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese / Side of Pickled Vegetables

HAND-CUT FRIES (BASKET)

$7.00

Malt Aioli Dipping Sauce

LONG CUT OKRA

$9.00

Cornmeal Crusted Okra / Cajun Dusted / CBC Sauce

PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE

$10.00

Bluff View Pretzel / House Beer Cheese / Beer Mustard

BREWHOUSE SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR

$11.00

MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

‘NOOGA HOT FISH SAMMY

$14.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish / CBC Sauce / House Pickles / Creamy Slaw / Niedlov’s Toast

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.00

HUMMUS

$9.00

Sides

Slaw

$3.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

16oz Draft Beer

THIRSTY THURSDAYS

$4.00

SERVICE INDUSTRY

$4.00

SIGNAL SPECIAL

$5.00

TRIVIA BEERS

$5.00

16oz Chestnut St Brown Ale

$6.50

16oz Chattahooligan Kölsch

$6.00

16oz Hill City IPA

$7.00

16oz Hot Mama

$7.00

16oz Above the Clouds

$7.00

16oz Blackberry and Sage Wildwood Sour

$7.00

16oz Calavera

$7.00

16oz Dunkel

$7.00

16oz Electric Apricot

$7.00

16oz Oktoberfest

$7.00

16oz Shandy

$5.00

16oz Stairway to Hefen

$7.00

12oz Udder Darkness

$8.00

Farmer's Market Beer

$5.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Beer Token

$6.50

12oz Barrel Aged Stout

$10.00

8oz Draft Beer

8oz Chestnut St Brown Ale

$3.50

8oz Chattahooligan Kölsch

$3.50

8oz Hill City IPA

$4.00

8oz Hot Mama

$4.00

8oz Above the Clouds

$4.00

8oz Blackberry and Sage Wildwood Sour

$4.00

8oz Calavera

$4.00

8oz Dunkelweizen

$4.00

8oz Electric Apricot

$4.00

8oz Oktoberfest

$4.00

8oz Shandy

$3.00

8oz Stairway to Hefen

$4.00

8oz Udder Darkness

$5.00

8oz Barrel Aged Stout

$6.00

Flights

Beer Flight

$14.00

Bike Brew Tour Samples

$3.00

Crowler

Crowler Chestnut St Brown

$11.00

Crowler Chattahooligan

$11.00

Crowler Hill City IPA

$13.00

Crowler Hot Mama

$13.00

Crowler Above the Clouds NEIPA

$14.00

Crowler Blackberry and Sage Wildwood Sour

$14.00

Crowler Calavera

$14.00

Crowler Dunkelweizen

$14.00

Crowler Electric Apricot

$14.00

Crowler Oktoberfest

$14.00

Crowler Shandy

$10.00

Crowler Stairway to Hefen

$13.00

Crowler Udder Darkness

$18.00

6-Packs

6-Pack Calavera

$12.00

6-Pack Chestnut St Brown Ale

$10.00

6-Pack Chattahooligan Kolsch

$8.00

6-Pack Faultless Lager

$10.00

6-Pack Hill City IPA

$8.00

6-Pack Oktoberfest

$13.00

64oz Growler

64oz Growler Bluffview Porter

$18.00

64oz Growler Chestnut St Brown Ale

$20.00

64oz Growler Faultless Lager

$16.00

64oz Growler Hill City IPA

$20.00

64oz Growler Hot Mama

$20.00

64oz Gypsy Circus Cider

$18.00

64oz Wild Basin

$18.00

64oz Blackberry and Sage Wildwood Sour

$20.00

CFC Gameday Special

$16.00

64oz Chattahooligan

$18.00

64oz Stairway to Hefen

$20.00

64oz Shandy

$16.00

64oz Growler Red Ale

$18.00

64oz Raspberry Wildwood Sour

$18.00

64oz Cashual Friday IPA

$18.00

64oz Tangaberry

$20.00

64oz Story of the Gose

$20.00

64oz Dunkelweizen

$20.00

64oz Above the Clouds

$20.00

64oz Growler Oktoberfest

$20.00

64oz Growler Udder Darkness

$32.00

64oz Electric Apricot

$20.00

64oz Growler Calavera

$20.00

32oz Growler

32oz Growler Above the Clouds NEIPA

$12.00

32oz Growler Chattahooligan

$10.00

32oz Growler Chestnut St Brown Ale

$10.00

32oz Growler Electric Apricot

$13.00

32oz Growler Faultless Lager

$9.00

32oz Growler Hill City IPA

$10.00

32oz Growler Hot Mama

$10.00

32oz Growler Porter

$12.00

32oz Growler Stairway to Hefen

$12.00

32oz Growler Gypsy Circus

$10.00

32oz Growler Shandy

$10.00

32oz Growler Blackberry and Sage Wildwood Sour

$13.00

32oz Growler Cashual Friday IPA

$12.00

32oz Growler Tangaberry

$13.00

32oz Growler Story of the Gose

$13.00

32oz Growler Dunkelweizen

$14.00

32oz Growler Above the Clouds

$14.00

32oz Growler Oktoberfest

$13.00

32oz Growler Udder Darkness

$16.00

32oz Growler Electric Apricot

$13.00

32oz Growler Calavera

$14.00

Bombers

Obscurum MUG CLUB ONLY

$15.00

Obscurum

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

1/6 Barrels

1/6 Chestnut St. Brown

$90.00

1/6 Chattahooligan

$90.00

1/6 Hill City IPA

$100.00

Keg Deposit

$1.00

Party Pump Rental

$50.00

1/6 Seasonal

$100.00

1/2 Barrels

1/2 Chestnut St. Brown

$200.00

1/2 Chattahooligan Kolsch

$200.00

1/2 Hill City IPA

$220.00

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Party Pump Rental

$50.00

1/2 Seasonal

$220.00

Keg Deposit

Tent And Jockey Box Rental

$50.00

Swag

Beer Sling

$15.00

Bottle Opener Key Chain

$6.00

CBC Bandana

$7.00

CBC Porcelain Sign

$25.00

CBC Posters

$12.00

CBC Prodigy Disc

$23.00Out of stock

CBC Soap

$8.00

CBC Stickers

$1.00

CBC Wings Pin

$6.00

MSFM Bag

$12.00

Pint Glass & Koozie Combo

$10.00

Pint Glass Koozie

$7.00

Retro Koozie

$6.00

Tundra Water Bottle

$15.00

CBC Candle

$16.00

Tap Handle

$35.00

Hill City Sessions Koozie

$3.00

Glassware

32oz Growler

$8.00Out of stock

64oz Growler

$10.00

Beer Glass 16oz

$6.00

Zach Braw

$10.00

Have A Chatt Glass

$8.00

Have A Chatt Glass Combo

$14.00

CFC Growler

$13.00

CBC Mug

$40.00

Hoodies

Script Crew Neck

$40.00

Shirts

Maroon Script

$23.00+

Royal Blue Script

$23.00+Out of stock

Charcoal Script

$23.00+

Lt. Blue Script

$23.00+

Forest Green Script

$23.00+

Lt. Grey Script

$23.00+

Faultless Lager T

$30.00

Dynamo Baseball T

$12.00

Crop Top

$10.00

Oktoberfest

$12.00

Tank Top

$35.00

Pocket Tee

$30.00

Hats

Blue Corduroy

$22.00

Brown Corduroy

$22.00

Yellow Corduroy

$20.00

CBC Beanie

$25.00

Extra Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

CBC Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Malt Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Hummus and Pita

Large Hummus and Pita Plate

$40.00

Small Hummus and Pita Plate

$25.00

Sliders

Large Beef Sliders

$80.00

Large Black Bean Sliders

$60.00

Large Fried Chicken Sliders

$70.00

Salad

Large Brew House Salad

$50.00

Small Salad

$30.00

Kale Caesar

$40.00

Pasta Salad

$35.00

Fruit Salad

$40.00

Tenders

Large Tenders

$140.00

Small Tenders

$80.00

Add Slaw And Toast

$30.00

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

Large Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$60.00

Brownies

Brownies

$34.00

New Brownies

$45.00

Wings

Large Buffalo Wings

$160.00

Large BBQ Wings

$160.00

Large Lemon Pepper Wings

$160.00

Large Cajun Wings

$160.00

Small Buffalo Wings

$90.00

Small BBQ Wings

$90.00

Small Lemon Pepper Wings

$90.00

Small Cajun Wings

$90.00

Chips and Queso

Chips And Queso

$20.00

Fries

Small Fry

Large Fry

$45.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$10.00

Potato Salad

$9.00

Coleslaw

$9.00

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$20.00

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$150.00

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$9.00

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese Tray

$40.00

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$9.00

Gift Bag

Gift Bag

$15.00

New Mug

New Mug

$85.00

Renewal

Same Mug

$55.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A taproom and brewery located on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga's historic Southside, CBC serves up craft beer and quality food.

Location

1804 Chestnut St, chattanooga, TN 37408

Directions

Gallery
Chattanooga Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
orange starNo Reviews
1386 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
HiFi Clyde's - Chattanooga
orange starNo Reviews
122 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Pickle Barrel
orange star4.6 • 890
1012 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Hello Monty - 306 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
306 W Main St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
orange star2.5 • 282
1400 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Blue Light - 43 Station St
orange starNo Reviews
43 Station St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston