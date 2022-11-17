  • Home
  • /
  • Dayton
  • /
  • Chicken Head's and The Cookieologist - Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken Head's and The Cookieologist - Ghost Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1122 East Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH 45419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Jumbo Tenders, Fry, Cookie Combo
The Medusa, Fries and Drink Combo
6 Jumbo Wings

Combos

2 Jumbo Tenders, Fry, Drink Combo

$11.99

3 Jumbo Party Wings, Fry, Drink Combo

$11.99

3 Wings, fries and a fresh made-to-order cookie from The Cookieologist!

The ChickenHead, Fries and Drink Combo

$11.99

The Medusa, Fries and Drink Combo

$12.99

3 Jumbo Tenders, Fry, Cookie Combo

$15.99

3 Jumbo Tender, fries and a fresh made-to-order cookie from The Cookieologist!

3 Jumbo Tenders, Fry, Drink Combo

$15.99

4 Jumbo Tenders, Fry, Drink Combo "Dub Deal"

$20.00

4 Tenders with your choice of Fries and fresh made to order cookie from The Cookieologist!

6 Jumbo Wing, Fry, Drink Combo "Dub Deal"

$20.00

Dub Deal: 6 wings with your choice of Fries and Drink! Add your sauce choice. (All sauces in the side) Finish with something sweet with a Fresh Baked Cookie from the Cookieologist!

8 Jumbo Tenders Family Meal Deal

$39.99

8 Jumbo Tenders, Choice of 2 Large Fries, 4 Cookies and 4 Hawaiian Rolls

12 Jumbo Wings Family Meal Deal

12 Jumbo Wings Family Meal Deal

$39.99

12 wings with 2 Large Fries, 4 Hawaiian Rolls and 4 Freshly Baked cookies from The Cookieologist!

Sandwiches

The ChickenHead Jumbo Tender Sandwich

$7.99

The Medusa, Soul Food Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock
The ChickenHead Parm

The ChickenHead Parm

$9.99

Chicken Head's interpretation of the classic dish as a sandwich! Italian Herb Aioli + Chicken Head's Jumbo Tender + Smoked Provolone + Housemade Marinara +Basil Leaf on Toasted Brioche Bun

Wings & Tenders

6 Jumbo Wings

$11.99

Delicious brined and fried wings!

Dime Bag 10 Jumbo Wings

Dime Bag 10 Jumbo Wings

$19.99

A delicious batch of 10 wings! Please choose between breaded or "butt naked" (without flour)!

Dub Sack 20 Jumbo Wings

$29.99

A delicious sack of 20 Jumbo wings!

3 Jumbo Tenders

$10.99

3 Jumbo

6 Jumbo Tenders

$19.99

8 Jumbo Tender Family Meal Deal

$39.99

8 Jumbo Tenders, Choice of 2 Large Waffle Fries, 4 Cookies and 4 Hawaiian Rolls!

30 Wing Party Pack

$49.99

30 Jumbo Party Wings (4oz/each)

"50" Yard line Jumbo Wings

$75.00

50 marinated Jumbo Party Wings (4 oz /each) Fried to crispy perfection! Add sauces for additional charge!

12 Jumbo Wing Family Meal Deal

$39.99

Sauces

Scorpion Butter

$1.50+

Very Spicy Blend of Sauce Boss Gangs "La Jefa" Garlic Scorpion Pepper Hot Sauce and melted butter!

Carolina Gold

$0.99+

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99+

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.99+

Lemon Pepper Seasoning in our house made Lemon butter! Good enough for Lobster, but we only sell chicken ;)

Ranch

$0.99+

Bleu Cheese

$0.99+

Lemon Pepper Hot Sauce

$1.50+

1 Dose of our house blend Lemon Pepper Butter Sauce + 1 Dose of Hot Sauce = YOUR pleasure!

Jalapeno Hot Honey

$1.50+

Thai Garlic Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.99+

*New Garlic Buffalo

$1.50+

Sides

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99
Seasoned Potato Waffle Fries

Seasoned Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Hawaiian Roll

$0.99

Hawaiian Rolls

Large Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Large Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.99

Double Portion of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Large Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.99

Cool Ranch Coleslaw

$1.99

Cookies

Blueberry, Lemon and White Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich.
Blue Dream Blueberry Lavender and White Chocolate Cookies 3pk

Blue Dream Blueberry Lavender and White Chocolate Cookies 3pk

$11.00

An order of 3!

Notorious C.h.i.p. Chocolate Chip Cookies 3pk

$11.00

An order of 3!

Hippie Potion #9 Cookies 3pk

$11.00

An order of 3!

Busta Nut- Butter Pecan Cookies 3pk

Busta Nut- Butter Pecan Cookies 3pk

$11.00

An order of 3!

Life- Brown Sugar Cornbread Cookies 3pk

$11.00Out of stock

Black on Both Sides- Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies 3pk

$11.00

Glitterbomb- Cinnamon Chip Brown Sugar Cookies 3pk

$11.00

Queen B- Brown Sugar Cookies 3pk

$11.00

Drinks

#LemonHead Lemonade

$2.99

#Tigerhead Tea/Lemonade

$2.99

#RedHead Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Housemade Strawberry Lemonade

Drinks

#LemonHead Lemonade

$3.99

#Tigerhead Tea/Lemonade

$3.99

#RedHead Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Housemade Strawberry Lemonade

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A fast-casual chicken joint specializing in chef-crafted fried chicken sandwiches, wings, and tenders! Now featuring fresh-baked to order cookies from The Cookieologist! #WeCantWaitToFeedYou #Again

Website

Location

1122 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45419

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Granada
orange starNo Reviews
5 West Monument Avenue Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Scottish Thistle - Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
110 West High Street Piqua, OH 45356
View restaurantnext
Village Station Bar and Grill - Carlisle, OH 45005 United States
orange starNo Reviews
504 Central Avenue Carlisle, OH 45005
View restaurantnext
The Depot on Main
orange starNo Reviews
101 North Main Street Corbin, KY 40701
View restaurantnext
Fresh Abilities at The Eagles Nest
orange star4.6 • 123
570 East Leffels Lane Springfield, OH 45505
View restaurantnext
Pearlstar
orange starNo Reviews
1220 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kettering

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kettering
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston