Food

Full Chicken

$22.00

Full Chicken includes two sauces

Half Chicken

$16.00

Half Chicken

Quarter Chicken

$12.00

Quarter Chicken, includes 1 sauce

Chop Shop Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Rotisserie chicken, lettuce, tomato, radishes

Chicken Salad Sandwich/Fries

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Order of fries

House Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, carrots, avocado, tomato, radish, cumin dressing

Elote

$7.50

Peruvian corn on the cob

Fried Yucca

$6.00

Fried Yucca with sauce

Plantains

$6.00

Fried plantains with sauce

Tequenos and Guac

$7.00

Sauce

Chicken Cry Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro Lime

$1.00

Aji Amarillo

$1.00

Aji amarilla, mayo

Aji Verde

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Chimichurri

$1.00

Cilantro, parsley, EVO, garlic

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Inca Kola

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Jarritos - Lime

$3.00

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00Out of stock