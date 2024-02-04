Cinco's Cantina Epping
1 Brickyard Square, Suite 9
Epping, NH 03042
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bean Dip$6.75
Our refried beans combined with delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip.
- Cheese Dip$6.75
Delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip.
- Guacamole Dip$8.25
Freshly made guacamole.
- Spinach Dip$6.75
Delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip with sautéed spinach and pico de gallo.
- Chipotle Cheese Dip$7.50
- House Habanero Sauce$1.50
House-made, extra spicy salsa.
- Queso con Carne Molida$6.99
Delicious house-made Mexican cheese dip paired with ground beef. A delightful combination!
- Queso Fundido$12.25
Grilled Mexican chorizo topped with our house-made Mexican cheese dip.
- Chicken Wings$12.99
Tossed in your choice of sauce (Buffalo, House BBQ, Ranchero, or Diablo-VERY SPICY). Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Elote del Rey$8.50
Grilled sweet corn topped with a tasty combination of chile limón, Mexican crema, and queso fresco.
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.99
Six lightly breaded and fried jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with sour cream.
- Camarones Gratinados$14.99
Grilled shrimp sautéed with onions and poblano peppers covered with our melted Mexican cheese sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$10.99
Six large shrimp tossed in flaky coconut and fried to perfection. Served with a sweet pineapple mango salsa.
- Cóctel Camarón$18.99
Jumbo shrimp served in zesty house-made cocktail sauce, with avocado, pico de gallo, and tajin. Made to your preference - mild, medium, or diablo!
- Cinco Sampler$13.25
Bean nachos supreme, beef and chicken taquitos, one cheese quesadilla, two jalapeño poppers, and two chicken wings.
- Chori Papas$12.25
French fries loaded with Mexican chorizo, melted cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
- Camarones de Ajo$17.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with avocados, mushrooms, pico de gallo, and garlic. Served on a bed of rice.
- Extra House Salsa$1.99+
Is our complimentary house salsa not enough? Order extra here!
Nachos
- Bean Nacho Appetizer$7.25
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses.
- Cheese Nacho Appetizer$7.25
Corn tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses.
- Beef Nacho Appetizer$9.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with beef and a blend of melted cheeses.
- Chicken Nacho Appetizer$10.25
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken and a blend of melted cheeses.
- Nacho Supreme$15.99
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, carnitas, or chorizo. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Nachos Fajitas$16.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with sautéed bell peppers and onions, melted cheese, Mexican cheese sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.
- BBQ Carnitas Nachos$15.99
Your favorite Cinco's carnitas smothered in our own BBQ sauce topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Veggie Nachos$14.99
Warm tortilla chips topped with grilled mixed vegetables, sautéed onions and bell peppers, corn, black beans, and melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Soup & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.99
A classic Mexican soup made with shredded chicken, tomato, onion, cilantro, sliced avocado, shredded Mexican cheese, and topped with crispy tortilla strips.
- Dos Mares Soup$12.99
Seafood soup with a Mexican twist. A delicious combination of scallops, shrimp, onion, cilantro, tomato, and lime in a light broth.
- Taco Salad$13.99
A classic taco salad with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, carnitas, or shredded chicken. Topped with tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.
- Chicken Avocado Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, tomatoes, sliced avocados, and drizzled with sour cream.
- Fajita Salad$14.99
Your choice of sizzling chicken, steak, or shrimp on a bed of lettuce topped with sautéed bell peppers and onions, and shredded Mexican cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl.
Combos
Tortas
- Pollo Asado Torta$16.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, grilled onions, and guacamole.
- Birria Torta$16.99
Stewed beef, refried beans, sliced radishes, cilantro, and onion.
- Carnitas Torta$16.99
Tender slow cooked pork, refried beans, cilantro, onion, and tomatillo salsa.
- Carne Asada Torta$16.99
Grilled steak, refried beans, grilled onions, and guacamole.
- Huevo con Chorizo Torta$16.99
Scrambled eggs, Mexican chorizo, refried beans, and avocado.
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Supreme$12.99
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, carnitas, or shredded chicken. Served with a crema salad.
- Popeye Quesadilla$15.50
Grilled chicken and spinach topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Fajita Quesadilla$15.99
Sautéed peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas topped with our Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla Camarones$15.99
Shrimp lightly sautéed in our house-made ranchero sauce and stuffed into a classic cheesy quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$13.50
Mexican chorizo, refried beans, melted cheese. Served with rice.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheese. Served with crema salad.
- Quesadilla al Pastor$15.99
Pastor-style pork with grilled pineapple. Served with rice and beans.
- Large Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Popeye$15.50
Three spinach and grilled chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans.
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- La Bandera$14.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with the colors of our beloved Mexican flag: red enchilada sauce, melted white Mexican cheese, and green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Supremas$14.99
One chicken, one cheese, one beef, and one bean enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Lagunas$14.99
Three cheese or bean enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, melted Mexican cheese sauce, and pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas del Mar$19.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with haddock, shrimp and sautéed onions, topped with green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice, beans, and a crema salad.
- Enchiladas Doña Maria$14.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered in mole sauce, topped with chopped onions and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans. **Mole Contains Peanuts
Burritos
- Burrito Mojado$14.99
Shredded chicken, ground beef, beans and rice. Topped with melted Mexican cheese sauce, red enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Burrito Loco$16.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with rice and beans. Topped with melted Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Dover Carnitas Burrito$15.50
Juicy and tender carnitas with rice and beans. Topped with shredded cheese and your choice of chile colorado or chile verde sauce. Served with a guacamole salad.
- Chipotle Burrito$15.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, and rice. Topped with a smoky chipotle sauce, pineapple pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- San José Burrito$15.99
From our hometown in Mexico; grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with melted Mexican cheese and pico de gallo.
- Cinco's Skillet Burrito$15.99
A sizzling burrito with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or carnitas with rice and beans. Topped with red sauce, melted Mexican cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Brickyard Burrito$16.99
Cheesy fajita-style, burrito stuffed with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. Served with guacamole and crema salad and a side of rice and beans.
Fajitas
- Cinco's Fajitas$18.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas.
- Fajitas for Two$32.99
A shareable combination of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and carnitas. Served with two portions of all the fixings!
- Fajitas Monterrey$20.99
A magnificent combination of chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo.
- Hawaiian Fajitas$19.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas. Served in a sizzling pineapple.
- Fajitas del Mar$21.99
Fresh sautéed shrimp and scallops.
Chicken Entrées
- Mole Maria$16.99
A mole classic; grilled chicken topped with house-made mole sauce. Served with a guacamole salad. **Mole contains peanuts
- Pollo a la Crema$15.99
Grilled chicken topped with poblano peppers and mushrooms in a special cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
- El Tapatio$19.99
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, and chorizo, sizzling in our melted Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.