CJ's Soul Food 1262 E Powell Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1262 East Powell Road

Westerville, OH 43082

Starters

ENTERTAINMENT FEE

$5.00

Cj's Soul Rolls

$11.99

Veggie Soul Rolls

$10.99

Fried Okra

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.99

Aaliyah's Angle Eggs

$9.99

Smoked Collards

$12.99

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Pop's Burger & Fries

$14.99

BBQ Rib tips

$16.99

BBQ Rib Tips 1/2

$21.99

BBQ Ribs Full

$36.99

Cj's Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Roasted Chicken

$23.99

Smoked Leg Quarters

$13.99

Prince's Pull Pork

$14.99

Elvis Chops

$18.99

MJ's Fish

$16.99

Veggie Platter

$16.99

Chicken Combos

3 Chicken Combos

$8.99

6 Chicken Combos

$16.99

9 Chicken Combos

$25.99

Sides

Al's Greens Large

$11.99

Al's Greens small

$4.99

Aretha's sweet Potato Casserole

$12.99

Baked Beans Large

$8.99

Baked Beans Small

$3.99

Bernies Mac & Cheese large

$9.99

Bernies Mac & Cheese Small

$4.99

Black eyed Peas large

$9.99

Black eyed Peas Small

$4.99

Corn Bread Large

$7.99

Corn Bread Small

$3.99

Dirty Rice large

$9.99

Dirty Rice Small

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Green beans Large

$9.99

Green beans Small

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes Large

$9.99

Mashed Potatoes Small

$4.99

Potato Salad Large

$11.99

Potato Salad Small

$5.99

Rice & Gravy Large

$11.99

Rice & Gravy Small

$5.99

Desserts

Gia's Banana Pudding

$5.00

Kobe's Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$5.00

Red Velvet Molten Cake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.00

Kids tender & Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Brunch Items

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Catfish & grits

$15.00

Breakfast platter

$15.00

Mimosa Bundle

$25.00

Mimosa

$6.00

1 egg

$1.99

2 pc Bacon

$3.99

4 pc. Shrimp

$6.99

1 side Grits

$4.99

Side waffles

$4.99

Side Pancakes

$4.99

Side Home Fries

$3.99

Cocktails

Amertto Sour

$9.99

Cosmo

$9.99

Gin Dandy

$9.99

Lip Service

$11.99

Margarita

$10.99

Old Fashion

$10.99

Sour Fashion

$10.99

Black Russion

$9.99

Dirty Martini

$9.99

Green tee

$9.99

Long Island

$9.99

Martini

$9.99

Prickly Mule

$9.99

Strawberry Mule

$9.99

Strawberry Cooler

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Draught

$9.99

Jager Bomb

$9.99

Mojito

$9.99

Sex on the beach

$9.99

Tiki Daqi

$9.99

Cherry bomb

$6.99

Elder Spritz

$9.99

Lemon Drop

$9.99

Manhatattan

$9.99

Moscow Mule

$9.99

Side Car

$9.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ketel One Peach

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Ciroc FR Vanilla

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.00

Ciroc White Grape

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketal One

$7.00

Ketal One Cucumber

$7.00

Ketal One Grapefruit

$7.00

Ketal One Orange

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Airem

$10.00

Belvedere Citrus

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$8.00

Ciroc Black Raspb

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

1800 Gold

$7.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

818 Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Primaver

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Espolon

$8.00

Espolon Anejo

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Gran Patron

$40.00

Hornitos Black

$9.00

Hornitos Silver

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron 221

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$25.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Volcan Anejo

$15.00

Coramino

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Clyde Mays

$8.00

Clyde Mays 10

$10.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Carmel

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

High West Bourye

$11.00

High West Campfire

$11.00

High West Dbl Rye

$11.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Slow and Low

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Weller

$11.00

Uncle 1856

$15.00

Uncle 1884

$13.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 25

$35.00

Highland Park

$13.00

Johnnie Wlkr Blue

$35.00

Macallan 15

$11.00

Macallan 18

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00

Ciroc VS

$9.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Dusse

$12.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Remy 1738

$11.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

1738

$12.00

Cocktails

Elder Spritz

$9.99

Prickly Mule

$9.99

Tiki Daqi

$9.99

Gin Daddy

$9.99

Lip Service Manhattan

$12.99

Draught Day (Kegged)

$9.99

CJ's Soul Fashioned

$12.99

Strawberry Cooler

$9.99

Fresh Lemon

$9.99

Strawberry Vodka Triple Sec

$9.99

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blake's Triple Jam

$5.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

CBC IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Deschutes Fr Haze

$5.00

Gr Lakes Lemon

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kitty Paw

$5.00

Lost Coast

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

MKT Garden Shandy

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Wine

19 Crimes Red Wine GLS

$7.99

Dreaming Tree Crush Blend GLS

$10.99

Benzinger Cabernet GLS

$10.99

Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS

$13.99

Silver Gate Merlot GLS

$6.00

Silver Gate Cabernet GLS

$6.00

19 Crimes Red Wine BTL

$22.00

Dreaming Tree Crush Blend BTL

$33.00

Benzinger Cabernet BTL

$33.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.99

Seven Daughter Moscato GLS

$7.99

Silver Gate Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Seven Daughter Moscato

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1262 East Powell Road, Westerville, OH 43082

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

