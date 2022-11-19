Restaurant header imageView gallery

CJ's Pizza Bar & Grill

3221 Stanford Ranch Rd

Suite 200

Rocklin, CA 95765

Popular Items

Family Cheese Pizza
Combination
Loaded Tots

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$7.25+

Deep-fried french fries.

Basket of Garlic Fries

$8.25+

Deep-fried french fries topped with minced garlic.

Basket of Garlic Tots

$8.25+

Deep-fried french fries topped with minced garlic.

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.25+

Deep-fried breaded onion rings.

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.25+

Deep-fried tater tots.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.25

Toasted sweet roll topped with garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$9.50+

Chicken tenders, served with your choice of side.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Toasted sweet roll topped with garlic butter.

Garlic Sticks

$7.25+

Garlic butter and mozzarella cheese stuffed pizza dough sticks.

Guacamole & Chips

$8.75

Freshly made guacamole and deep-fried corn tortilla chips.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25+

Deep-fried jalapeno poppers.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with sour cream, chive, bacon, tomato, cheese, and buffalo sauce.

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Tater tots topped with sour cream, chive, bacon, tomato, cheese, and buffalo sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25+

Deep-fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks.

Side of Guacamole

$5.25

Freshly made side of guacamole.

Chicken Wings

Dry Wings

$8.25+

Lightly seasoned baked chicken wings.

BBQ Wings

$8.25+

Lightly seasoned baked chicken wings tossed in BBQ sauce.

Chipotle Wings

$8.25+

Chipotle pepper dry-rubbed baked chicken wings.

Hot Wings

$8.25+

Lightly seasoned baked chicken wings tossed in buffalo-style hot sauce.

Tacos & Quesadillas

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Street taco with Al Pastor meat, topped with onion, cilantro, and red salsa.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.75

Street taco with Carne Asada meat, topped with onion, cilantro, and red salsa.

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Street taco with Chicken meat, topped with onion, cilantro, and red salsa.

Quesabirria Taco

$5.25

Street taco with Shredded Beef meat, topped with onion, cilantro, spicy red salsa, and cheese, served with Au Jus sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Cheese quesadilla served with sour cream. Add your choice of meat, if desired.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and croutons. Add chicken, if desired.

Caprese Salad

$8.75

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil, topped with balsamic glaze.

Cobb Salad

$13.00+

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, avocado, cucumber, tomato, and shredded mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and tomato, served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.75+

Romaine and spinach mix, feta cheese, tomato, olive, cucumber, pepperoncini, red onion, and your choice of salami, pepperoni or chicken, served with balsamic dressing.

Taco Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, your choice of meat, salsa, tomato, onion, and olive.

Sandwiches

New York steak served upon a hoagie roll with your choice of cheese and spread, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of sandwich side.

Avocado BLT

$13.25

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.75

Beef or chicken, onion, bell pepper, and provolone cheese, served on a hoagie roll. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

CJ's Club

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on white toast. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Two fried chicken strips served on a French roll with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

New York Steak Sandwich

$15.00

New York steak served upon a hoagie roll, your choice of cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of sandwich side.

Italian Hero

$11.75

Ham, salami, pepperoni, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, onion, provolone cheese, and Italian dressing, served on a sweet roll. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.50

Black forest ham and American cheese served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Hot Pastrami

$11.75

Pastrami, havarti cheese, and mustard served on Jewish rye bread. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese served on rye bread. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.50

1/4 lb beef burger, served with your choice of cheese, spread, produce and other toppings. Served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Sliders

$13.50

Three beef sliders with choice of cheese served with your choice of a sandwich side.

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.25

8" pizza served with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, however, you can alternatively select white, BBQ or pesto sauce. Customize the pizza with your favorite toppings.

Medium Cheese Pizza

$17.25

12" pizza served with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, however, you can alternatively select white, BBQ or pesto sauce. Customize the pizza with your favorite toppings.

Family Cheese Pizza

$22.25

18" pizza served with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, however, you can alternatively select white, BBQ or pesto sauce. Customize the pizza with your favorite toppings.

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

8" Cauliflower crust pizza, served with your sauce selection and mozzarella cheese. Top the pizza with your favorite toppings.

Gluten-Free Pizza

$17.25

12" Gluten-free crust pizza, served with your sauce selection and mozzarella cheese. Top the pizza with your favorite toppings.

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Bacon Delight

$12.00+

Served with white sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with garlic, chicken, bacon bits, green onion and tomato.

Chicken Combination

$12.00+

Served with white sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with garlic, chicken, mushroom, olive, bell pepper, onion, and tomato.

Combination

$12.00+

Served with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with mushroom, olive, onion, bell pepper, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon bits.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$12.00+

Served with BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with chicken, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Margherita

$12.00+

Served with red sauce, topped with fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.

Meat Lovers

$12.00+

Served with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon bits.

Veggie

$12.00+

Served with red sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with mushroom, olive, bell pepper, and tomato.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Baked turnover of pizza dough stuffed with cheese. Add your favorite fillings, if desired.

Combination Calzone

$12.25

Baked turnover of pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushroom, olive, onion, bell pepper, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon bits.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.50

Baked turnover of pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, salami, Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon bits.

Veggie Calzone

$12.25

Baked turnover of pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushroom, olive, onion, bell pepper, and tomato.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Rocklin, California, it is the go-to neighborhood pizza, bar and grill restaurant for anyone interested in delicious food, drinks and great company! On the corner of Stanford Ranch Rd and Park Dr, CJ's Pizza Bar and Grill, or "CJ's" as our regulars know it, serves up delicious grub, cold beer, wine, and other beverages, all at great prices. With 16+ beers on tap and multiple flat-screen TV's, CJ's is the perfect place to catch your favorite sports games from football to baseball, soccer, rugby and anything between. CJ's also has a large, heated, pet-friendly outdoor patio.

Website

Location

3221 Stanford Ranch Rd, Suite 200, Rocklin, CA 95765

Directions

