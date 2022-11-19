CJ's Pizza Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Located in the heart of Rocklin, California, it is the go-to neighborhood pizza, bar and grill restaurant for anyone interested in delicious food, drinks and great company! On the corner of Stanford Ranch Rd and Park Dr, CJ's Pizza Bar and Grill, or "CJ's" as our regulars know it, serves up delicious grub, cold beer, wine, and other beverages, all at great prices. With 16+ beers on tap and multiple flat-screen TV's, CJ's is the perfect place to catch your favorite sports games from football to baseball, soccer, rugby and anything between. CJ's also has a large, heated, pet-friendly outdoor patio.
3221 Stanford Ranch Rd, Suite 200, Rocklin, CA 95765
