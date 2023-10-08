Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Rocklin
2210 Sunset Boulevard
Suite 180
Rocklin, CA 95765
Appetizer
Ahi Tuna
Spice crusted, sushi grade ahi tuna, seared rare to perfection, served with asian slaw and pineapple salsa
Artichoke Hearts
Tender artichoke hearts fried in a house-made beer batter, served with pesto aioli and mild garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese!
Calamari
Half-pound of freshly prepared, hand-breaded crispy calamari, fried with bell peppers & onions. Topped with Parmesan cheese, served with a side of ancho aioli.
Chicken Strips
Combo Platter
Our four favorites all on one plate! Onion rings, Mozzarella sticks, chicken strips and Thai prawns; served with chili sauce, ranch & marinara sauce. (No substitutions)
Mozzarella Sticks
Pete's Baskets
Pete's Famous Knots
Our famous pizza dough is tied, baked and tossed in a garlic butter glaze, then topped with fresh parmesan cheese. (Also available with cinnamon sugar glaze)
HH Pete's Stuffed Knots (6)
Our famous pizza dough is rolled into knots, and baked with pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese in the centre!
Pete's Wings (8 Pieces)
Wings done the Pete's way! We marinate our wings in a unique blend of herbs, then fry & toss them in the sauce of your choice!
Thai Style Shrimp
Six lightly fried shrimp in a rice flour lattice-style wrap served with sweet chili sauce, a very light delight!
Zucchini Sticks
Garlic Cheese Bread
Wraps
Pizza
Pete's Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, ham, linguica, sausage, bell peppers, olives and artichoke hearts. This is the creation that made Pete’s #1
Pete's All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, ham, linguica, sausage and ground beef. And of course, lots of mozzarella cheese and plenty of Pete’s special red sauce.
Garlic & Chicken Pizza
Creamy garlic sauce, tender chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and fresh Italian herbs.
Hawaiian Luau Pizza
An exciting combo of tropical delights make this pizza one of our most popular. Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms and luscious Hawaiian pineapple.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled slices of tender chicken breast in Pete’s original homemade BBQ sauce, red onions and cilantro combine to create a taste you won’t want to miss!
Chicken Combo Pizza
Creamy garlic sauce, tender chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and fresh Italian herbs.
Italian Garlic Pizza
Creamy garlic sauce, linguica, sweet Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and fresh Italian herbs
The Veghead Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives, zucchini, mushrooms, yellow onions, bell peppers, feta cheese and garlic puree. Topped with fresh, diced Roma tomatoes
The Purist
Margarita Pizza
10" BYO Pizza (Small)
Choose your toppings and create your own small pizza!
12" BYO Pizza (Medium)
Choose your toppings and create your own medium pizza!
14" BYO Pizza (Large)
Choose your toppings and create your own large pizza!
16" BYO Pizza (X-Large)
Choose your toppings and create your own X-Large pizza!
Soups
Minestrone (Daily)
Pete’s minestrone is 100% organic! Made with only the highest grade fresh organic vegetables & simmered in a robust vegetable broth. Served daily!
Chicken & Dumplings (Monday)
This hearty home-style favorite features tender herb dumplings seasoned with parsley and black pepper, simmered in a rich chicken stock with sliced carrots, onions, celery, and chunks of tender chicken. Served on Monday!
Chicken Tortilla (Tuesday)
A zesty Southwest-inspired soup that begins with a rich chicken stock. To that we add black beans, tender chunks of white meat chicken, roasted red bell peppers, toasted corn, and jalapeños for a spicy south-of-the border kick. Served on Tuesday!
Turkey Sausage Lasagna (Wednesday)
Turkey Sausage with Pasta Ribbon-shaped noodles and turkey sausage in a flavorful tomato broth with Italian cheeses and herbs. Served on Wednesday!
Tomato Bisque (Thursday)
Ripe tomatoes and a creamy combination of milk butter and spices are gently simmered to create this classic favorite. Served on Thursdays!
Clam Chowder (Friday, Saturday, & Sunday)
This sublime chowder is packed with tender, succulent sea clams, fresh vegetables, red bliss potatoes and real cream. Served Friday & Saturday!
Salads
Pete's House Salad
Garden fresh lettuce mixed with shredded carrots & cabbage, topped with cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing!
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Ahi & Avocado Salad
Tender Ahi drizzled lightly with a pineapple and chili salsa, accompanied with fresh avocado on a bed of Asian slaw, crisp greens with cucumbers, almonds, wontons and served with toasted sesame dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Pete’s fresh lettuce mix, with tomatoes, corn, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese Topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Pete's Steakhouse Salad
Tender slices of beef tenderloin on a bed of fresh cut lettuce mix with tomatoes, almonds, blue cheese and cucumbers, then garnished with golden crisp Pete’s Brewhouse onions. Served with Ranch
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortilla strips and pepper jack cheese, topped with avocado, sour cream and black olives. Served with Chipotle Ranch dressing
Spinach Salad
Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and sliced egg piled on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing!
Cobb Salad
Bistro Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Tender boneless chicken breast smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.
Deluxe Chicken
Tender chicken breast topped with bacon, onion rings, cheddar and smothered in Pete's BBQ sauce, served on a French roll with lettuce and tomato.
Dinner BLT
Fresh cut turkey, covered with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with pesto aioli on sweet French roll
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce, topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll.
Hot Pastrami
Lean pastrami with sharp Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and spicy brown mustard served on a French roll.
Monterey Turkey
Fresh cut turkey, covered with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with pesto aioli on sweet French roll
Salmon BLT
Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.
Sicilian Meatball Sandwich
Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.
Steak Philly Sandwich
Tender sliced beef tenderloin smothered in jack cheese, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and bacon, served on a French roll with mayo.
Steak Sandwich
Burgers
All American Burger
A classic American half pound burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with Pete's burger sauce.
California Burger
Half-pound burger with avocado and jack cheese top this West Coast favorite, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Mushroom Jack Burger
Half pound patty smothered in sautéed mushrooms with melted jack cheese, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Pete's Deluxe Burger
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
House Entrees
Chicken Platter
Fish & Chips
Filet of cod, fried golden brown in Pete’s beer batter, served with French fries, coleslaw and our homemade tartar sauce
King Salmon
Pete's Meatloaf
Midtown Ale Chicken
Pete's Lasagna
Mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses blended with ground beef and Italian sausage, fresh spinach, herbs and spices between layers of rich fresh pasta, topped with Pete’s own tomato sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce
Prawns & Chips
Southwest Chicken Dinner
Pastas
Chicken Gorgonzola Bowtie
Gorgonzola cheese, tender grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, garlic, red and green onions, basil and rosemary sautéed in a light creamy sauce with bowtie pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast on a bed of fettuccine smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped half and half with our homemade, rich, all natural marinara and sauce Alfredo sauce
Spicy Chicken Fettuccine
Chicken breast grilled to perfection over fettuccine noodles tossed in a light chipotle cream sauce topped with Parmesan cheese and roasted red bell peppers
Feta & Pine Nuts W/ Chicken & Bowtie Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta served in a rich Alfredo sauce with just a hint of garlic
Tomato Basil Shrimp Pasta
Tortellini Alfredo
Spaghetti
Pete’s own version of the savory classic. Your choice of marinara or homemade Bolognese sauce
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Linguine & Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in clarified butter, garlic, fresh herbs, mushrooms, chopped green onions and Parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce.
GF Menu
GF Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
GF Pete's House Salad
Garden fresh lettuce mixed with shredded carrots & cabbage, topped with cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing!
GF Spinach Salad
GF Cobb Salad
GF Bistro Salad
GF Monterey Turkey
Fresh cut turkey, covered with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with pesto aioli on sweet French roll
GF Hot Pastrami
Lean pastrami with sharp Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato and spicy brown mustard served on a French roll.
GF Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce, topped with melted jack cheese and served with mayo on a French roll.
GF Salmon BLT
GF All American Burger
A classic American half pound burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with Pete's burger sauce.
GF California Burger
Half-pound burger with avocado and jack cheese top this West Coast favorite, served with Pete's burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
GF Turkey Burger
GF Pasta Aglio
GF Pesto Pasta
GF Pasta Marinara
Lunch Specials
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Pete’s is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. Treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish a long day with a burger and cold brew.
2210 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 180, Rocklin, CA 95765