Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Cluckers - Corydon

No reviews yet

1939 Old Hwy 135 NW

Corydon, IN 47112

Popular Items

10 -Piece Boneless Wings
4- Piece Tenders
5 -Piece Boneless Wings

Beverages

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.69

Mt. Dew

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Big Red

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Water

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

To Go Drink SODA

$1.99

To Go Drink Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Beer

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Craft Bucket

$20.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Dos E Amber

$3.50

Dos E Lager

$3.50

Guinness

$3.50

Landshark

$2.95Out of stock

Modelo

$3.50

Negra Modelo

$3.75

Redds Apple

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$4.25

Alum Bud Light

$3.00

Alum Budweiser

$3.00

Alum Busch Light

$3.00Out of stock

Alum Coors Light

$3.00

Alum Mich Ultra

$4.00

Alum Miller Lite

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.75

Bud Light Lime

$2.75

BudLight Orange

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Busch N/A

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.75

High Life

$2.75

Mich Ultra

$2.95

MIller Lite

$2.75

PBR

$2.75

Truly

$3.95

Bud Light Retro Seltzer

$3.95

White Claw B.Cherry

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$2.95Out of stock

Yuengling Lager

$2.95Out of stock

Bud Light Next

$3.95

Dips

Marinara

$0.59

Ranch

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Mexi Ranch

$0.59

Cocktail Sauce

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Queso

$1.99

Tartar Sauce

$0.59

1000 Island

$0.59

French

$0.59

Balsamic

$0.59

Italian

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.59

BOOM-BOOM

$0.59

Syrup

$0.59

Wing Sauce

Boom Boom

$0.59

Buff Gold

$0.59

Cajun

$0.59

Cluckin Heat

$0.59

Cluckin Inferno

$0.59

Hen Hot

$0.59

Honey BBQ

$0.59

Hot

$0.59

Hot BBQ

$0.59

Jalapeno Chipotle

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Parm Garlic

$0.59

Sassy Garlic

$0.59

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.59

Spicy Thai

$0.59

Teriyaki

$0.59

Appetizers

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

1/2 Mozz Stick

$6.99

Full Mozz Stick

$10.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.99

Mozz Bites

$8.99

Portabella Wedges

$9.99

Queso & Chips

$7.99

Spicy Cheese Bites

$9.49

Trio

$9.99

Smothered Tots

$8.99

Cluckers Skins

$9.99

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$6.49

Sig Chicken Salad

$10.99

Wings

5 -Piece Bone In Wings

$7.99

10 -Piece Bone In Wings

$14.99

25 -Piece Bone In Wings

$30.99

50 -Piece Bone In Wings

$59.99

5 -Piece Boneless Wings

$7.99

10 -Piece Boneless Wings

$14.99

25 -Piece Boneless Wings

$30.99

50 -Piece Boneless Wings

$59.99

5 Tony Style

$8.49

10 Tony Style

$15.99

25 Tony Style

$33.49

Cluckers Baskets

4- Piece Tenders

$10.99

6- Piece Tenders

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Chicken Waffles

$11.99

Chicken Gizzards

$7.99Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Fresh Chips

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Loaded Sd Fries

$4.49

Loaded Sd Tots

$4.49

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$10.99

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mini Burgers

$9.99

Hot BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Bbq Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Ultimate Chicken

$11.99

Mini Chicklets

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.99

Quesadillas

Loaded Quesadilla

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Bbq Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Soft Tortillas

Bacon Ranch Tortilla

$11.99

Cluckin Chicken Tortilla

$11.99

Boom Boom Tortilla

$11.99

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Bone in Wings

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mini Chicklets

$5.99

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Apple Sauce

$1.49Out of stock

Applesauce

$1.49

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids PB&J

$5.99

Extra Chicken

(1) Tender

$2.49

(1) Breast

$4.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat good things everyday!

Website

Location

1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon, IN 47112

Directions

Gallery
Cluckers image
Banner pic
Cluckers image

