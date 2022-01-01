Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Chicken

Khalil's

717 Reviews

$$

10966 Dixie Hwy

Louisville, KY 40272

Popular Items

8 Boneless
Khalil's "K"lassic Burger
15 Boneless

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$4.00

House Seasoned Basket of Chips

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Khalil's Chips

$10.00
Mac 'N Cheese Bites

Mac 'N Cheese Bites

$10.00

Panko Pickles

$9.00

Tater Skins

$10.00

Tabby's Fries

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Cheese Bites

$7.00

Specialties

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Td Club Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

Khalil's "K"lassic Burger

$12.00

Elijah Ranch Burger

$12.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.00

1/2 Pounder Burger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

D'sLicious Burger

$12.00

Big League

$15.00

Vet. Burger

Wings & Fingers

2 Fingers

$5.00

4 Fingers

$7.00

6 Fingers

$9.00

8 Boneless

$7.00

15 Boneless

$13.00

24 Boneless

$22.00

5 Boneless And Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Cinnamon Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Boneless

$6.00

Sides

Side - Fries

$3.00

Side - Salad

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Lighter Options

House Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Club Wrap

$13.00

RUBS/SAUCES

Sd Baked Beans

$1.00

Sd BBQ

$0.50Out of stock

Sd BBQ Rub

$0.50

Sd Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Sd Bourbon Molasses

$0.50

Sd Carolina Gold

$0.50

Sd Celery

$0.50

Sd Chop Rub

$0.50

Sd Cinn Rub

$0.50

Sd Coleslaw

$2.99

Sd Fruit Cup

$1.00

Sd Garlic Parm

$0.50

Sd Honeymustrd

$0.50

Sd Hot

$0.50

Sd HotBBQ

$0.50

Sd Japs

$0.50

Sd Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Sd Mayo

$0.50

Sd Pasta Salad

$2.99

Sd Pasta Salad

$1.00

Sd Pickles

$0.50

Sd Queso

$3.00

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sd Swt Chili

$0.50

Sd Teryiaki

$0.50

Sd Tarter

$0.50

Sd Ketchup

Sd Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Side OMG

$0.50

Sd Ketchup

Sd Aus Jus

$0.50

Sd Mango Habanero

$0.50

Shirts

Face Masks

$5.00

Longsleeve Khalil Shirts

$20.00

Khalils Hoodie

$30.00

Charlie Coozies

$3.00

10 yr Anniversary

$10.00

Beer Growler

64oz Growler

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Food | Drinks | Sports | Entertainment

Website

Location

10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40272

Directions

