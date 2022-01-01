Louisville bars & lounges you'll love

bar Vetti image

PIZZA

bar Vetti

727 E market st, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
Meatballs$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
Fancy Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
More about bar Vetti
Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
House Salad$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
Lasagna$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Recbar image

 

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buff Chicken Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
Porky's Totchos$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
Plumber Rolls$9.50
Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara
More about Recbar
Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Manicotti$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
Pad Thai$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Napa River Grill
The Village Anchor image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Seared Salmon$26.50
7oz Antarctic salmon with grilled asparagus, wild mushroom risotto and citrus beurre blanc
Elk Beef Chili$17.50
Ground elk and beef, tomatoes, herbs, garlic, onions with sour cream & cheddar cheese. Available in quart size only.
12 Buck Tuesday$12.00
Country fried steak. Mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, and green beans.
More about The Village Anchor
Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Grales image

 

The Grales

1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Bee Latte$6.00
double espresso, local honey, steamed milk, cinnamon, local bee pollen
Biscuit & Gravy$12.00
scratch biscuit, country sausage, sage, maple syrup, fried egg
Ugly Frittata$13.00
crispy potatoes, peppers, caramelized onion, creme fraiche, chives.
More about The Grales
Senora Arepa image

 

Senora Arepa

721 East Market Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arepa Pabellon$11.99
Tostones Margaritenos (2 per order)$7.99
Guacamole & Plantains$6.99
More about Senora Arepa
LouVino image

 

LouVino

11400 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seared Scallops$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
Beignets$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
Truffle Parmesan Frites$10.00
Served with truffle aioli for dipping
More about LouVino
Seafood Lady image

SEAFOOD

Seafood Lady

601 E Jefferson St, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seafood Tacos Trio$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Cajun Alfredo Pasta
Made from scratch, 8 blended season, peppers, onions and angel hair pasta with your choice of meat.
Chee- Sea Fries$12.99
More about Seafood Lady
Naive Kitchen and Bar image

SALADS

Naive Kitchen and Bar

1001 E Washington St, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
Grainwright sourdough, american cheese, scrambled egg, arugula, paprika aioli
GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER$14.00
green bean, lime, kale, nori, puffed rice, sesame, togarashi (DF | GF | V)
Beet Margarita$11.00
tequila, fresh pressed beets, honey, curacao, lemon
More about Naive Kitchen and Bar
Four Pegs Beer Lounge image

 

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grippo Wings$16.00
502 Querrito$16.00
Spicy Fried Pickle Bread N Bttr$10.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Fork & Barrel image

FRENCH FRIES

Fork & Barrel

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
Short Rib$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
F&B Burger$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
More about Fork & Barrel
Diamond Street Grub and Hops image

 

Diamond Street Grub and Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Stir fried veggies, tofu, rice noodles, drunkard sauce, roasted garlic, peanuts, green onion
London Fish and Chips$15.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries
More about Diamond Street Grub and Hops
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Petal Salad$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
The Fat Lamb image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad (vegetarian)$12.00
pickled beets / baby arugula / balsamic vinaigrette / dried cherries & pistachios / goat cheese
Cheeseburger$17.00
diner style double cheeseburger / brioche bun / american cheese / tasty pickles / lemon garlic mayo / fries
Cannoli$9.00
orange scented sweet ricotta cream / dried cherries & pistachios
More about The Fat Lamb
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Strawberry Salad$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet Chili Salmon$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
Gander Burger$13.99
8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
More about Gander American Grill
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Short Rib Nachos$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
Spanish Blue Burger$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
Bulid Your Own 18"$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Canned Soda$1.00
Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, and Ale 8
Small Cheese Pizza$8.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
Large Cheesebread$11.00
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Saints Pizza
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Lyonnaise Salad$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
Chocolate Mousse$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
More about La Chasse
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rajun Cajun Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.
Jalepenos Poppers$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown
Charlie Burger$14.00
Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.
More about Granville Pub
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Derby City Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
Small Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Barcelona Bistro Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Barcelona Bistro Bar

10415 Taylorsville Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Charcuterie Plate$24.90
A Selection of Serrano Spanish Ham, Iberian Chorizo, Acorn feed Iberian Cabecero de Lomo, Mahon cheese, Sobrasada on Toast w honey, Grapes, Pan con Tomate (bread rubbed with red tomato and extra virgin olive oil)
Grilled Tataki Tuna$20.00
Yellowfin Tataki Tuna on a bed of mashed potatoes covered with Mediterranean sauce and ponzu, sprouts and fresh mango
Mountain & Sea Paella$34.50
Traditional Spanish "Paella de Mar y Montaña": rice cooked in a wide, shallow iron skillet, spiked with both meat and seafood: chicken, pork, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid. Served in an 18 inch plate similar to the paella pot! Serves 2-3 people.
More about Barcelona Bistro Bar
Gold Bar Louisville image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Gold Bar Louisville

1601 Story Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Gold Fries$7.00
Fries topped with our house vegan cheese. Get them, even if you’re not vegan.
Vegan Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Vegan seitan chicken sandwich. Please specify in the Special Instructions which sauce you would like.
Gold Wings$12.00
House smoked wings, fried to perfection
More about Gold Bar Louisville
Nouvelle image

 

Nouvelle

214 S Clay St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Domaine Mittnacht - Gyotaku (GLS)$13.00
Alsace, FR (GRAPE: Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Muscat, Gewurtztraminer, Riesling). Tart & tangy backed by ripe stone fruits. Stunning!
Combo Plate$32.00
All six selections of cheese & charcuterie.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam,
cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili,
Marcona almonds.
Side Car$13.00
A classic that has great depth and a pleasantly zippy finish . (Brandy, Grand Manieur, Lemon)
More about Nouvelle
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Online Potato Au Gratin$10.00
Online Creme Brulee$12.00
Online Cheese Curd Burger$21.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
CC's Low Carb Kitchen image

 

CC's Low Carb Kitchen

800 S 4th Street, Louisville

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Big Ass Pimento Cheese Burger$22.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, CC's Pimento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato and hand cut fries.
Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
Chicken Carbonara$22.00
Creamy parmesan brie sauce with portabella mushrooms, Bacon Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast & fresh made spaghetti.
More about CC's Low Carb Kitchen

