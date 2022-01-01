Louisville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Louisville
PIZZA
bar Vetti
727 E market st, Louisville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Choice of HALF/WHOLE ORDER. Roma crunch lettuce, dried apple and anchovy dressing (automatically comes on the side), everything granola, parmesan. ***CONTAINS NUTS***
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Our house-made 3D Farm Meatballs smothered in our famous red sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with grilled bread.
|Fancy Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
12" Pizza Pie with Tomato, Spicy Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, pickled fresno peppers & Calabrian chili honey
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno
|$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
|House Salad
|$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
|Lasagna
|$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
Recbar
10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Buff Chicken Rolls
|$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
|Porky's Totchos
|$13.50
Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch
|Plumber Rolls
|$9.50
Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Baked Manicotti
|$28.00
Red wine braised short rib, mushroom béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, artichokes, spinach, marinara sauce
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted beets, apple, shallots, capriole farm goat cheese, pistachio crumble, oregano vinaigrette
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Napa cabbage, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, egg, tofu, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.50
7oz Antarctic salmon with grilled asparagus, wild mushroom risotto and citrus beurre blanc
|Elk Beef Chili
|$17.50
Ground elk and beef, tomatoes, herbs, garlic, onions with sour cream & cheddar cheese. Available in quart size only.
|12 Buck Tuesday
|$12.00
Country fried steak. Mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, and green beans.
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Honey Bee Latte
|$6.00
double espresso, local honey, steamed milk, cinnamon, local bee pollen
|Biscuit & Gravy
|$12.00
scratch biscuit, country sausage, sage, maple syrup, fried egg
|Ugly Frittata
|$13.00
crispy potatoes, peppers, caramelized onion, creme fraiche, chives.
Senora Arepa
721 East Market Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Arepa Pabellon
|$11.99
|Tostones Margaritenos (2 per order)
|$7.99
|Guacamole & Plantains
|$6.99
LouVino
11400 Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Seared Scallops
|$22.00
fried green tomatoes, maple mustard sauce, parmesan
|Beignets
|$9.00
chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed, served with vanilla anglaise for dipping
|Truffle Parmesan Frites
|$10.00
Served with truffle aioli for dipping
SEAFOOD
Seafood Lady
601 E Jefferson St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Seafood Tacos Trio
|$13.99
1 Crab, 1 shrimp, & 1 fried white fish taco cooked with onions ,bell peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
|Cajun Alfredo Pasta
Made from scratch, 8 blended season, peppers, onions and angel hair pasta with your choice of meat.
|Chee- Sea Fries
|$12.99
SALADS
Naive Kitchen and Bar
1001 E Washington St, Louisville
|Popular items
|BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$12.00
Grainwright sourdough, american cheese, scrambled egg, arugula, paprika aioli
|GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER
|$14.00
green bean, lime, kale, nori, puffed rice, sesame, togarashi (DF | GF | V)
|Beet Margarita
|$11.00
tequila, fresh pressed beets, honey, curacao, lemon
Four Pegs Beer Lounge
1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Grippo Wings
|$16.00
|502 Querrito
|$16.00
|Spicy Fried Pickle Bread N Bttr
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
Fork & Barrel
2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
|Short Rib
|$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
|F&B Burger
|$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
Diamond Street Grub and Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$4.00
Choose your protein, and add your topings
|Drunken Noodles
|$12.00
Stir fried veggies, tofu, rice noodles, drunkard sauce, roasted garlic, peanuts, green onion
|London Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Beer battered Atlantic cod, slaw, chipotle tartar sauce, served w/street fries
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Crispy Petal Salad
|$15.50
Roasted brussels sprout petals, lima beans, goat cheese crumbles, almond fig cake, crispy onions. Olive oil and balsamic glaze. GF
|Old World Salad
Roasted vegetables, warm goat cheese, mixed organic greens, with olive tapenade croutons and white wine dijon vinaigrette. Vegetarian
|Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles
|$17.00
Crispy tofu, snow peas, carrots, green onions, rice noodles, peanut-ginger sauce. GF, vegetarian.
Substitute tofu for chicken or shrimp.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Popular items
|Beet Salad (vegetarian)
|$12.00
pickled beets / baby arugula / balsamic vinaigrette / dried cherries & pistachios / goat cheese
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
diner style double cheeseburger / brioche bun / american cheese / tasty pickles / lemon garlic mayo / fries
|Cannoli
|$9.00
orange scented sweet ricotta cream / dried cherries & pistachios
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Large Strawberry Salad
|$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
|Gander Burger
|$13.99
8oz Burger, Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
|Short Rib Nachos
|$13.99
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
|Spanish Blue Burger
|$15.99
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|Popular items
|In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
|Bulid Your Own 18"
|$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Popular items
|Canned Soda
|$1.00
Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, and Ale 8
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Want a lot of toppings? Go ahead - after your first THREE, they’re on us!
Choose 3 from the first list, then go down to Complimentary Toppings for the rest!
|Large Cheesebread
|$11.00
Homemade dough rolled thin, brushed with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Green Salad— Bleu cheese, apples, green grapes, hazelnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
|Lyonnaise Salad
|$13.00
Soft boiled egg, brioche croutons, dry aged bacon lardons, arugula, baby spinach, whole grain mustard and sherry vinaigrette
|Chocolate Mousse
|$12.00
Rich chocolate mousse with an espresso whipped topping
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Rajun Cajun Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled chicken Cajun spiced and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and spicy ranch.
|Jalepenos Poppers
|$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese and deep-fried to a golden brown
|Charlie Burger
|$14.00
Smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, melted swiss cheese, and our signature Granville sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Derby City Pizza Co.
2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
LOAF OF HOT CHEESY BREAD WITH MARINARA SAUCE
For pepperoni lovers add: $1.59
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$8.99
10" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.99
14" thin crust (thick for additional charge) pizza; make it your own by adding toppings.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcelona Bistro Bar
10415 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Spanish Charcuterie Plate
|$24.90
A Selection of Serrano Spanish Ham, Iberian Chorizo, Acorn feed Iberian Cabecero de Lomo, Mahon cheese, Sobrasada on Toast w honey, Grapes, Pan con Tomate (bread rubbed with red tomato and extra virgin olive oil)
|Grilled Tataki Tuna
|$20.00
Yellowfin Tataki Tuna on a bed of mashed potatoes covered with Mediterranean sauce and ponzu, sprouts and fresh mango
|Mountain & Sea Paella
|$34.50
Traditional Spanish "Paella de Mar y Montaña": rice cooked in a wide, shallow iron skillet, spiked with both meat and seafood: chicken, pork, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid. Served in an 18 inch plate similar to the paella pot! Serves 2-3 people.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Gold Bar Louisville
1601 Story Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Cheesy Gold Fries
|$7.00
Fries topped with our house vegan cheese. Get them, even if you’re not vegan.
|Vegan Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Vegan seitan chicken sandwich. Please specify in the Special Instructions which sauce you would like.
|Gold Wings
|$12.00
House smoked wings, fried to perfection
Nouvelle
214 S Clay St, Louisville
|Popular items
|Domaine Mittnacht - Gyotaku (GLS)
|$13.00
Alsace, FR (GRAPE: Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Muscat, Gewurtztraminer, Riesling). Tart & tangy backed by ripe stone fruits. Stunning!
|Combo Plate
|$32.00
All six selections of cheese & charcuterie.* Blue Dog baguette, mustard, fig jam,
cornichons, pepper drops, Calabrian chili,
Marcona almonds.
|Side Car
|$13.00
A classic that has great depth and a pleasantly zippy finish . (Brandy, Grand Manieur, Lemon)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Popular items
|Online Potato Au Gratin
|$10.00
|Online Creme Brulee
|$12.00
|Online Cheese Curd Burger
|$21.00
CC's Low Carb Kitchen
800 S 4th Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Big Ass Pimento Cheese Burger
|$22.00
1/3rd Pound Wagyu Beef Patty, CC's Pimento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Tomato and hand cut fries.
|Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
|Chicken Carbonara
|$22.00
Creamy parmesan brie sauce with portabella mushrooms, Bacon Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast & fresh made spaghetti.
- 2