Cheeseburgers in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11324 Preston Highway, Louisville
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.50
American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, classic sauce, potato bun. Served with french fries
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
House ground beef and bacon, tomato jam, caramelized red onion, American cheese, Pop's pickles, shredded lettuce, foie gras aioli, toasted brioche bun
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
The Grales
1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville
|Gralehaus Cheeseburger
|$14.00
double smash, american cheese, pickles, onions, haus sauce
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
diner style double cheeseburger / brioche bun / american cheese / tasty pickles / lemon garlic mayo / fries
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00
single patty cheeseburger / fries
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Mussel and Burger Bar
113 S 7th St, Louisville
|Classic American Cheeseburger
|$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
Weekend Burgers Restaurant
5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$6.99
Recommend for first timers (top seller)
Double patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
|Cheeseburger Royale
|$7.99
Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg
|TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER
|$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Gold Bar Louisville
1601 Story Ave, Louisville
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Single patty
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online Classic American Cheeseburger
|$20.00
CC's Low Carb Kitchen
800 S 4th Street, Louisville
|Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|All-Star Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef burger served with your choice of American, cheddar, blue, pepper jack or Swiss Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a potato bun.