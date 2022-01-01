Cheeseburgers in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11324 Preston Highway, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$14.50
American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, classic sauce, potato bun. Served with french fries
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
House ground beef and bacon, tomato jam, caramelized red onion, American cheese, Pop's pickles, shredded lettuce, foie gras aioli, toasted brioche bun
More about Napa River Grill
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5628 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Gralehaus Cheeseburger image

 

The Grales

1001 Baxter Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gralehaus Cheeseburger$14.00
double smash, american cheese, pickles, onions, haus sauce
More about The Grales
Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$17.00
diner style double cheeseburger / brioche bun / american cheese / tasty pickles / lemon garlic mayo / fries
Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
single patty cheeseburger / fries
More about The Fat Lamb
Classic American Cheeseburger image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Classic American Cheeseburger image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

113 S 7th St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic American Cheeseburger$14.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER image

 

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.99
Recommend for first timers (top seller)
Double patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Cheeseburger Royale$7.99
Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg
TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

3101 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Avg 4 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

241 Blankenbaker PKWY, Louisville

Avg 4.2 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Gold Bar Louisville image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Gold Bar Louisville

1601 Story Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.00
Single patty
More about Gold Bar Louisville
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Classic American Cheeseburger$20.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
CC's Low Carb Kitchen image

 

CC's Low Carb Kitchen

800 S 4th Street, Louisville

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Big Ass Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
1/3rd pound Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Greens
More about CC's Low Carb Kitchen
All-Star Cheeseburger image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
All-Star Cheeseburger$13.00
Certified Angus Beef burger served with your choice of American, cheddar, blue, pepper jack or Swiss Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a potato bun.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
VonSubs image

SANDWICHES

VonSubs

6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (2423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Cheeseburger$6.59
More about VonSubs

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Waffles

Fish And Chips

Cookies

Chili

Pecan Pies

Ravioli

California Rolls

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston