Salmon in Louisville

Napa River Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$26.00
Confit potatoes, olives, brown butter broccoli, romesco sauce, balsamic
Grilled Salmon$20.00
Confit potatoes, olives, broccoli, romesco sauce, balsamic
Pan Seared Salmon image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$26.50
7oz Antarctic salmon with grilled asparagus, wild mushroom risotto and citrus beurre blanc
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Fork & Barrel

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Salmon$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
Main pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Wasabi soy, steamed spinach, pickled ginger, black sesame seed over jasmine rice.
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$19.50
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
Bluegrass Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 W Main St, Louisville

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Tacos$12.00
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Coal Grilled Ora King Salmon$30.00
Mushroom risotto, garlic-lemon beurre blanc, sautéed spinach with tomato jam and crispy shallots
Bluegrass Brewing Co image

 

Bluegrass Brewing Co

300 W Main St, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, Roasted Corn, Capers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese topped with Blackened Salmon
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Wild Ginger

1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$5.50
