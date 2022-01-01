Salmon in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Napa River Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Napa River Grill
1211 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Seared Salmon
|$26.00
Confit potatoes, olives, brown butter broccoli, romesco sauce, balsamic
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
Confit potatoes, olives, broccoli, romesco sauce, balsamic
More about The Village Anchor
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.50
7oz Antarctic salmon with grilled asparagus, wild mushroom risotto and citrus beurre blanc
More about Fork & Barrel
FRENCH FRIES
Fork & Barrel
2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Salmon
|$34.00
Grilled Filet of Salmon, Blistered Tomato &
Roasted Pearl Onion Farro, Sautéed Spinach, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pesto
More about Gander American Grill
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
Wasabi soy, steamed spinach, pickled ginger, black sesame seed over jasmine rice.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$19.50
Fresh fillet of Atlantic salmon basted with teriyaki sauce, grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables.
More about Bluegrass Brewing Company
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bluegrass Brewing Company
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$12.00
More about La Chasse
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Coal Grilled Ora King Salmon
|$30.00
Mushroom risotto, garlic-lemon beurre blanc, sautéed spinach with tomato jam and crispy shallots
More about Bluegrass Brewing Co
Bluegrass Brewing Co
300 W Main St, Louisville
|Salmon Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Spinach, Roasted Corn, Capers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese topped with Blackened Salmon