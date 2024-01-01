Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic naan in
Louisville
/
Louisville
/
Garlic Naan
Louisville restaurants that serve garlic naan
Hyderabad House Lousville -
12412 Shelbyville Road, Middletown
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$4.50
Flatbread baked in a clay oven and sprinkled with garlic & cilantro
More about Hyderabad House Lousville -
Sankalp Louisville
9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$3.99
More about Sankalp Louisville
