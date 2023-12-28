- Home
- Louisville
- Hyderabad House Lousville - 12412 Shelbyville Road
Hyderabad House Lousville 12412 Shelbyville Road
No reviews yet
12412 Shelbyville Road
Middletown, KY 40243
Specials
- Paneer 65 Biryani$18.00
Paneer 65 Biryani
- Chicken 65 Biryani$18.00
Chicken 65 Biryani
- Sweet Paan$3.00
Folded paan leaf filled with sweet jam, fennel seeds, and chopped dried fruits
- Cassata Ice Cream$6.00
Different flavors of ice cream layered on the cake and topped with chopped fruits and nuts
- Three Budget Biryanis Pack$26.99
3 Budget Biryanis Combo Pack
- chicken 65 biryani
Alcoholic Beer
Alcoholic Wines
Beverages
Street Food
Appetizers (Veg)
- Masakali$13.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with special aromatic spices
- Garlic$13.00
Deep-fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic
- Monagadi Fry$13.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed in spicy South Indian sauce
- Chili$13.00
Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce
- Green Chili$13.00
Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce
- Manchurian$13.00
Deep-fried & sauteed with sweet & spicy sauce
- Curry Leaf$13.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce
- Karampodi$13.00
Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce
- 65$13.00
Deep-fried and sauteed in a hot red sauce