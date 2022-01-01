Chili in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chili
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Grilled Cheese N Chili
|$9.00
American, Provolone, Muenster Cheese on texas toast with our homemade ground beef chili
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Green Chili Wontons
|$11.50
Seven pepper jack and queso fresco-filled wontons with green chilis, key lime-avocado aioli & sweet chili sauce
|Elk Beef Chili
|$17.50
Ground elk and beef, tomatoes, herbs, garlic, onions with sour cream & cheddar cheese. Available in quart size only.
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
|White Chili (GF)
|$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine
|$12.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.50
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
|White Chili (GF)
|$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine
|$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
|White Chili (GF)
|$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
|Green Chili Wontons (V)
|$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Chili - Bowl
|$6.95
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
La Chasse
1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Sweet Chili Roasted Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00