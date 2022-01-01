Chili in Louisville

Louisville restaurants that serve chili

Hilltop Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese N Chili$9.00
American, Provolone, Muenster Cheese on texas toast with our homemade ground beef chili
More about Hilltop Tavern
The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Green Chili Wontons image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Wontons$11.50
Seven pepper jack and queso fresco-filled wontons with green chilis, key lime-avocado aioli & sweet chili sauce
Elk Beef Chili$17.50
Ground elk and beef, tomatoes, herbs, garlic, onions with sour cream & cheddar cheese. Available in quart size only.
More about The Village Anchor
Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Theresa Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
White Chili (GF)$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Salmon$20.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
More about Gander American Grill
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$12.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.50
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
White Chili (GF)$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Theresa’s Sweet Chili Linguine$15.50
Pasta tossed in a Thai chili cream sauce, topped with grilled blackened chicken. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red cabbage.
White Chili (GF)$4.75
White beans and chicken, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Green Chili Wontons (V)$8.00
A Louisville favorite! Fried wontons filled with Monterey Jack cheese and green chilies. Served with Bristol’s house-made guacamole sauce.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili - Bowl$6.95
West Yellowstone Montana Chili, a rustic American favorite! Topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, diced green onions and banana peppers.
More about The Café
La Chasse image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

La Chasse

1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.00
More about La Chasse
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ- Bauer image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Chili$13.50
Served with Cheese, Onion & Sweet Cornbread
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

