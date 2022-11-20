  • Home
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne 119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy

No reviews yet

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40222

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Lg Mac & Cheese

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.50

Mexi-Coke

$3.50

Made with Pure Cane Sugar

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.25

Water

Coke Zero

$3.50

Gallon

$7.00

Milk

$2.00

SALAD

Pulled Pork Salad

$13.25

Pulled Chicken Salad

$13.25

Turkey Club Salad

$14.50

House Salad (no meat)

$9.00

Side Salad

$3.50

WINGS/RIBS

1/2 Rack Pork

$16.00

Loin back ribs smoked over locally sourced Hickory.

1/2 Rack Beef

$24.00

10 Wings

$14.50

Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.

20 Wings

$29.00

Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.

30 Wings

$43.50

Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.

50 Wings

$72.50

Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.

100 Wings

$145.00

Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.

Sandwiches W/ Sides

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$13.50

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.50

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sausage Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Turkey Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

SPECIALTY

Rammekin Mustard

$1.00

Rammekin Pickles

$1.00

Rammekin Spicy Pickles

$1.00

Bowl of Chili

$11.00

Served with Cheese, Onion & Sweet Cornbread

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Topped with cheese, slaw, baked beans, bbq sauce, jalapenos and fried pickles.

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Comes with cheese, slaw, baked beans, bbq sauce, jalapenos and fried pickles.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Half Chicken

$13.50

Prepared just like our wings, but bigger!

Momma's Meatloaf

$13.50

Hickory smoked Blend of Beef & Sausage

Burnt Ends

$16.00Out of stock

The Ends of the Brisket Cubed & Resmoked for Extra Flavor

Momma's Fried Pickles

$8.75

House Made, Fried Bread & Butter Pickles

Mucho Macho Fried Hot Pickles

$8.75

House Made, SPICY. Fried Bread & Butter Pickles

SLIDERS

Pulled Pork Slider

$3.25

Pulled Chicken Slider

$3.25

Smoked Sausage Slider

$3.25

Fried Bologna Slider

$3.25

Brisket Slider

$3.75

Smoked Turkey Slider

$3.75

Meatloaf Slider

$3.25

Small Sides

Sm Mac & Cheese

$2.65

Sm Green Beans

$2.65

Sm Slaw

$2.65

Sm French Fries

$2.65

Sm Potato Salad

$2.65

SmSweet Corn Bread

$2.65

Sm Mashed Potatoes

$2.65

Sm Baked Beans

$2.65

Sm Cheezy Corn

$2.65

By The Pound

Meatloaf By The Pound

$16.50

Pulled Pork By The Pound

$16.50

Pulled Chicken By The Pound

$16.50

Sausage By The Pound

$17.00

Smoked Turkey By The Pound

$18.00

Brisket By The Pound

$20.00

Bologna By The Pound

$15.00

Large Sides

Lg Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Lg Green Beans

$11.00

Lg Slaw

$11.00

Lg French Fries

$11.00

Lg Potato Salad

$11.00

Lg Sweet Corn Bread

$11.00

Lg Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Lg Baked Beans

$11.00

Lg Cheezy Corn

$11.00

Desserts

Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode

$9.50

Made with Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla extract

Chocolate Brownie A La Made

$9.50

With Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

DRAFT

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

IPA

Blue Moon

$6.00

served with orange

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$4.00

Lexington, KY - Blonde Ale

Fall's City Pale Ale

$4.00

Louisville, KY - Pale

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Goose Island

$4.50

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$5.00

Tank 7

$4.50

MC Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Pivot

$6.00

Sam Adams

$4.00

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Louisville, KY - Porter

Antelope

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$4.50

West 6th IPA

$6.00

Lexington, KY

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$6.00

BOTTLES

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Heineken

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Yeungling

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Kentucky Cold Snacks

$4.00

Flannel Mouth Cider

$4.00

COCKTAILS (Menu)

Bourbon Slushie

$8.00

aka the BLUSHIE! Add a 1oz bourbon topper for $2

Old Forester

$6.00

NA Blushie

$4.00

WINE

Chardonnay

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

RETAIL

Jar of Momma's Mustard

$9.00

8 ounces

Jar of Momma's Pickles

$8.50

16 ounces

Jar of Momma's Rub

$9.00

16 ounces

Jar of Spicy Pickles

$8.50

16 ounces

Bottle of Regular BBQ Sauce

$8.50

Bottle of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$8.50

Cup of Ranch

$4.25

8 oz jar

Cup of Bleu Cheese

$4.25

8 oz jar

Jug of Regular BBQ Sauce

$25.00

120 ounces

Jug of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$25.00

120 ounces

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Pain Is Good - Louisana

$8.00

Pain Is Good - Jalapeno

$8.00

Pain Is Good - Habanero

$8.00

Pain Is Good - Chipotle

$8.00

Pain Is Good - Jamaican

$8.00

Da Bomb - The Final Answer

$45.00

Da Bomb - Beyond Insanity

$12.00

Da Bomb - Ground Zero

$19.00

Da Bomb - Ghost Pepper

$16.00

Jar Ranch

$8.50

Gallon Rub

$50.00

Jar Vinegar Sauce

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222

