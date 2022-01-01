Curry chicken in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve curry chicken
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Curried Chicken and Shrimp Paella
|$24.00
Chicken breast and shrimp, snow peas, carrots, red peppers and peas in Thai inspired sauce. With brown rice pilaf.
Sankalp Louisville
9008 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
|Chicken Curry
|$15.99
(Boneless pieces of chicken with cubes of fresh vegetables cooked in brown gravy finished with cream and garnished with coriander)
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger - Highland
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.00
|Chicken Curry
|$15.00