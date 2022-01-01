Volcano rolls in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve volcano rolls
More about White Buddha
White Buddha
12907 Factory Lane Suite D, Louisville
|Volcano Roll
|$12.95
FRIED SHRIMP AND CREAM CHEESE WITH SPICY CRAB AND COOKED SCALLOP AND SPICY MAYO WITH EEL SAUCE
More about Wild Ginger
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Wild Ginger
1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Super Volcano Roll
|$15.00
Spicy crab, cream cheese, fresh jalapeño inside; then deep fired roll; topped with spicy tuna, avocado, red tobiko; with eel, wasabi, Korean spicy sauce and furikake