Pies in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve pies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3737 Lexington Rd, Louisville
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
|Chocolate Meringue Pie
|$21.00
Chocolate pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping. Very popular!
PIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
4810 Dixie Highway, Louisville
|Cherry Pie
|$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$21.00
Creamy pumpkin pureed, whisked with eggs, cinnamon, and other spices to create the smoothest creamy pumpkin pie anywhere. Made from scratch.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Pecan Pie Cheesecake
|$13.00
Nila wafer crust, pecan pie filling, vanilla cheesecake, bourbon salted caramel
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
3521 Springhurst Commons Drive, Louisville
|Pumpkin Pie
|$21.00
Creamy pumpkin pureed, whisked with eggs, cinnamon, and other spices to create the smoothest creamy pumpkin pie anywhere. Made from scratch.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
|Chocolate Chess Pie
|$21.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
5606 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
|Cherry Pie
|$21.00
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
|Pecan Chocolate Pie
|$21.00
|Double Crust Apple Pie
|$21.00
Fresh sliced apples are placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell and then topped with another Homemade top crust.
BoomBozz Pizza
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville
|Large New York Pie
|$14.99
New York Style Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Romano & Fresh Basil
|Small CYO Classic Pie
|$7.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella
|Medium CYO Classic Pie
|$12.99
Classic Red Sauce & Mozzarella