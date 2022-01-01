Restaurant header imageView gallery

EMMY SQUARED Nulu Marketplace: Louisville

825 E MARKET ST

LOUISVILLE, KY 40206

Order Again

Plates - Emmy Squared

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$11.00

parsley pesto, spicy tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Crunchers

$14.00

siracha crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch

Zia Fries

$15.00

double fries, zia pimento cheese, scallions, bacon, ranch

Big Mozz Sticks

$15.00

crispy hand stretched mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Baked Ziti (GF)

$14.00

banza rotini, red sauce, burrata, calabrian chilies (GF)

Roast Chili Glazed Cauliflower

$12.00

banana peppers, golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, basil

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$7.00

seasoned waffle fries

Meatballs

$14.00

meatballs, red sauce

Salads - Emmy Squared

Caesar Salad

$13.00

hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$12.00

pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing

Spinach & Mushroom Salad

$14.00

fresh spinach, mushroom, crispy speck, pecorino, champagne vinaigrette

Huge Hot Chicken Wedge

$18.00

Nashville hot chicken tenders, ‘Bama white sauce, chopped pickle, celery, blue cheese, olive, cherry tomato, ranch

Sandwiches - Emmy Squared

Salsa Pico Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

pickles, greens, radish, ranch

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Burger - Emmy Squared

Le Big Matt

$17.00

double-stack beef patties,American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!

Emily Burger

$19.00

dry aged double-stack beef patties, American cheese, emmy sauce, caramelized onions & pickles

Turkey Burger

$13.00

blue cheese buffalo sauce, celery & carrots

Pizza - Emmy Squared

Classic

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Colony

$19.00

pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey

Deluxe

$19.00

sausage, peppers, mushrooms

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

burrata, basil

Big Al

$25.00

burrata, basil, sausage, Calabrian chiles

Vodka Pizza

$15.00

house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

MVP

$18.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust

VIP

$23.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust, pepperoni & calabrian chile

Big Ang

$21.00

house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, meatball, banana peppers

Angel

$21.00

ricotta, mushrooms, truffle mushroom cream

Hot Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, chopped pickle

Good Paulie

$18.00

caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda

The Emmy

$17.00

banana peppers, red onion, ranch, side red sauce

Miranda

$18.00

four cheese, crispy bacon, hot honey

Tina

$20.00

smoked cheese, sausage, brussels sprouts, calabrian chili

Make It Your Own

$16.00

build a pie of your choice, choice of sauce and toppings

Kids

Kids Pizza Sticks

$8.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Meatballs

$8.00

meatballs, red sauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

family style. orders made for a minimum of 2 people, or add on as many people as you'd like! [+$4 per person]

Beverages

Can of Coke

$3.00
Can of Diet Coke

$3.00
Can of Sprite

$3.00
Can of Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Can of Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Can of Club Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Honest Tea (Unsweet)

$4.00Out of stock

Sides & Sauces

Side Bleu Cheese

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

Side Of Bama Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bama Sauce

Side Of Basil

$2.00

Side of Basil

Side Of Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Side of Caramelized Onion

Side Of Fried Chicken

$3.00

Side of Fried Chicken

Side Of Mushroom

$2.00

Side of Mushroom

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

Side Of Sammy Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sammy Sauce

Side Of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

Side Of Ranch

$2.00

Side Of Honey

$2.00

Side of Emmy Sauce

$2.00

MEAL PACKS

Family Meal

Family Meal

$85.00

Comes with Cheesy Garlic Sticks, Broccoli Salad, and Caesar Salad PLUS your choice of 3 Pizzas! Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate modifications for any items within the Family Meal pack.

PARTY PACKS

PARTY PACK (SERVES 8 TO 10)

$150.00

PARTY PACK (SERVES 18 TO 20)

$275.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns. Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Location

825 E MARKET ST, LOUISVILLE, KY 40206

Directions

EMMY SQUARED image
EMMY SQUARED image
EMMY SQUARED image

