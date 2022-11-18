Mark's Feed Store - Middletown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Famous BBQ Since 1988
Location
11422 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Middletown KY #058
4.2 • 365
241 Blankenbaker PKWY Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurant
Impellizzaeri's Pizza - Middletown
No Reviews
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105 Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurant
Simply Thai - Middletown
No Reviews
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101 Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurant
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd
No Reviews
12336 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurant