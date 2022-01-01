Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$13.00
Spinach.Red Onion. Strawberry. Bacon. Candied Pecans. Goat Cheese.Strawberry Vinegarette. Balsalmic Drizzle
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.99
Baby Spinach, Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Eggs and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

PIZZA

Impellizzeri's Pizza

4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$6.99
Baby spinach, red onions, black olives, Roma tomatoes, warm bacon & provolone.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Ramsi's Cafe on the World image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (2330 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach, strawberries, apples, and toasted almonds in basil balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan, GF.
Tuna Tartare & Spinach Salad$17.50
Sashimi grade tuna, fresh avocado, cilantro and lime with organic baby spinach and vegan creamy wasabi dressing. Pescatarian, raw.
More about Ramsi's Cafe on the World
Item pic

 

Impellizzeri's Pizza

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$6.99
Baby spinach, red onions, black olives, Roma tomatoes, warm bacon & provolone.
More about Impellizzeri's Pizza
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Spinach Salad$8.00
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Consumer pic

 

Uptown Cafe Louisville

1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.50
Fresh spinach with egg, tomatoes, water chestnuts and bacon with warm soy vinaigrette.
More about Uptown Cafe Louisville
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach, grilled chicken, apples, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, Parmesan cheese and Poppyseed dressing.
More about Saints Pizza
Bristol Bar and Grille image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$6.50
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Mac's @ Mile Wide image

 

Mac's @ Mile Wide

636 Barrett Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach salad$6.00
Fresh spinach, balsamic dressing fresh tomatoes cheese and bacon.
More about Mac's @ Mile Wide
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Belgian Waffles

Shrimp Tempura

Noodle Bowls

Catfish Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston