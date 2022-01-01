Spinach salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Spinach.Red Onion. Strawberry. Bacon. Candied Pecans. Goat Cheese.Strawberry Vinegarette. Balsalmic Drizzle
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Baby Spinach, Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Eggs and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
PIZZA
Impellizzeri's Pizza
4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville
|Spinach Salad
|$6.99
Baby spinach, red onions, black olives, Roma tomatoes, warm bacon & provolone.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
1293 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach, strawberries, apples, and toasted almonds in basil balsamic vinaigrette. Vegan, GF.
|Tuna Tartare & Spinach Salad
|$17.50
Sashimi grade tuna, fresh avocado, cilantro and lime with organic baby spinach and vegan creamy wasabi dressing. Pescatarian, raw.
Impellizzeri's Pizza
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105, Middletown
|Spinach Salad
|$6.99
Baby spinach, red onions, black olives, Roma tomatoes, warm bacon & provolone.
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Small Spinach Salad
|$8.00
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Uptown Cafe Louisville
1624 Bardstown Rd., Louisville
|Spinach Salad
|$10.50
Fresh spinach with egg, tomatoes, water chestnuts and bacon with warm soy vinaigrette.
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, grilled chicken, apples, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, Parmesan cheese and Poppyseed dressing.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Spinach Salad
|$6.50
Spinach tossed with roasted garlic, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, bacon, croutons, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Mac's @ Mile Wide
636 Barrett Ave, Louisville
|Spinach salad
|$6.00
Fresh spinach, balsamic dressing fresh tomatoes cheese and bacon.
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
|$13.00
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon