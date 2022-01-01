Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$3.99
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Layered with cream cheese and cheese cake. A staple at the Village Anchor
More about The Village Anchor
Gander American Grill image

 

Gander American Grill

111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Gander American Grill
Mussel and Burger Bar image

 

Mussel and Burger Bar

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline
More about Mussel and Burger Bar
The Silly Axe Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Carrot Cake$15.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant

