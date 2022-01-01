Carrot cake in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve carrot cake
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Carrot Cake
|$3.99
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Layered with cream cheese and cheese cake. A staple at the Village Anchor
Gander American Grill
111 S. English Station Rd, Louisville
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Mussel and Burger Bar
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online Carrot Cake
|$15.00