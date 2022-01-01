Chef salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chef salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Chef Salad
|$12.99
Ham, Turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes and Egg served on Mixed Greens.
Derby City Pizza Co.
9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage
|Big Chef Salad
|$8.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
1025 Barret Ave, Louisville
|Chef Salad
|$8.00
greens, tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers, vegan ham & turkey, vegan cheddar, coconut bacon, ranch
--
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|Chef Salad
|$10.50
Turkey, ham, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Empire Chef Salad
|$14.00
Crisp salad greens topped with our sliced turkey breast, honey ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, carrots, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Chef Salad
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, White Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sweet Herb Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Angio's Italian Restaurant
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville
|Italian Chef Salad
|$8.99
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Chef Salad
|$14.00
House smoked ham and turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, house made croutons, and cheese over a bed of mixed greens and your choice of dressing.
