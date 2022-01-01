Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chef salad

Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.99
Ham, Turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes and Egg served on Mixed Greens.
More about Goose Creek Diner
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

9910 Linn Station Rd, Anchorage

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Chef Salad$8.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

1025 Barret Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad $8.00
greens, tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers, vegan ham & turkey, vegan cheddar, coconut bacon, ranch
--
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
More about V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.50
Turkey, ham, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Saints Pizza
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Empire Chef Salad$14.00
Crisp salad greens topped with our sliced turkey breast, honey ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, carrots, tomato and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The Café
Morning Fork image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, White Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sweet Herb Vinaigrette
More about Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel
Angio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Angio's Italian Restaurant

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Chef Salad$8.99
More about Angio's Italian Restaurant
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$14.00
House smoked ham and turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, house made croutons, and cheese over a bed of mixed greens and your choice of dressing.
More about Granville Pub
Item pic

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.29
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Chef Salad$8.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

5603 Greenwood Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Chef Salad$8.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Khalil's image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Khalil's

10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.00
More about Khalil's
Item pic

 

Derby City Pizza Co.

12900 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Chef Salad$8.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Derby City Pizza Co.

2331 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Chef Salad$8.99
Salad mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, ham, croutons, and Mozzarella cheese. with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Derby City Pizza Co.

