Craft House Pizza 101 Preston Location
4041 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Food
Appetizers
Individual Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
Small Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
Medium Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
Large Cheese Sticks
Our house-crafted dough brushed with garlic butter and smothered with 100% mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Bread
Toasted to perfection.
Craft House Garlic Bread
Layered and baked with provolone and cheddar cheese.
Regular Bacon Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Large Bacon Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Regular Baked Meatballs
Meatballs covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread
Large Baked Meatballs
Meatballs covered in marinara sauce and 100% mozzarella cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.
Margherita Crisp
Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and covered in garlic, basil, spinach, 100% mozzarella, feta cheese, diced tomato, and Parmesan oregano.
Pepperoni Crisp
Sun-dried tomato tortilla brushed with olive oil and topped with 100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and Parmesan oregano.
Regular Boneless Bites
Tender, juicy chicken, served plain, shaken in buffalo or BBQ sauce, with choice of dressing.
Individual Jalapeno Cheese Stick
Small Jalapeno Cheese Stick
Medium Jalapeno Cheese Stick
Large Jalapeno Cheese Stick
6 Chicken Wings
6 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.
10 Chicken Wings
10 tender, juicy wings, served in buffalo or BBQ sauce with a choice of dressing.
25 Chicken Wings
Cauliflower Sticks
Gluten Free Sticks
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg.
Craft Pizza Salad
Iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with ham, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olive, grape tomato, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, topped with red and green pepper, black and green olive, artichoke, red onion, banana pepper, and feta cheese. Served with hot garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of iceberg, romaine, and spinach, topped with potato sticks, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, bacon, and egg. Served with hot garlic bread.
Chef Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, chopped ham, turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, red onion, and grape tomato. Served with hot garlic bread.
Chicken Mediterranean Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs covered in marinara sauce, red onion, and melted provolone.
Italian Sub
Slices of ham, salami, and pepperoni with melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and banana pepper. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Ham & Cheese
Fresh slices of ham, melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Stromboli Sub
Ground steak topped with pizza sauce, melted provolone, sauteed onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Turkey Club
Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey and melted provolone, topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of mayo.
Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti baked with pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti baked with marinara sauce, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Alfredo
Linguine baked in rich Alfredo with mushroom and tomato.
Chicken Alfredo
Linguine baked in rich Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, mushroom, and tomato.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special cheese blend, and meat sauce.
Marinara Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with marinara sauce.
Meat Sauce Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with Meat sauce.
Meatballs Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with meat sauce and meatballs.
Sides
Dessert
Individual Cinnamon Sticks
Small Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.
Medium Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.
Large Cinnamon Sticks
Cinnamon and sugar over melted butter, topped with vanilla icing.
Extra Icing
Kids
Family Size Dinners
Family Size Baked Spaghetti
Family Size Veggie Baked
Family Size Baked Alfredo
Family Size Chicken Alfredo
Family Size Lasagna
Family Size Marinara Spaghetti
Family Size Meat Sauce Spaghetti
Family Size Meatball Spaghetti
Family Size House Salad
Pizza
IND Pizzas
IND Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion.
IND Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon.
IND Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
IND Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon. and grilled chicken.
IND Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green & black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano.
IND Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato.
IND Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce.
IND Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano.
IND Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
IND Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
IND Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano.
IND Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano.
IND Cheese Pizza
SM Pizzas
SM Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion.
SM Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon.
SM Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
SM Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon. and grilled chicken.
SM Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green & black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano.
SM Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato.
SM Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce.
SM Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano.
SM Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
SM Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
SM Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano.
SM Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano.
SM Cheese Pizza
MED Pizzas
MED Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion.
MED Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon.
MED Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
MED Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon. and grilled chicken.
MED Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green & black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano.
MED Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato.
MED Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce.
MED Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano.
MED Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
MED Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
MED Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano.
MED Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano.
MED Cheese Pizza
LG Pizzas
LG Craft House Special
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, and onion.
LG Brew Master
Pepperoni, ham, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon.
LG Big Island
Our take on Paradise! Ricotta cheese, ham, green pepper, red onion, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
LG Peppa-Que Chicken
*Local* BBQ Sauce, red onion, piquante peppadew pepper, bacon. and grilled chicken.
LG Veggie
Ricotta cheese, spinach, red onion, green pepper, green & black olive, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan oregano.
LG Hot Brown
Rich Alfredo, sliced ham and turkey, bacon and sliced tomato.
LG Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon & cheddar cheese, topped with buffalo sauce.
LG Big 4 Cheese
Ricotta cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan oregano.
LG Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, American cheese, red onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
LG Chicken Bianca
Rich Alfredo, fresh spinach, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
LG Chicken Artichoke
Garlic, basil, feta cheese, red pepper, artichoke, grilled chicken, and Parmesan oregano.
LG Pickle Pizza
Ranch, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, spicy habagardil pickles, buffalo sauce, and parmesan oregano.
LG Cheese Pizza
Half and Half
Build Your Own Pizza
Lunch Special
$9 House Crafted SM
$9 BYOP SM
$11 House Crafted IND + SALAD
IND Craft House Special
IND Brew Master
IND Big Island
IND Peppa-Que Chicken
IND Veggie
IND Hot Brown
IND Buffalo Chicken
IND Big 4 Cheese
IND Bacon Cheeseburger
IND Chicken Bianca
IND Chicken Artichoke
IND Pickle Pizza
IND Cheese Pizza
$11 BYOP IND + SALAD
Beverages
Fountain Beverage
Water
Gallon Lemonade
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4041 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40213