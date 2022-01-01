Chopped salad in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chopped salad
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Feast BBQ
10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
NamNam Cafe
318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$10.00
shredded cabbage, chicken, onions and carrots tossed in a chilli-lime-fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, fried shallots and cilantro. Medium spicy!
Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen
122 W Main St, Louisville
|Chopped Salad
|$10.00
|Chopped Salad Half
|$5.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our Chopped Smoked Chicken, Greens, Green Onions, Mexican Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, and Pickled Red Onions Served with Our House Made Ranch.
|Chopped Chicken Salad - Boxed Lunch
|$9.99
Our Chopped Chicken Salad Boxed Lunch includes Fresh Greens, our Smoked & Chopped Chicken (or Crispy Tofu), Green Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and your choice of our House-Made Ranch, Smoked Mustard Dressing, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.