Food Menu

Pizza

#1 Marinara Tomato Pie (No Mozzarella)

$12.50

Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, olive oil, Romano and basil

#2 Artisan

$21.00

Homemade sausage, wild broccoli, mozzarella

#3 Primavera

$22.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, mixed seasonal vegetables, basil

#4 Diavola

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, parmigiano, spicy olive oil and basil

#5 Four Cheese

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, gorgonzola, asiago, romano, basil

#6 Margerita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil and basil

#7 Chef's Creation

$22.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomato, parmigiano

#8 Mediterranean

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke, salami, mushroom, kalamata olive, basil

#9 Coletti's Special

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, wild broccoli, peppers, eggplant

#10 Volcano Shape

$20.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, ham, basil, crust on top

Drink Menu

Beer

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$4.00

Birra Dolomiti Rossa

$5.00

Birra Dolomiti Pils

$5.00

Wine

BTL Cesari Justo Rosso, 2019

$22.00

BTL 90+ Cellars French Fusion Languedoc, 2020

$21.00

BTL Stemmari Nero d'Avola, 2020

$21.00

BTL Malbec Mendoza, 2020

$21.00

BTL Layer Cake Primitivo, 2020

$22.00

BTL McManis Merlot, 2020

$22.00

BTL Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio Rosso, 2020

$32.00

BTL 90+ Cellars Chianti, 2021

$21.00

BTL Palladio Chianti, 2020

$21.00

BTL Oliana's Cannonau, 2021

$24.00

BTL 90+ Cellars Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, 2021

$21.00

BTL La Capranera Aglianico, 2021

$21.00

BTL Botromagno Primitivo, 2021

$21.00

BTL Castello di Volpaia Chianti, 2017

$23.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti, 2020

$23.00

BTL Tintero Elvio Bianco, 2020

$22.00

BTL Vinosia Falanghina, 2020

$22.00

BTL Librandi Ciro Bianco, 2020

$32.00

BTL Tenuta Scuotto Campania Falanghina, 2020

$22.00

BTL Oliana's Vermentino, 2020

$22.00

BTL L'Ariella Greco di Tufo, 2020

$23.00

BTL La Capranera Fiano, 2020

$24.00

BTL Kendall-Jackson Vitner's Reserve Chardonnay, 2021

$24.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00