The Salty Moose

review star

No reviews yet

420 Elm Street

Biddeford, ME 04005

Order Again

Popular Items

popcorn chicken
smashed spuds
Smash Burger

Mains

Smash Burger

$13.00

Pineland Farms beef, shredded lettuce, American cheese, onion, house pickles, thousand island, house made pretzel bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, lettuce, house pickles, Maine maple mustard, house made pretzel bun

popcorn chicken

$13.00

Maine maple mustard sauce

Braised pork tacos (3)

$15.00

pickled onion, sriracha mayo

Fish basket

$24.00

Haddock, smashed spuds, tartar

Sides

smashed spuds

$8.00

fried potatoes, sea salt

Fried pickles

$8.00

House pickles, sriracha mayo

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Croutons, creamy Caesar, parm

Nacho

$10.00

fried tortilla, pickled jalapeno, pickled onion, roasted red peppers, house queso

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
420 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005

