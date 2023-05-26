Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Community Oven

845 Lafayette Rd.

Hampton, NH 03842

Popular Items

Large Cheese & Sauce

$18.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Pepperoni & Cheese

$22.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Margherita

$22.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Full Menu

Appetizers

The Oven's Signature Chargrilled Wings

$14.50

Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ

The Oven's Signature Chargrilled Drumsticks

$14.50

Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ

Chargrilled Marinated Chicken Tips

$12.50

House marinated chicken with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of buffalo sauce

Chargrilled Marinated Steak Tips

$18.00

House marinated steak* with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of our horseradish dipping sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.50

Buffalo chicken warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips

Homemade Meatballs

$12.50

Smothered in homemade marinara & covered in mozzarella

Homemade Bruschetta

$14.50

Sun-dried tomato pesto, diced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella finished with balsamic glaze

Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.50

Topped with our signature cheese blend & served with a side-of fire-roasted tomato sauce

The Oven Nachos

$16.50

Cheddar Jack blend cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, taco beef over tortilla chips with a side of sour cream and salsa

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and our homemade ginger infused orange dressing

Cranberry Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed greens, apples, celery, dried cranberries, red onions, oven roasted candied walnuts, and homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing

Strawberry Salad

$12.50

Fresh baby spinach, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts with homemade sweet onion poppy seed dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Fresh romaine, baked croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and housemade pesto

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce topped with our cheese blend on a grinder roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Oven's roasted pulled chicken; BBQ sauce smothered in our cheese blend

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Oven roasted bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Calzones

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.50

Pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Steak Bomb Calzone

$18.50

Steak, green & red peppers, and caramelized onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

PPM Calzone Calzone

$16.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, and mushrooms

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.50

Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and sliced red onions

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Includes one free topping

Sweet Endings

Gourmet Marshmallow Roast

$16.50

Sampler of assorted gourmet flavored marshmallows that you roast at your table with chocolate & graham crackers! Serves 4

Heather's Homemade Brownie

$9.50

Our own oven-baked brownie that is served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream (best shared)

Donut Sundae

$9.50

Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Pizza

Margherita

Personal Margherita

$13.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Cauliflower Crust Margherita

$19.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Small Margherita

$16.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Gluten-Free Crust Margherita

$22.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Thick & Cheesy Margherita

$19.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Large Margherita

$22.50

Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)

Cheese

Personal Cheese & Sauce

$11.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust Cheese & Sauce

$17.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Small Cheese & Sauce

$12.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Cheese & Sauce

$18.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy Cheese & Sauce

$17.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Cheese & Sauce

$18.50

The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Pepperoni

Personal Pepperoni & Cheese

$13.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni & Cheese

$19.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Small Pepperoni & Cheese

$16.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Pepperoni & Cheese

$22.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy Pepperoni & Cheese

$19.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Pepperoni & Cheese

$22.50

Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Pepperoni, Peppers & Mushrooms

Personal PPM

$13.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms

$19.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Small Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms

$16.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms

$22.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms

$19.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Large Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms

$22.50

Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce

Pesto Chicken

PP Pesto Chicken

$5.00

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Cauliflower Crust Pesto Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Small Pesto Chicken

$16.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Gluten-Free Crust Pesto Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Thick & Cheesy Pesto Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

Large Pesto Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Thick & Cheesy BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Thick & Cheesy Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing

Grilled Steak Bomb

Personal Grilled Steak Bomb

$14.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cauliflower Crust Grilled Steak Bomb

$20.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Small Grilled Steak Bomb

$17.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Steak Bomb

$23.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Thick & Cheesy Grilled Steak Bomb

$20.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Large Grilled Steak Bomb

$23.50

Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

The Big Oven

Personal The Big Oven

$13.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Cauliflower Crust The Big Oven

$19.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Small The Big Oven

$16.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Gluten-Free Crust The Big Oven

$22.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Thick & Cheesy The Big Oven

$19.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

Large The Big Oven

$22.50

Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing

The Taco

Personal The Taco

$13.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Cauliflower Crust The Taco

$19.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Small The Taco

$16.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Gluten-Free Crust The Taco

$22.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Thick & Cheesy The Taco

$19.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Large The Taco

$22.50

Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$13.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Cauliflower Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Small Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$16.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Gluten-Free Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$22.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Thick & Cheesy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$22.50

Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base

Balsamic Veggie

Personal Balsamic Veggie

$13.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Cauliflower Crust Balsamic Veggie

$19.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Small Balsamic Veggie

$16.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Gluten-Free Crust Balsamic Veggie

$22.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Thick & Cheesy Balsamic Veggie

$19.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

Large Balsamic Veggie

$22.50

Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction

The Fire Pit Sausage

Personal The Fire Pit Sausage

$13.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Cauliflower Crust The Fire Pit Sausage

$19.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Small The Fire Pit Sausage

$16.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Gluten-Free Crust The Fire Pit Sausage

$22.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Thick & Cheesy The Fire Pit Sausage

$19.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

Large The Fire Pit Sausage

$22.50

Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce

The Pickle Pizza

Personal The Pickle Pizza

$13.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Cauliflower Crust The Pickle Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Small The Pickle Pizza

$16.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Gluten-Free Crust The Pickle Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Thick & Cheesy The Pickle Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Large The Pickle Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing

Aloha Pizza

Personal Aloha Pizza

$13.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Crust Aloha Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Small Aloha Pizza

$16.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Gluten-Free Crust Aloha Pizza

$22.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce

Thick & Cheesy Aloha Pizza

$19.50

Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce