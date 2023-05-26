The Community Oven
845 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
Appetizers
The Oven's Signature Chargrilled Wings
Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ
The Oven's Signature Chargrilled Drumsticks
Choose plain, Cajun dry rub, blazing buffalo, or backyard BBQ
Chargrilled Marinated Chicken Tips
House marinated chicken with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of buffalo sauce
Chargrilled Marinated Steak Tips
House marinated steak* with sautéed peppers & onions with a side of our horseradish dipping sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken warm spinach & artichoke dip, served with tortilla chips
Homemade Meatballs
Smothered in homemade marinara & covered in mozzarella
Homemade Bruschetta
Sun-dried tomato pesto, diced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella finished with balsamic glaze
Cheesy Breadsticks
Topped with our signature cheese blend & served with a side-of fire-roasted tomato sauce
The Oven Nachos
Cheddar Jack blend cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, taco beef over tortilla chips with a side of sour cream and salsa
Salads
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, celery, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and our homemade ginger infused orange dressing
Cranberry Salad
Fresh mixed greens, apples, celery, dried cranberries, red onions, oven roasted candied walnuts, and homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing
Strawberry Salad
Fresh baby spinach, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts with homemade sweet onion poppy seed dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, baked croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Sandwiches
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and housemade pesto
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs with marinara sauce topped with our cheese blend on a grinder roll
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Oven's roasted pulled chicken; BBQ sauce smothered in our cheese blend
BLT Sandwich
Oven roasted bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Calzones
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
Steak Bomb Calzone
Steak, green & red peppers, and caramelized onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
PPM Calzone Calzone
Pepperoni, green peppers, and mushrooms
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and sliced red onions
Cheese Calzone
Kids Cheese Pizza
Sweet Endings
Gourmet Marshmallow Roast
Sampler of assorted gourmet flavored marshmallows that you roast at your table with chocolate & graham crackers! Serves 4
Heather's Homemade Brownie
Our own oven-baked brownie that is served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream (best shared)
Donut Sundae
Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Pizza
Margherita
Personal Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Cauliflower Crust Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Small Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Gluten-Free Crust Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Thick & Cheesy Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Large Margherita
Sliced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic oil & slices of fresh mozzarella cheese (no sauce)
Cheese
Personal Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Small Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Large Cheese & Sauce
The Oven's signature cheese blend and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Pepperoni
Personal Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Small Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Large Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Pepperoni, Peppers & Mushrooms
Personal PPM
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Small Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Large Pepperoni, Peppers, and Mushrooms
Pepperoni, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, and Oven's fire-roasted tomato sauce
Pesto Chicken
PP Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Cauliflower Crust Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Small Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Gluten-Free Crust Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Thick & Cheesy Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
Large Pesto Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken with homemade sun-dried tomato pesto (nut free), caramelized onions, and Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes
BBQ Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Small BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Gluten-Free Crust BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Thick & Cheesy BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Large BBQ Chicken
Oven's roasted pulled chicken, red onions, and Oven's roasted red peppers, and housemade BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Small Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Gluten-Free Crust Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Thick & Cheesy Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Large Buffalo Chicken
Oven's roasted all-natural oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce base, red onions, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
Grilled Steak Bomb
Personal Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cauliflower Crust Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Small Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Gluten-Free Crust Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Thick & Cheesy Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Large Grilled Steak Bomb
Grilled steak, Oven's roasted red & green peppers, wood fired caramelized onions, and garlic oil (no sauce). Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
The Big Oven
Personal The Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Cauliflower Crust The Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Small The Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Gluten-Free Crust The Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Thick & Cheesy The Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
Large The Big Oven
Seasoned ground beef, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, Oven's roasted bacon, dill pickles, finished with shredded lettuce & Thousand Island dressing
The Taco
Personal The Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Cauliflower Crust The Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Small The Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Gluten-Free Crust The Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Thick & Cheesy The Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Large The Taco
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Cauliflower Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Small Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Gluten-Free Crust Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Thick & Cheesy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wood fired pulled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing base
Balsamic Veggie
Personal Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Cauliflower Crust Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Small Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Gluten-Free Crust Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Thick & Cheesy Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
Large Balsamic Veggie
Artichokes, red onions, Oven's roasted red peppers, broccoli, Oven's fire-roasted diced garlic tomatoes, finished with a balsamic reduction
The Fire Pit Sausage
Personal The Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Cauliflower Crust The Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Small The Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Gluten-Free Crust The Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Thick & Cheesy The Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
Large The Fire Pit Sausage
Sweet sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, green peppers, caramelized onions, and Oven's roasted tomato sauce
The Pickle Pizza
Personal The Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Cauliflower Crust The Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Small The Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Gluten-Free Crust The Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Thick & Cheesy The Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Large The Pickle Pizza
Garlic oil base, loaded with dill pickles, finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing
Aloha Pizza
Personal Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Crust Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Small Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Gluten-Free Crust Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce
Thick & Cheesy Aloha Pizza
Garlic oil base, diced grilled ham, Oven's roasted peppers, pineapples, finished with a drizzle of our housemade BBQ sauce