Coppolillo's Italiano COPPO - LIBERTYVILLE

review star

No reviews yet

160 E COOK AVE

LIBERTYVILLE, IL 60048

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Chicken Parmesan
Tortellini Carbonara

Appetizers

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$18.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Tomato Mozzarella Bruschetta

$15.00
Meatballs Marinara Appetizer

Meatballs Marinara Appetizer

$15.00
Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Pan Roasted Mussels

$20.00
Lamb Chop Lollipops

Lamb Chop Lollipops

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Fried Brussels Parmigianino

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$7.00+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00
House Salad

House Salad

$10.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Eggplant Stack

$15.00
Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Nani's Meatball Salad

$15.00

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Coppolillo's Favorites

Chicken Marsala

$28.00
Chicken Calabrese

Chicken Calabrese

$28.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Chicken Picatta

$28.00
Brick Chicken Vesuvio

Brick Chicken Vesuvio

$31.00
Pork Chop Marsala

Pork Chop Marsala

$33.00
Lamb Chops Entre

Lamb Chops Entre

$40.00
Trio Filet Medallions

Trio Filet Medallions

$40.00
Dry-Aged Steak Italiano

Dry-Aged Steak Italiano

$40.00

Peppercorn Crusted NY Strip

$45.00
Libertyville Burger

Libertyville Burger

$16.00

Chicken Avocado & Bacon Sandwich

$16.00
Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$39.00

Shrimp Risotto Miafore

$35.00

Coppolillo's Pasta Specialties

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$23.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$23.00

Orecchiette con Broccolini Salsiccia

$24.00

Short Rib Bolognese

$30.00

Cacio E Pepe Gamberi

$30.00

Linguini & Clams Sauce

$30.00

Campanelle Arrabbiata

$24.00

Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli

$24.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$13.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$10.00
Side Penne Marinara

Side Penne Marinara

$8.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$13.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00
Butter Cake

Butter Cake

$12.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00
Sorbetto

Sorbetto

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00

Daily Specials

Arancini

$14.00Out of stock

baked apple

$14.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Milanese

$28.00Out of stock

MilleFogle Cake

$14.00

Autunno

$20.00

fettuccine Rucoletta

$34.00

Pannacotta di Nutella

$12.00Out of stock

Pappardelle al Tartufo

$28.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

sole fish special

$39.00

Burrata

$18.00

NA Bev

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Q Ginger Beer

$3.00

Santa Vittoria Sparkling

$7.00

Santa Vittoria Still

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

160 E COOK AVE, LIBERTYVILLE, IL 60048

Directions

