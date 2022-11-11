Coyote Kitchen Coyote Kitchen

A map showing the location of Coyote Kitchen Coyote KitchenView gallery

200 Southgate Dr

Boone, NC 28607

Order Again

Popular Items

Taos
Barbados
Nomad

Starters

Chips N Dip

$4.99

Corn tortilla chips with your choice of salsa or chipotle cream cheese

Chips N' Salsa Sampler

$6.99

Corn tortilla chips with your choice of 4 2oz salsas. Salsa choices are; Mango Lime (mild), Pico De Gallo (medium) Cranberry Chipotle (medium), Pineapple Habanero (hot), Chipotle Cream Cheese, or Chipotle Ranch.

Fried Plantains App

$3.99

Fried plantains served with your choice of salsa

Homemade French Fries

$4.99

Choice of sweet potato fries, russet potato fries or a mixture of both. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Beans N' Cheese

$5.99

Black beans broiled with cheese, topped with diced tomatoes and sour cream. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Nachos Deluxe

$15.99+

Tortilla chips and black beans broiled with jack cheese, blackened chicken, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions. Served with choice of salsa.

Soup & Salad

Mixed Greens, Romas, Roasted Sweet Corn, Pickled Carrots

Deluxe House Salad

$13.99+

Mixed greens salad with cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, pickled carrots, blackened chicken, and feta

House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens salad with cherry tomatoes, roasted sweet corn and pickled carrots.

Kingston

$14.99+

Jerk chicken, mixed greens, grilled pineapple, roasted red peppers roasted sweet corn and jack cheese.

Mariposa

$14.99+

Grilled tempeh, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted corn, and feta cheese

Salinas

$16.99+

Char-grilled salmon*, mixed greens, fried sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Baby spinach, caramelized onions, grilled zucchini & squash, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

Soup

$6.99+

Tomato roasted garlic or Jalapeño roasted yam! Soups are made with soy milk. Vegan, gluten-free and 100% delicious.

Sopa & Ensalada

$12.99

A cup of soup, small house salad and a tomato cheese melt.

Soup & Sammy

$8.99

A bowl of soup served with a tomato & cheese melt.

Bowls

Served with one complimentary salsa upon request

Sedona

$12.99+

Blackened tempeh, coconut rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, fried sweet potatoes, corn, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and sweet red vegan aioli

Nomad

$10.99+

Grilled tofu, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, fried plantains, corn, sauteed spinach, and vegan aioli

Mesa Verde

$10.99+

Coconut rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, roasted corn, mushrooms, caramelized onions, fried sweet potatoes, zucchini and squash, and vegan aioli

Honduras

$13.99+

Blackened NC Catfish, Ramblin Poppy Chorizo, red beans, sauteed spinach, fried sweet potatoes, tomato, caramelized onions, and sour cream

Sierra Madre

$16.99+

Blackened Ramblin Poppy Chorizo, golden battered or sauteed shrimp, coconut rice, red beans, sauteed spinach, roasted sweet corn, roasted jalapenos, caramelized onions and sour cream.

Phoenix

$13.99+

Blackened Chicken, coconut rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted sweet corn, grilled zucchini and squash, and sour cream

Saguaro

$16.99+

Blackened Salmon, coconut rice, black beans, sauteed spinach, grilled zucchini and squash, fried sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers and sour cream.

Boats

Carina

$14.99+

Blackened plant based vegan patty, cornbread, red beans, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted corn, jack cheese, and sour cream

Barbados

$14.99+

Jerk chicken, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers, grilled pineapple, button mushrooms, jack cheese, and sour cream

Taos

$14.99+

Rosemary chicken, cornbread, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, roasted sweet corn, plantains, Roma tomatoes, jack cheese, and chipotle cream cheese

Cactus

$14.99+

Rosemary chicken, Chorizo sausage, coconut rice, black beans, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, jack cheese, and sour cream

Baja

$10.99+

Char-grilled or golden battered catfish*, coconut rice, red beans, fried sweet potatoes, roasted sweet corn, Roma tomatoes, jack cheese, and sour cream

Terra Cotta

$12.99+

Blackened tofu, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers, grilled zucchini and squash, roasted corn, jack cheese and chipotle cream cheese

Yucatan

$14.99+

Sauteed or golden battered shrimp, Chorizo sausage, coconut rice, black beans, roasted sweet corn, caramelized onions, jack cheese, and chipotle cream cheese

Texicali

$13.99+

Certified Angus Beef*, cornbread, red beans, roasted sweet corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, jack cheese, and chipotle cream cheese

Coronado

$15.99+

Blackened salmon*, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, roasted red peppers, roasted sweet corn, jack cheese, and sour cream

Burgers & Sandwiches

Served on a potato bun with chips n' salsa, side salad, homemade fries, or cup of soup. Gluten-free buns and vegan patties are available by request at no additional charge.

Basic Burger

$11.99

Shipley Farms Beef, Mixed Greens, Tomato, House Made Sweet Red Aioli

The Roswell

$14.99

A plant-based vegan patty, mixed greens, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and sweet red vegan aioli.

Caribbean Burger

$16.99

Shipley Farms beef patty, jack cheese, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, grilled pineapple and button mushrooms.

Blackened Jalapeno Burger

$16.99

Blackened Shipley Farms beef patty, jack cheese, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños and Roma tomatoes.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Rosemary chicken breast, sweet red vegan aioli, jack cheese, mixed greens, caramelized onions and sliced beefsteak tomatoes.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños and sliced beefsteak tomato.

Tacos & Burritos

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Two tacos made with rosemary chicken, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, pineapple, jack cheese on a flour tortillas.

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Two tacos with jerk chicken, sour cream, mixed greens, roasted corn, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes and jack cheese.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Two tacos with either sautéed or gluten-free golden battered shrimp, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced Roma tomatoes, jack cheese on flor tortillas.

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Two tacos with either gluten-free golden battered catfish or char-grilled catfish, sweet red vegan aioli, mixed greens, diced Roma tomatoes, pickled carrots, roasted corn. Served on flour tortillas.

C.A.B. Tacos

$12.99

Two tacos with char-grilled Shipley Farms beef, chipotle cream cheese, mixed greens, roasted corn, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes and jack cheese. Served on flour tortillas.

Marley Burrito

$13.99

Jerk chicken, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, plantains, grilled pineapple, roasted red peppers and sour cream

Isabella Burrito

$11.99

Grilled tempeh, coconut rice, black beans, fried sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, pineapple, plantains and sweet red vegan aioli.

Domingo Burrito

$12.99

Rosemary chicken, coconut rice, black beans, roasted red peppers, jack cheese and chipotle cream cheese.

Sanchez Burrito

$11.99

Shipley Farms char-grilled beef, coconut rice, red beans, jack cheese, Pico De Gallo salsa and sour cream.

Pups

Kids 10 and under may receive on Pups Quesadilla, Pups Plate, or Pups Burrito free of charge with the purchase of an adult entree. No substitutions; Add tofu, tempeh, chorizo, catfish, chicken or beef for half the price of the proteins listed on the regular menu. Please alert your server if your child has any food allergies.

Pups Quesadilla

$2.59

A large flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey jack cheese.

Pups Plate

$3.59

Black beans, coconut rice, and plantains and a mini quesadilla.

Pups Burrito

$4.99

Black Beans, coconut rice, and Monterey cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Pups Melt

$4.99

Monterey jack cheese melted between two slices of toasted bread, served with russet fries.

Pups Burger

$8.99

Burger built with a potato bun and a Shipley Farms char-grilled beef patty. Served with russet fries.

Pups Cheeseburger

$10.99

A Shipley Farms char-grilled beef patty with jack cheese, served on a potato bun with russet fries.

Pups Fish n' Chips

$5.59

Gluten-free golden battered NC Catfish strips served with russet fries.

Pups Chicken Strips

$7.99

Gluten-free golden battered chicken strips served with russet fries.

Pups Tacos

$10.99

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or Shipley Farms char-grilled beef, mixed greens and jack cheese.

Dessert

Rotating Cake Slice

$6.99

Rotating cake selection call restaurant for details. Under special instructions please write the flavor you would like.

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Vegan and Gluten-free

Whole Cake

$60.00

Please Call the Restaurant to schedule. We need 24 hours in advance.

Cookie

$1.50

Sides

Side Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Chips n' Salsa Side

$1.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.59

Side Russet Potato Fries

$2.59

Side Salad

$2.59

Side Sweet Potatoes

$1.59

Side Fried Plantains

$1.59

Side Roasted Jalapenos

$1.99

Cup of Beans

$1.59

Veggie Medley

$4.99

Sweet potatoes, roasted corn, caramelized onions, zucchini, squash, and mushrooms

Side Beans and Rice

$1.99

Side GF-Cornbread

$1.59

Roma Cheese Melt

$3.99

Side Coconut Rice

$0.99

Side Corn Torts

$0.99

Side Flour Tort

$0.99

Side TOFU

$2.99

Side Catfish

$4.99

Side Chorizo

$4.99

Side Tempeh

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$5.99

Side Chicken

$5.99

Side Beef Patty

$6.50

Side Beyond

$5.99

Side Salmon

$7.50

Dips

2oz Dip

$0.99

4oz Dip

$1.99

8oz Dip

$4.99

16oz Dip

$7.99

Specials

Joe-ritto

$17.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Maine Root Root Beer, Maine Root Spicy Ginger Brew, Cheerwine, Mexican Coca-Cola, Mountain Dew, Dr Pepper, Sprite, Orange Fanta, San Pellegrino and Aqua Panna *all bottled sodas are made with cane sugar and are free of high fructose corn syrup*

Hot Beverages

$2.50

Tea and Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet and Unsweet

Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

Honest Juice Pouch

$1.00

Rotating flavors

Silk Soy Milk

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Pure Leaf Slighty Sweet Tea

$3.25

Bubly

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

4-Packs

Bless Your Heart Blonde (4-Pack To-Go)

$9.99

Kiss My Grits (4-Pack To-Go)

$9.99

Pink Velvet (4-Pack To-Go)

$11.99

Hipster Juice (4-Pack To-Go)

$13.99

Lost Province IPA (4-Pack To-Go)

$13.99

Orange Sunshine (4-Pack To-Go)

$14.99Out of stock

Boonetoberfest (4-Pack To-Go)

$11.99

Tubby Monk 2021 (4-Pack To-Go)

$16.99

What's Up Bro (4 Pack To-Go)

$13.99

Single Cans To Go

Sour to the People (Single Can To-Go)

$3.75

Bottled Cider

Altapass Blend 500mL

$11.00

Mountain Maelstrom 500mL

$11.00

Porch Swing 500mL

$11.00

Brunch

Mimosa

$10.00

Apple Mimosa

$10.00

Short Sleeve T

Women's Short Sleeve T

$20.00

Unisex Short Sleeve T

$20.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Belgian Glass

$6.00

Koozie

$2.00

Stickers

Round Coyote

$1.50

NC Lost Province

$1.50

Retro Lost Province

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Southwest & Caribbean Soulfood. At Coyote Kitchen we serve Animal Welfare Approved antibiotic and hormone-free meat options, eco-friendly ocean fishes, vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free dining options, savory daily specials, and flavors to die for! Browse our MENU to find out what we have to offer. COYOTE KITCHEN is a family-owned business located in Boone, NC.

200 Southgate Dr, Boone, NC 28607

