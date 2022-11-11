Coyote Kitchen Coyote Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southwest & Caribbean Soulfood. At Coyote Kitchen we serve Animal Welfare Approved antibiotic and hormone-free meat options, eco-friendly ocean fishes, vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free dining options, savory daily specials, and flavors to die for! Browse our MENU to find out what we have to offer. COYOTE KITCHEN is a family-owned business located in Boone, NC.
Location
200 Southgate Dr, Boone, NC 28607
