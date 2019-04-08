Craft 2700 2700 Kutztown Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$14.00

tomato, red onion, garlic, basil, s+p, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, topped with parmesan cheese over crustini bread.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

spinach, artichokes, garlic, cream cheese, heavy cream, butter, s+p, served with crustini bread.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

battered+ cornmeal breaded non-ripe tomatoes, with a chipotle dipping sauce.

Mussels

$15.00

The Goodies

$16.00

buttermilk brined, hand breaded chicken breast chunks

Wings

$13.00

hard fried crispy wings

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

battered+ cornmeal breaded fresh mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce.

Bacon Pretzel

$12.00

pretzel dough, finely diced bacon, lightly salted, cheese sauce

Seafood Cocktail

$16.00

house made Cocktail Sauce

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine and bib lettuce tossed in a home made caesar dressing, topped with homemade croutons and shaved parmesan.

Ginger Tuna Salad

$21.00

Seared rare ahi tuna, spring mix, mango (or pineapple), avacado, shaved cucumber, julianned carrots, ginger, and a soy ginger vinagrette.

Chopped Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, red cabbage, julianned carrots, seasoned cherry tomatoes, red onion, chick peas, matchstick pork belly (bacon croutons), and cheese in a herb vinagrette.

Spring Salad

$17.00

arugala and spinach, [strawberries], feta cheese, cranberries, and walnuts with a [blueberry] vinagrette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$15.00

6oz smashed burger patty, with {thick cut bacon}, brioche bun, home made thick cut pickles, sauteed onion under a bed of melted cheese, tomato slice, bib lettuce leaf, and a tangy tavern sauce.

Salmon BLT

$18.00

5oz salmon grilled salmon, thick cut bacon, homemade pickle slices, bib lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun with a lemon dill cream sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Nashville hot seasoned chicken breast, brioche bun, [avacado], pickles, chipotle aioli (just on bottom).

Tempura Fish Sandwich

$16.00

5oz tempura battered haddock filet, pickles, bib lettuce, tomato, homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun.

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Slow Cooked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Garlic Spread and Pickles on a pressed sweet bread.

Bar Beef

$13.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, fried with onions, on an amaroso roll with beer cheese sauce

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

House-breaded buttermilk brined chicken tenders and hand cut fries, served with House Tender Sauce.

Entrees

Filet

$38.00

Steak & Frites

$28.00

Chicken Roulade

$26.00

Pounded [skin on] chicken breast, rolled around prochuitto, [gouda], and spinach, seared and sliced.

Seared Cod

$32.00

8oz seared, served with chimichurri, over capers/sweet pickled onions.

Salmon New Orleans

$28.00

Blackened 6oz salmon filet, cajun shrimp, topped with a lemon beurre blanc.

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

mussels, fish, shrimp, shallots, spinach, in a garlic white wine sauce, topped with green onion.

Short Ribs

$34.00

Sides

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Vegetable D'Jour

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Polenta

$7.00

Au Gratin Potatoes

$7.00

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Fish Sticks

$7.00

Dessert

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Waffles & Ice Cream

$8.00

Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Choc Cake

$8.00

Smore's Board

$10.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Cocktails

Specialty Cocktails

The Dirty Detox

$12.00

B&B Bramble

$12.00

Captain Sotto

$12.00

The 2700

$12.00

The Cukanunner

$12.00

Blood Moon Martini

$12.00

Freymire

$12.00

Tequila Me Pink

$12.00

The Hyde Park

$12.00

Strawberry Spritz

$12.00

Pardon Our Passion

$12.00

Martinis

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

French Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gibson

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Pomegranate Martini

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Bouledvardier

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$9.00

French 75

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vesper

$9.00

Sazarac

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hanson's Citrus

$8.00

Hanson's Cucumber

$8.00

Hanson's Habanero

$8.00

Hanson's Mandarin

$8.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Revivalist

$7.50

Titos

$8.00

Wheatley

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50Out of stock

Brugal

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

House Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$7.50

DBL Bacardi

$9.75Out of stock

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.75

DBL Brugal

$9.75

DBL House Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.75

Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Dbl Oak

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Hudson Short Stack

$10.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redemption Wheated

$8.00

Resurgent Young American

$8.00

Resurgent Custom Cask

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$10.50

Scotch

Glen Livet

$12.00

House Scotch

$7.00

Macallan

$13.00

DBL Glen Livet

$15.50

DBL Macallan

$18.00

DBL House

$9.00

Tequila

Banhez - Mezcal

$10.00

Cradle of Liberty Agave

$10.00

Herradura - Silver

$12.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Libelula

$7.50

Corazon

$7.00

Caffe Negra

$9.00

DBL Herradura

$15.50

DBL Corazon

$9.00

DBL House Tequila

$9.00

DBL Caffe Negra

$11.50

DBL Libelula

$9.75

DBL Cradle of Liberty

$12.50

Wine

Red Wine

GLS House Red

$8.00Out of stock

Franciscan Estate Cabernet

$10.00

Seance Pinot Noir

$10.00

Argento, Malbec Organic

$10.00

BTL FRANCISCAN CAB

$45.00

BTL SEANCE PINOT NOIR

$39.00

BTL ARGENTO MALBEC

$39.00

White WIne

GLS White

$8.00

Tavernello Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Francisan Estate Chardonnay

$10.00

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc (NZ)

$10.00

Angels & Cowboys Rose

$11.00

Raywood Moscato

$10.00

Arte Latino - Cava Brut

$8.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$39.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$39.00

BTL SAUV BLANC

$39.00

BTL CAVA BRUT

$30.00

BTL MOSCATO

$39.00

BTL ROSE

$39.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the old Freymoyer's Hotel; Craft 2700 focuses on using the freshest ingredients and adding hand crafted magic to every cocktail, beer and dish we prepare

Location

2700 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

