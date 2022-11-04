  • Home
Crafted Culture Sabre Springs 13480 Evening creek dr N, san Diego 92128

No reviews yet

Order Again

Hand Crafted Cocktails

Espresso Manifesto

$14.00Out of stock

Real Vanilla Bean-Infused Uncle Ed's Vodka, Creme De Cacao, Benedictine, Leap Espresso, Mr. Black Coffee Liqeuer

Basic Bee

$13.00

Uncle Ed's Vodka, Elderflower, Ginger Honey, Lemon, Basil, Club Soda, Thyme

Life's Peach

$14.00

Volcan Blanco, Fresh Blood Orange Juice, Lemon, Agave, Tiki Bitters, Club Soda, Thyme

Smashed on Cider

$14.00

Balcones Texas High Rye Whiskey, Honey, Lemon, Guava Orange Cinnamon Shrub

Glitz n' Glam

$16.00

Empress Gin, Crystal Diamond Ice, St Elder Blood Orange, Lemon, Hibiscus Bitters

The Autumn Marg

$14.00Out of stock

Plantation Pineapple Rum, Prickly Pear Cactus, Lime, Tiki Bitters

Can’t Have Just One

$14.00

Coconut Washed Michter's Whiskey, Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liquor, Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon, Orange

Smoke Show

$14.00Out of stock

Charred Jalapeno Infused Vida Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Verde, Mango, Lime

Cappelletti Spritz

$13.00Out of stock

DOTM

$14.00

Autumn Marg

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Classic Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Whiskey, Lemon, Sugar, Fresh Egg White, Angostura Swirl

Vieux Carre

$16.00

Rye, Cognac, Sweet Vermouth, Benedictine, Angostura and Peychaud's Bitters, Orange

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Barr Hill Tomcat Barrel Rested Gin, Honey, Lemon, Thyme

Toronto

$13.00

Rye Whiskey, Fernet Branca, Angostura Bitters, Orange

Sazerac

$13.00

Rye Whiskey, Cognac, Absinthe, Peychauds Bitters, Lemon

Mimosa

$12.00

Wines

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Glass Sparkling Brut Val De Mer

$16.00

Glass Mercat Sparkling Rosé

$14.00

Glass Commandrie Rosé

$14.00

Glass Oxford Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass Dry Riesling

$12.00

Glass Gruner

$15.00

Glass Albarino

$14.00Out of stock

Glass Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Glass Valravn Chardonnay

$14.00

Glass Oxford Cabernet

$9.00

Glass Educated Guess Cabernet

$16.00

Glass Heritage Pinot Noir

$15.00

Glass Gomez Cruzado Rioja

$15.00

Glass Serial Number Red Blend

$15.00Out of stock

Glass Chianti

$14.00

Glass Campo

$11.00Out of stock

Rose Party

$11.00

Carafe Sparkling Brut Val De Mer

$16.00

Carafe Mercat Sparkling Rosé

$14.00

Carafe Commandrie Rosé

$14.00

Carafe Oxford Chardonnay

$9.00

Carafe Dry Riesling

$12.00

Carafe Gruner

$15.00

Carafe Albarino

$14.00Out of stock

Carafe Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Carafe Valravn Chardonnay

$14.00

Carafe Oxford Cabernet

$9.00

Carafe Educated Guess Cabernet

$16.00Out of stock

Carafe Heritage Pinot Noir

$15.00Out of stock

Carafe Gomez Cruzado Rioja

$15.00

Carafe Serial Number Red Blend

$15.00Out of stock

Carafe Chianti

$14.00

Carafe Campo

$11.00

Btl Sparkling Brut Val De Mer

$60.00

Btl Mercat Sparkling Rosé

$55.00

Btl Commandrie Rosé

$55.00

Btl Oxford Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Dry Riesling

$45.00

Btl Gruner

$57.00

Btl Albarino

$55.00Out of stock

Btl Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00Out of stock

Btl Valravn Chardonnay

$55.00

Btl Oxford Cabernet

$32.00

Btl Educated Guess Cabernet

$60.00

Btl Heritage Pinot Noir

$57.00

Btl Gomez Cruzado Rioja

$57.00

Btl Serial Number Red Blend

$57.00Out of stock

Btl Chianti

$55.00

Btl Campo Viejo

$40.00

Btl Mirror Cabernet

$100.00

Draft Beer

Perky Blonde

$8.00

Sea Senor

$8.00Out of stock

Nitro Cali Creamin

$8.00

21st hazy

$8.00

Getaway Dinosaur Hazy

$8.00Out of stock

Mosaic Hazy IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pupil IPA

$8.00

Citra IPA

$8.00

Stone Pale Ale

$8.00

Raspberry

$9.00

Boilermaker

$10.00

Canned Beer

Juneshine Can

$12.00

Bivouac Cider

$11.00

Eppig Special Lager

$9.50

High Noon

$8.00

Second Chance Amber Ale Can

$7.00

Liquor

Califino Blanco

$12.00

Cali Fino Repo

$13.00

Califino Anejo

$16.00

Casa Maestri Blanco

$20.00Out of stock

Casa Maestri Reposado

$22.00

Casa Maestri Anejo

$25.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$16.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Anejo

$50.00

Rancho Alegre Blanco

$10.00

Volcan Blanco

$14.00

Asteral

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00Out of stock

Kettle One

$13.00

Titos

$12.00

Uncle Ed’s

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Ardbeg 10

$21.00Out of stock

Baby Blue Bourbon

$13.00Out of stock

Balcones Rye

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00Out of stock

Bomberger

$32.00

Connemara

$17.00

Courvosier Cognac

$16.00Out of stock

Dalmore 12

$19.00

Dalmore Cigar Reserve

$45.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

Green Spot

$20.00Out of stock

Hennessey

$17.00

High West Prairie Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$59.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$29.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$12.00Out of stock

Michters Bourbon

$13.00

Michters Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Shenks

$28.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Trails End 10 Yr

$17.00

Villon Cognac

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Beefeater Gin

$11.00Out of stock

Grey Whale

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tomcat Gin

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00Out of stock

Barr Hill

$13.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Flor De Cana Silver

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Hamilton Rum

$12.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$12.00Out of stock

Cordials

Chartreuse VEP

$22.00

Select Apertivo

$12.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Vieux Pontarlier Absinthe

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Kids Food

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Brioche, Cheddar Cheese

L Kids Pasta

$7.00

Butter Sauce, Parmesan

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Mozzarella

Kids Drinks

Kids Prickly Pear

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Pressed Watermelon Juice, Strawberry Soda, Watermelon Gummy

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.50

Kids OJ

$4.00

Shirts

Shirts

$28.00

Desserts

DXT churros

$3.20

DXT Semifredo

$5.38

DXT Empanada

$2.26

Leap

Mad Tastey

$4.00

Bambucha Kombucha

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Carlsbad Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.25

Vive Wellness Shot

$3.00

Cold Brew Growler

$15.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

UNITY Tea

$5.50

BABE Kombucha

$5.50

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Mountain Valley STILL Water 1L

$4.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

333 C street Ste 407, San Diego, CA 92101

