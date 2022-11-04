Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaslamp Fish House 411 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

411 Broadway

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner Raw bar

Oyster 6

$18.00

Oyster 12

$32.00

Fresh Fish Ceviche

$16.00

Chilled Seafood Platter

$52.00

Signature Seafood Tower 3

$98.00

Dinner Appetizers

Macadamia nut calamari

$17.00

Carlsbad black mussels classic style

$19.00

Carlsbad black mussels pacific style

$19.00

Chilled shrimp cocktail

$18.00

Coconut spicy shrimp

$18.00

House made crab cakes

$19.00

Crispy brussels sprouts

$9.00

Housemade Guacamole

$11.00

VIP Appetizer

Dinner Soup & salad

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Mixed Green Rainbow Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$22.00

Dinner Bread

Roasted garlic bread

$9.00

Basket of bread

$2.50

Pear & Brie flatbread

$15.00

Dinner Pasta

Garden pasta

$24.00

Seafood pasta louisiana style

$29.00

Dinner fresh fish & seafood

Daily catch

$29.00

Tuscan style rockfish

$29.00

Pacific coast Cioppino

$35.00

Garlic butter cajun shrimp

$32.00

Mustard glazed salmon

$35.00

Seared day boat scallops

$38.00

Pan sauteed Halibut

$40.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Dinner signature

Tomahawk

$89.00

Plancha

$59.00

Surf & Turf

$58.00

Full Lobster Tail

$44.00

Dinner from the grill

Rogue wave burger

$22.00

Impossible burger

$19.00

Ribeye

$41.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Porterhouse

$49.00

Ribs

$26.00

Dinner sides

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Garlic mashed potatoes

$8.00

Sauteed farmer veggies

$10.00

Mac & cheese skillet with Bacon

$16.00

1/2 Lobster Tail

$22.00

French fries

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Butterscotch pudding

$10.00

Bread pudding

$8.00

Chocolate mousse

$10.00

Chessecake

$8.00

Churros

$9.00

1 scoop Van ice cream

$2.95

2 scoop Van ice cream

$4.95

Yelp Pudding

bday Pudding

Liquid Dessert

Peanut Kiss

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Tawny Porto wine

$13.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser Bottle

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$7.00

Coors Light Bottle

$7.00

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$7.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$7.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$7.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA Bottle

$8.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$8.00

Green Flash West Coast IPA Bottle

$8.00

Guinness Stout Bottle

$8.00

Heiniken Bottle

$8.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$8.00

Heineken 0.0% Bottle

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Canned Beer

Alesmith Speedway Stout Canned

$10.00

Modern Times Fruitlands Gose Canned

$8.00

Hard Kombucha Canned

$8.00

Julian Hard Cider

$8.00

Ashland Hard Celtzer

$8.00

Red Wine

Round Hill (btl)

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Simple life (btl)

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Hall (btl)

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Hess Allomi (btl)

$68.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Alexander Valley (btl)

$58.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Chateau Meyney St Estephe (btl)

$109.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Caymus Vineyards (btl)

$149.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Backhouse (btl)

$38.00

Pinot noir & Merlot

Ryder Estate (btl)

$42.00

Pinot noir & Merlot

Austerity (btl)

$50.00

Pinot noir & Merlot

Folie a deux (btl)

$50.00

Pinot noir & Merlot

Swanson (btl)

$59.00

Pinot noir & Merlot

Clos Pegas (btl)

$69.00

Pinot noir & Merlot

Kaiken Estate (btl)

$38.00

Interesting Reds

Pessimist by Daou (btl)

$50.00

Interesting Reds

Chateau Brondelle Grave (btl)

$49.00

Interesting Reds

Chateau Tournefeuille Pomerol (btl)

$62.00

Private Cellar

Reserve Leoville Barton (btl)

$109.00

Private Cellar

Chateauneuf du pape Guigal (btl)

$139.00

Private Cellar

Chateau Kirwan Margaux (btl)

$190.00

Private Cellar

White Wine

Bonterra (gls)

$12.00

Trinity Oaks (btl)

$38.00

Chamisal Unoaked (btl)

$46.00

Domaine Laroque (btl)

$50.00

Raymond (btl)

$58.00

Pouilly Fuisse Solutre Auvigne (btl)

$64.00

Cakebread (btl)

$80.00

The Seeker (btl)

$38.00

Joel Gott (btl)

$46.00

Chateau La Freynelle (btl)

$46.00

Babich (btl)

$54.00

Jean Vincent (btl)

$59.00

Emmolo (btl)

$59.00

Giesen The Fuder (btl)

$80.00

Pinot Grigio Capasaldo (btl)

$38.00

Blend Conundrum (btl)

$46.00

Rieslen Giesen (btl)

$46.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc (btl)

$50.00

Pinot Gris Pierre Sparr (btl)

$54.00

St Supery Virtu (btl)

$75.00

Jayson Chardonnay North Coast (btl)

$129.00

Chateauneuf du pape (btl)

$139.00

Chateau Larrivet Haut Brion (btl)

$169.00

Bonterra (btl)

$46.00

Rose

Latitude 50 N Sparkling (btl)

$46.00

Charles & Charles Rose (btl)

$38.00

Peyrassol La Croix Provence (btl)

$54.00

Bandol Bieler Pere & Fils (btl)

$54.00

Champagne

Gosset Brut Excellence (btl)

$79.00

Veuve Clicquot (btl)

$85.00

Opera Prime Brut (btl)

$34.00

JCB Sparkling (btl)

$54.00

Soda

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sobe Lifewater

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Decaf

$3.50

Dbl Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$2.50

Latte

$3.50

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Sail

$7.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Guava

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Kids

K Fish and Chips

$8.00

K Mac and Cheese

$8.00

K Grl Cheese

$8.00

K Grl Chix

$8.00

K Brd Chix

$8.00

K Straw Ice Cream

K Churros

First Course

Clam Chowder

Mixed Green Salad

Entrees

Garden Pasta

$45.00

BBQ Mahi Mahi

$45.00

Rockfish

$45.00

Chicken Breast

$45.00

Dessert

Pudding Mousse Duo

first course

Clam Chowder

Mixed Green Salad

Entree

Paella

$50.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Rockfish

$50.00

Garden Pasta

$50.00

Dessert

Pudding Mousse Duo

Fruits Mixed

First Course

Clam Chowder

Mixed Green Salad

Entree

Lobster Paella

$60.00

Ribeye

$60.00

Scallops

$60.00

Salmon

$60.00

Garden Pasta

$60.00

Dessert

Pudding Mousse Duo

Mixed Fruits

First Course

Clam Chowder

Lobster Bisque

Second Course

Caesar Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Entree

Lobster Paella

$70.00

Ribeye

$70.00

Scallops

$70.00

Salmon

$70.00

Garden Pasta

$70.00

Appetizers

Lobster Bisque en Croute

$17.00

Seafood Delight

$28.00

Seafood Platter

$55.00

Seafood Platter + Opera

$77.00

Ribs Valentines

$19.00

Salmon Spring Salad

$26.00

Entrees

Surf & Turf

$59.00

PorterHouse

$55.00

Seafood Plancha

$62.00

Diver Scallops

$42.00

Lobster Paella

$58.00

Valentines Cioppino

$42.00

Salmon & Shrimp New Orleans

$45.00

Veggies Gnocchis Mushrooms

$34.00

Desserts

Choco Mousse Pudding Duo

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crab Hut Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Cocina 35
orange star4.6 • 4,278
1435 6th ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole - The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
orange star4.5 • 965
1065 4th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Samburgers Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
550 W Date St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Caps Pizza and Bar
orange star4.5 • 725
1428 1st Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston