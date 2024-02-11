- Home
Crooked Hammock Brewery Middletown
316 Auto Park Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
Food Menu
Party Starters
- Longboard Nachos$19.45
14" pan covered end to end with chips, melty cheese, pico, corn & black bean salad, chipotle crema, pickled jalapenos, and a scoop of sour cream
- Smashed Avocado Dip$11.95
lime, crema, cilantro topped with pico, house made tortilla chips
- Old Bay Crab Dip$16.95
loaded with blue crab, creamy ricotta, herb parmesan, old bay pretzels
- Luau Tostada$14.75
a crave-able combination of flavors you won't forget: slow cooked pulled bacon, crispy tortillas, black bean puree, pineapple salsa
- Street Corn Fries$13.95
our hammock shaped fries smothered in corn, cheese, jalapenos, cilantro and lime
- Hammock Sliders$15.95
we're obsessed: (3) pretzel rolls stuffed with griddled beef & pork blend patties, grilled onions, American cheese, pickles, side of kettle sauce
- Cookout Wings: Traditional$16.25
slow cooked crispy traditional wings or boneless hand cut white meat served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery
- Cookout Wings: Boneless$16.25
slow cooked crispy traditional wings or boneless hand cut white meat served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery
- Pineapple Express Wings$17.75
slow cooked in house, and right on time, these faves are coconut breaded and tuned-up with our killer pineapple jalapeno sauce
- Humongous Pretzel$13.95
Bavarian pretzel, whole grain honey mustard, jalapeno cheese sauce
- Brew Kettle Chili Cup$6.95
beef, beans, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, scallions, and tortilla chips
- Brew Kettle Chili Bowl$9.25
beef, beans, sour cream, monterey jack cheese, scallions, and tortilla chips
Backyard Cookout Mainstays
- Cedar Plank Salmon$25.45
smoky, savory, unbeatably fresh salmon glazed with chipotle honey and grilled on a beer-soaked cedar plank, with corn, zucchini, peppers, cherry tomatoes
- Char Broiled Steak Skewers$27.25
chimichurri marinated & grilled skewers, served with a cucumber-tomato side salad with citrus soy vinaigrette, crispy fries and a side of kettle sauce
- "Grill"basa Plate$19.45Out of stock
links of grilled kielbasa, yukon potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, whole grain honey mustard
- Grilled Meatloaf$19.95Out of stock
this meal is pure of good news, studded with white cheddar and roasted garlic, honey bbq sauce, mac and cheese, garlic green beans