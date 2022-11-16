Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Delmar

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2

San Diego, CA 92130

Order Again

Popular Items

2 pc Tenders Combo
10 pc Wings
4 pc Tenders Combo

Combos / Chicken

The Hot Chick Combo

The Hot Chick Combo

$16.50

Chipotle slaw, pickles, american cheese, herb mayo with our nashville tossed thigh meat, smashed in between two toasted brioche buns.

Hot Chick Sandwich

$12.50

Classy As Cluck Combo

$16.50

Classy As Cluck Sandwich

$12.50
Seoul Spicy Sandwich COMBO

Seoul Spicy Sandwich COMBO

$16.50

Chipotle slaw, pickles, american cheese, herb mayo with our nashville tossed thigh meat, smashed in between two toasted brioche buns.

Seoul Spicy Sandwich

$12.50

Anti - Chicken Sandwich Combo

$18.00

Anti Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

2 pc Tenders Combo

$13.00

4 pc Tenders Combo

$19.00

2 pc Plant-Based Combo

$13.50

3pc Wing Combo

$12.50

5 pc Wings Combo

$17.25

3 pc Tenders

$11.25

6 pc Tenders

$20.50
5 pc Wings

5 pc Wings

$11.25

10 pc Wings

$20.50

NAKED 5 pc wings

$11.25

NAKED 10 pc wings

$20.50

4 pc Plant - Based

$13.50

8 pc Plant - Based

$21.99

Extra Wing

$4.00

Extra Boneless Tender

$4.00

Extra Plant Based Tender

$4.50

Entrees

House Salad

$12.00
Mango Cilantro Salad

Mango Cilantro Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken n Waffles

$13.00

Fish n' Chips

$13.00

Noona's Noodle Soup

$13.00

Bibimbap

$16.00

Sundubu - Jigae W/ Rice

$13.00

KimChi Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Bites

Beer Battered Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

CS Fries

$11.00

CS Tots

$11.00

Fried Dumplings

$10.00

Corn Poppers

$10.00

Corn Cheese

$11.50

Spicy Corn Cheese

$12.50

Gimmari 10 PC

$10.00

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$10.50

Gimmari 5 + Spicy Popcorn Combo

$11.00

Fried Chicken Skin

$7.00

Add Ons

Side Salad

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

KimChi

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Extra Waffle

$4.00

Chipotle Slaw

$3.00

Cole Slaw

Extra Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Parmesan Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Extra Raw Jalapeños 4oz

$1.25

Extra Sauteed red onions and jalapenos 4oz

$1.50

Extra Sautéed Jalapeños 4oz

$1.50

Pickled Radish

2oz of FIRE

$2.00

Buffalo 2oz

$1.00

Chipotle Bbq 2oz

$1.00

Garlic Honey Butter 2oz

$1.00

Herb Mayo 2oz

$1.00

House Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Mango Cilantro Dressing

$1.00

Seoul Spicy 2oz

$1.00

Soy Garlic 2oz

$1.00

Thai Chili 2oz

$1.00

TOGO Blue Cheese

$0.50

TOGO Ranch

$0.50

TOGO Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Two tenders

$8.00

Mini Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Roy Roger

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Jasmine Iced Tea (Unswt)

$3.00

Pellogrino

$5.00

Mango Slush

$5.50

Merch

CxB Shirt

$15.00

Soy Garlic Bottled Sauce

$5.00

Seoul Spicy Bottled Sauce

$5.00

Grey Chicken + Friends Shirt

$20.00

CS TOTE bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

"Korean Fried Chicken meets Classic Southern Cooking — our heart for both traditional flavors and creative foods meet at a crossroads to bring you extraordinary chicken. Accompany with our Beers on tap, Craft cocktails, and specialty Korean comfort food.

Website

Location

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2, San Diego, CA 92130

Directions

