Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Mand

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc Peach

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Citrus

$13.00

Grey Goose Orange

$13.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Ketel 1

$12.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.50

DBL Absolut

$16.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.50

DBL Absolut Mand

$16.50

DBL Belvedere

$18.00

DBL Chopin

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$18.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Orange

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Pear

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Citrus

$18.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$15.00

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$15.00

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$15.00

DBL Stoli

$16.50

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$16.50

Well Rum

$10.50

Kraken

$11.00

Malibu

$12.00

Mt Gay

$12.00

Myer's Dark

$12.00

Pyrat XO

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Santa Teresa

$11.00

Zaya

$14.00

Captain

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.50

DBL Bacardi

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$15.00

DBL Blackwell

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL Cruzan

$16.00

DBL Diplimatico

$16.00

DBL El Derado

$16.00

DBL English Harbor

$16.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$15.00

DBL Mt Gay

$15.00

DBL Myer's Dark

$15.00

DBL Pyrat XO

$15.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$15.00

DBL Santa Teresa

$14.00

DBL Zaya

$17.00

Well Gin

$10.50

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapp

$13.00

Botanist

$13.00

Breckenridge

$11.00

Calamity

$14.00

Dyfi

$18.00

Empress

$14.00

Flora Adora

$15.00

Grey Whale Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Magellan

$14.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Neptunia

$15.00

No 3

$15.00

Nolet's Gin

$13.00

Orbium

$16.00

Oxley Gin

$13.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Randsom

$11.00

Silks

$13.00

Smooth Ambler

$12.00

Soloman

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

$13.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Grey Whale

$15.00

DBL Magellan

$15.00

DBL Calamity

$15.00

DBL Nolets

$15.00

DBL Oxley

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Orbium

$18.00

DBL Neptunia

$18.00

DBL Flora Adora

$18.00

DBL Dyfi

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$16.00

DBL Monkey 47

$25.00

DBL Randsom

$14.00

DBL Empress

$17.00

DBL Breckenridge

$14.00

DBL Smooth Ambler

$15.00

DBL Plymouth

$15.00

DBL No 3

$18.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Silks

$16.00

DBL Soloman

$16.00

DBL Botanist

$16.00

Well Tequila

$10.50

Cazadores

$15.00

Cazadores Repo

$16.00

Casamigos

$15.50

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Corralejo

$13.00

Corralejo Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Repo

$14.00

Don Julio Anej

$18.00

Don Julio repo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Family Reserve

$28.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Herradura Repo

$16.00

Dahlia

$14.00

Hornitos

$14.00

1800 Repo

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Patron

$14.00

Cincoro

$28.00

Del Sol Silver

$18.00

Del Sol Repo

$22.00

Del Sol Anejo

$14.00

Silencio Mezcal

$24.00

Casa Mezcal

$22.00

Avon

$16.00

Don Julio

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$13.50

DBL cazadores

$18.00

DBL cazadores repo

$19.00

DBL casamigos

$18.50

DBL casamigos repo

$19.00

DBL Corralejo

$16.00

DBL Corralejo Anej

$17.00

DBL Corralejo Repo

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Sliver

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Anej

$17.00

DBL Don Julio repo

$19.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$33.00

DBL Family Reserve

$31.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$17.00

DBL Herradura Repo

$19.00

DBL Dahlia

$17.00

DBL Hornitos

$17.00

DBL 1800 Repo

$19.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$23.00

DBL Patron Repo

$19.00

DBL Patron

$17.00

DBL Cincoro

$21.00

DBL Del Sol Silver

$21.00

DBL Del Sol Repo

$25.00

DBL Del Sol Anejo

$17.00

DBL Silencio Mezcal

$27.00

DBL Casa Mezcal

$25.00

DBL Avon

$19.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

4 Roses

$16.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Calument

$14.00

Calumet Sb

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Limavady

$18.00

Low Gap

$14.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Pendleton

$14.00

Redbreast

$16.00

Redemption

$14.00

Rich & Rare

$16.00

Ro and Co

$19.00

Russel's/nRes

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$14.00

Seagrams VO

$14.00

Templeton

$14.00

Tulamore Dew

$14.00

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10

$22.00

Whistle Pig 12y

$24.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$14.00

Woodford Res

$16.00

Bullet

$14.00

Jameson

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Elijah Rye

$18.00

Angels Envy Rye

$16.00

Crown

$13.00

Blantons

$22.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL 4 Roses

$19.00

DBL Angels Envy

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$17.00

DBL Calument

$17.00

DBL Calument Sb

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Limavady

$21.00

DBL Low Gap

$17.00

DBL Makers 46

$17.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Pendleton

$17.00

DBL Redbreast

$19.00

DBL Redemption

$17.00

DBL Rich & Rare

$19.00

DBL Ro and Co

$21.00

DBL Russel's/nRes

$17.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$17.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$17.00

DBL Templeton

$17.00

DBL Tulamore Dew

$17.00

DBL Whistle Pig

$18.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10

$25.00

DBL Whistle Pig 12y

$27.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$17.00

DBL Wild Turkey Rye

$17.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Well Scotch

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

DBL Well Scotch

$16.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$17.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$12.00

Molly's Irish Cream

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

fernet

$14.00

Cocktails

East of Eden

$13.00

Crush Marg

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Dragon Lily

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Crush Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Farmers Mule

$13.00

One Night Stand

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Kick Boxer

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Peach Smash

$13.00

St. Croix

$13.00

Grapefruit Crush

$13.00

Elderflower Gimlet

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Pomegranate martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Crush Cosmo

$13.00

Beer

SN Hazy IPA

$6.00

Farmers Light

$6.00

Farmers 530

$6.00

SN Summerfest

$6.00

SN Pale Ale

$6.00

SN Garage Dweller

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00Out of stock

SN Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Heineken NA

$4.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Almanac Kolsch

$8.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$8.00

Berryessa Free Kittens

$8.00

Altamont Juice Above

$8.00

Fort Rock Lights out

$8.00

Fall River Numb Numb

$8.00

Crown & Hops IPA

$9.00

Fire Stone Mind Haze

$8.00

Berryessa Sep Anxiety

$9.00

Death & Taxes

$9.00

Bike Dog Stout

$9.00

Fall River Irish Stut

$8.00

Wine

Bottle Crush

$40.00

Bottle Four Graces

$56.00

Bottle Kings Estate

$50.00

Bottle Belle Glass

$56.00

Bottle Flowers

$66.00

Bottle Nautilus

$62.00

Bottle Laetitia

$72.00

Bottle Twomey

$88.00

Bottle Masut

$65.00

Bottle Marsannay

$95.00

Crush

$12.00

Four Graces

$15.00

Bottle Cline

$38.00

Bottle Josh

$46.00

Bottle Seghesio

$46.00

Bottle Rombauer

$56.00

Bottle Frank Family

$58.00

Bottle Peachy Canyon

$64.00

Bottle Limerick Lane

$70.00

Bottle Storybrook Mauntain

$70.00

Bottle Neceto

$72.00

Cline

$11.00

Bottle Destinata

$50.00

Bottle Toulouse

$46.00

Bottle Qupe

$58.00

Bottle Spear

$70.00

Bottle Dreaming Tree

$36.00

Bottle Whitehall Lane

$54.00

Bottle Yates Family

$72.00

Bottle Twomey

$76.00

Dreaming Tree

$12.00

Bottle Serial

$54.00

Bottle Ely

$60.00

Bottle Justin

$65.00

Bottle Casa Madero

$68.00

Bottle Canvasback

$68.00

Bottle Kenwood

$75.00

Bottle Frank Family

$80.00

Bottle Grable

$72.00

Bottle Heitz Cellars

$95.00

Bottle Babcock

$95.00

Bottle Stags Leap

$95.00

Bottle Daou

$100.00

Bottle Faust

$105.00

Bottle Groth

$110.00

Bottle Jordan

$100.00

Bottle Mount Eden

$115.00

Bottle Caymas

$135.00

Bottle Anakota

$145.00

Bottle Silverado

$175.00

Bottle Siler Oak

$185.00

Bottle Insignia

$350.00

Ely

$16.00

Serial

$14.00

Altos Malbec

$50.00

Prisoner

$76.00

Cenyth

$81.00

Forward Kidd

$84.00

Mas De Can Blau

$88.00

Levathan

$95.00

Justin ISO

$105.00

Chateau Fombrauge

$110.00

Chateau St. Jean

$110.00

Ax -1

$115.00

Flora Springs

$125.00

Darioush

$130.00

Matilde

$130.00

Chateau D Issan

$130.00

Fog Catcher

$165.00

Chateau De Vaudieu

$185.00

Quintessa

$250.00

Opus One

$425.00

Bottle Maraia

$42.00

Bottle Checci

$44.00

Bottle Castiglioni

$46.00

Bottle Nipozzano

$50.00

Bottle Modonna Del Dono

$50.00

Bottle Gioia Del Colle

$55.00

Bottle Aska

$64.00

Bottle Zenato

$75.00

Bottle Produttori Del Barbaresco

$80.00

Bottle Giuseppe Lonardi

$88.00

Bottle Castiglion Del Cosco

$125.00

Bottle Masi Costasera

$135.00

Bottle Giocanni Corino

$190.00

Castiglioni

$12.00

Checci

$12.00

Bottle Freixenet

$34.00

Bottle Acinum

$38.00

Bottle Bartenura

$42.00

Freizenet Brut

$11.00

Acinum

$11.00

Bartenura

$12.00

Bottle Markham

$48.00

Bottle Mer Soleil

$50.00

Bottle Sonoma Cutrer

$50.00

Bottle Talbott

$55.00

Bottle Jordan

$56.00

Bottle Trefethen

$65.00

Bottle Rombauer

$75.00

Bottle Frank Family

$72.00

Bottle Mount Eden

$100.00

Bottle Sliverado

$105.00

Markham

$13.00

Rombauer

$20.00

Bottle Kim Crawford

$46.00

Bottle Bernardus

$54.00

Bottle Cheateau La Rabotine

$62.00

Bernardus

$14.00

Bottle Ruffino

$46.00

Bottle Havemeyer

$44.00

Bottle Plinio

$55.00

Bottle Villa Angela

$46.00

Bottle Domaines Schlumberger

$52.00

HH White Glass

$7.00

Ruffion

$12.00

Bottle Pale Rose

$40.00

Bottle Whispering Angel

$44.00

Bottle Bel Aire Burt

$54.00

Bottle Bel Aire Rose

$54.00

Bottle Roederer Burt

$76.00

Bottle Roederer Rose

$76.00

Bottle Veuve

$88.00

Bottle Ruinart Rose

$135.00

Bottle Freizenet Brut

$34.00

Bottle Acinum

$38.00

The Pale

$11.00

NV Freizenet Brut GLS

$11.00

Acinum Extra Dry Prosecco GLS

$11.00

NV Segura Viudas Reserva Brut GLS

$11.00

The Pale Rose

$11.00

Bernardus Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Markham Chardonnay

$13.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$20.00

Ruffion Pino Grigio

$12.00

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti

$12.00

frank family special glass

$18.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$15.00

Dreaming Tree "Crush" Merlot Blend

$12.00

Cline Zinfadel

$11.00

Ely Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Serial Cabert Sauvignon

$14.00

Checci Toscana Sangiovese

$12.00

Castiglioni Chianti

$12.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$18.00

Leviathan Red Blend

$18.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodger

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choco Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pineapple Spark

$5.00

Pom Cooler

$5.00

Blue Smash

$5.00

Grapefruit Fizz

$5.00

Not So Mule

$5.00

glass of ice

Dessert Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$13.00

B52 Coffee

$13.00

Espresso Mudslide

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Thin Mint

$13.00

After Dinner Delight

$13.00