Cynts Kafe LLC 1101 Holman st.

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Holman Street

Houston, TX 77002

Soups

Smoked Gouda & Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Parmigiana & Cheddar Brokkoli Soup

$6.99

Vegetable Minestrone

$6.99

Angus Beef Chilli

$6.99

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Salads

Cynt's Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, and house made croutons

Marcus Midtown Salad

$13.99

House salad with bacon, grilled chicken, red onion, boiled egg, corn black, beans, & cucumber

Joan Kale Salad

$11.99

Hand picked kale, red onion, radish, cucumber, red pepper, fresh basil, & a citrus pesto vinaigrette.

Paninis

Inhale Panini

$12.99

Turkey, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, banana peppers, cucumbers, & Cynt’s sauce

Exhale Panini

$12.99

Turkey, Brie cheese, arugula, & cranberry aioli

Cynt's Pick Panini

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, Tomato’s, Everything bagel seasoning, Red onion, Pesto spread

Farm Fresh Panini

$11.99

Arugula, red onion, squash, zucchini, pesto mushroom paste, and cucumbers

Big Smoke Panini

$13.99

Bacon, ham, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn, and black beans

Sandwiches

Kroissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Klassic Kroissant with egg, your choice of Bacon or Ham, Havarti, and Gouda cheese

Krème Brûlée Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, egg, and maple syrup

BIG TX Breakfast Sandwich

$14.99

Two fluffy scrambled eggs with sausage, bacon, ham, avocado, and smoked gouda cheese

Flatbreads

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$14.99

Klassic alfredo sauce, with marinated chicken breast, and fresh parmigiana

Italiano Flatbread

$14.99

House made marinara sauce, spicy Italian sausage, and topped with 3 cheese Italian blend

Margarita Flatbread

$12.99

House made marinara sauce with Italy’s finest mozzarella and fresh basil

TBB Flatbread

$14.99

Thinly sliced seasoned turkey, and creamy brie melted cheese with thick cut bacon, and fresh basil

Toast

Texa-Kado Toast

$10.99

Texas style toast with avocado, corn, black beans, bacon pieces and jalapeño Aioli

Everything But The...Toast

$10.99

Turkey bacon, Havarti cheese, over easy egg with everything bagel dust, and Cynt’s sauce

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

House Kettle Chips

$3.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

$2.50
Pepsi Zero

$2.50

$2.50
Starry

$2.50

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

$2.50

$2.50
Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50
Black Cherry Soda-Stubborn

$2.50

$2.50
Root Beer-Stubborn

$2.50

$2.50
Vanilla Crème Soda-Stubborn

$2.50

$2.50

Misc

BYOB

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Relax and enjoy yourself!

Location

1101 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Main pic

