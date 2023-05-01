Cynts Kafe LLC 1101 Holman st.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Relax and enjoy yourself!
Location
1101 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacos A Go Go MIDTOWN - 3704 Main St - 713-807-8226
4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant