da LaPosta Pizzeria Artigianale
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to da LaPosta, an authentic wood-fired pizzeria and restaurant with Italian roots and New England flair. da LaPosta honors chef Mario LaPosta’s dedication to tradition and innovation, with a menu that showcases the best ingredients that regional purveyors have to offer. Naturally leavened, artisanal pizza is at the center of the seasonal menu, along with street food-inspired starters, handmade pasta, and a wine list boasting the best of Campania and Southern Italy.
Location
825 Washington St., Newtonville, MA 02460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt - Newtonville
No Reviews
333 Walnut Street Newtonville, MA 02460
View restaurant