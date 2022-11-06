Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuji at Newton
239 Walnut Street

No reviews yet

239 Walnut Street

Newtonville, MA 02460

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Miso Soup (G)
Goyza

Soups

Miso Soup (G)

$5.00

Seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Korean Spicy Seafood Tofu Soup

$16.00

Assorted fish, squid, shrimp, red crab, and tofu

Salads

House Salad

$5.75+

Avocado Salad *(G)(V)

$18.00

Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, kanikama, and red crab in a light mayo dressing

Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)

$10.50

Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Satay chicken with carrots, diakon and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces

Ebiten

$15.00

Tempura-battered shrimp (2pc) and assorted vegetables served with tangy tempura sauce on the side

Edamame (G)(V)

Edamame (G)(V)

$8.50

Salted steamed soybeans

Fried Handmade Spring Rolls

$11.00

Cabbage, carrot, mushroom, and shrimp rolled inside a light, flaky fried wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce

Goyza

Goyza

$10.50

Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]

Hamachi Kama (G)

$28.00Out of stock

Broiled yellowtail collar served with wakame, julienned cucumber, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce [Limited Amount Daily]

Lobster Rangoon

$13.00

Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce

Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)

Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)

$15.00

A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$17.50

Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Tofu (V)

Salt and Pepper Tofu (V)

$16.00

Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.50

(steamed, fried or pan-seared) Shrimp dumplings

Spicy Edamame (V)

$8.50

Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)

$15.00

Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple

Sweet Beef Teriyaki

$13.50

Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots

Sweet Crispy Chili Wings

$9.50

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce topped with sesame seeds

Vegetarian Gyoza (V)

Vegetarian Gyoza (V)

$10.50

Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]

Noodles & Rice

Beef Fried Rice (G)

$20.00

Beef, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions

Char Siu Fried Rice

$20.00

Char siu (pork), onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions

Chicken Fried Rice (G)

$20.00

Chicken, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions

Newton Fried Rice (G)

$22.00

Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion with savory X.O. sauce

Shrimp Fried Rice (G)

$20.00

Shrimp, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions

Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)

$16.00

Onion, asparagus, peas, egg, red and green pepper, and zucchini

Pad Thai (G)

$22.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil

Vegetable Pad Thai (G)(V)

$19.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetable, bean sprouts, and basil

Singapore Vermicelli (G)(V)

$22.00

Julienne red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, celery, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder

Tempura Udon

$24.00

Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with succulent udon noodle soup on the side

XO Beef Udon

$22.00

Beef, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce

XO Chicken Udon

$22.00

Chicken, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce

Seafood Udon

Seafood Udon

$28.00

Shrimp, scallop, scallions, squid, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce

Vegetarian Stir-Fried Udon (V)

$18.00

Scallions, red and green peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles

Clay Pot

Wagyu Clay Pot

$52.00

Ribeye Clay Pot

$30.00

Unagi Kabayaki

$30.00

Japanese Unagi Kabayaki

$44.00

Char Siu Clay Pot

$26.00Out of stock

Wok-Tossed

Beef And Broccolini

$22.00

beef with fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce

Chicken and Broccolini

$22.00

Tender chicken with fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce

Deconstructed Sweet And Sour Whole Fish

$75.00

Fried whole striped bass in tangy mango sauce with julienned peppers, onions, and mango (filet or boneless)

General Gao Chicken

General Gao Chicken

$22.00

Tender chicken lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce, served with broccolini

Kung Pao Chicken (G)

$21.00

Savory chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce

Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Beef (G)

Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Beef (G)

$22.00

Premium flank steak stir-fried with lotus roots, celery, pepper, zucchini, and smoky chili oil

Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)

$21.00

Lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, assorted mushroom, tofu, asparagus, yu choy, snow pea, green and red pepper

Entrees

Served with your choice of 2: miso soup, salad, or rice

Chicken Teriyaki (G)

$28.00

Grilled chicken thigh over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot

Ribeye Teriyaki (G)

$36.00

Grilled ribeye over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot

Sake Teriyaki (G)

$32.00

Grilled salmon over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot

Ishiyaki Wagyu (G)

$75.00

Disassembled Japanese hot stone cooking of award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef sliced and served with ginger, scallion, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$28.00

Chicken breast fried in Japanese panko breadcrumbs, served with teriyaki noodles

Nigiri / Sashimi

Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)

$8.50

sweet shrimp

Ebi Nigiri (G)

$6.00

shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

yellowtail

Ika Nigiri *(G)

$6.50

squid

Ikura Nigiri *(G)

$10.00

salmon roe

Kanikama Nigiri

$7.00

imitation crab stick

Maguro Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

tuna

Red Crab Nigiri (G)

$12.00

red crab

Saba Nigiri *(G)

Saba Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

mackerel

Sake Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

salmon

Scallops Nigiri *(G)

$12.00

scallops

Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *

$10.50

seared yellowtail belly

Seared Maguro Nigiri *

$9.00

seared tuna

Seared Sake Nigiri *

$8.50

seared salmon

Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *

$10.50

seared salmon bell

Shiromi Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

white fish

Smoked Salmon Nigiri *(G)

$8.00

smoked salmon

Tako Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

sweetened egg

Tobiko Nigiri *(G)

$8.00

flying fish roe

Toro Nigiri *(G)

Toro Nigiri *(G)

$23.00

fatty tuna

Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)

$18.00

hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro

Unagi Nigiri [China]

$8.00

freshwater eel

Unagi Nigiri [Japan]

$15.00

freshwater eel

Uni Nigiri [Cali]

$26.00

Uni Nigiri [Maine]*(G)

$14.00

sea urchin

Uni Nigiri [Japan] *(G)

$40.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)

$11.25

sweet shrimp

Ebi Sashimi (G)

$9.00

shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

yellowtail

Ika Sashimi *(G)

$9.50

squid

Ikura Sashimi *(G)

$13.00

salmon roe

Kanikama Sashimi

$10.00

imitation crab stick

Maguro Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

tuna

Red Crab Sashimi (G)

$15.00

red crab

Saba Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

mackerel

Sake Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

salmon

Scallops Sashimi *(G)

$15.00

scallops

Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *

$13.50

seared yellowtail belly

Seared Maguro Sashimi *

$12.00

seared tuna

Seared Sake Sashimi *

$11.50

seared salmon

Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *

$13.50

seared salmon belly

Shiromi Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

white fish

Smoked Salmon Sashimi *(G)

$11.00

smoked salmon

Tako Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$9.00

sweetened egg

Tobiko Sashimi *(G)

$11.00

flying fish roe

Toro Sampler Sashimi *(G)

$21.00

hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro

Toro Sashimi *(G)

$26.00

fatty tuna

Unagi Sashimi [China]

$11.00

freshwater eel

Unagi Sashimi [Japan]

$18.00

freshwater eel

Uni Sashimi [Cali]

$29.00

Uni Sashimi [Maine]

$17.00

Uni Sashimi [Japan] *(G)

$43.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Sushi Entrees

Fuji Bowl *(G)

$32.00

Hawaiian Bowl *(G)

$31.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl *(G)

$28.00

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$28.00

Makimono Combo Regular *

$28.00

Spicy Tuna, Una Avo, Negihama Maki

Makimono Combo Deluxe *

$42.00

Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Rainbow Maki

Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)

Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)

$44.00

15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]

Sashimi Moriawase – Deluxe *(G)

$73.00

25 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]

Sushi – Regular *(G)

$36.00

8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki

Sushi – Deluxe *(G)

$44.00

10 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki

Sake Don *(G)

$31.00

Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]

Tekkadon *(G)

Tekkadon *(G)

$31.00

Fresh tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]

Makimono (Rolls)

Boston Maki *(G)

Boston Maki *(G)

$12.00

Smoked salmon and avocado

California Maki

$10.00

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado

Caterpillar Maki

$15.00

Freshwater eel, thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds

Cucumber Wrapped Maki *(G)

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, avocado, and kanikama wrapped in fresh cucumber and drizzled in house special ponzu sauce

Dragon Maki *

$18.00

[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado then lightly drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Dynamite Maki

$19.00

Tuna, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with seared scallop

Eel Bomb Maki

$18.00

Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Negihama Maki *(G)

$9.50

Yellowtail and scallions

Philly Maki *(G)

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Rainbow Maki *

$18.00

Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, and assortment of thinly sliced sashimi

Sake Maki *(G)

$8.50

Salmon

Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)

$9.50

Salmon with avocado

Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki *(G)

$9.50

Salmon skin and avocado

Salmon Skin and Kyu Maki *(G)

$10.50

Salmon skin and cucumber

Scorpion Maki *

$15.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

$10.50

Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Maki

$13.50

Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *

$18.00

Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)

$10.50

Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo

Spider Maki *

$17.50

[4 pieces] Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Tekka Maki *(G)

$8.50

Tuna

Tempura Maki *

Tempura Maki *

$12.00

[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)

Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)

$9.50

Tuna with avocado

Una Avo Maki

$10.50

Freshwater eel and avocado

Una Kyu Maki

$10.50

Freshwater eel and cucumber

Ming's Mango Maki

$16.00

Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna

Vegetarian Maki

Asparagus Maki (G)(V)

$6.00

Asparagus

Avocado Maki (G)(V)

$8.00

Avocado

Kappa Maki (G)(V)

$6.00

Cucumber

Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)

$9.50

Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce

Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)

$10.50

[4 pieces] Tempura sweet potato, asparagus, and cucumber

Mango Maki

$8.00

The Finer Maki

24 Karat Maki*

$24.00

Scallops, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with torched scallop, black tobiko, and gold flakes, drizzled with unagi sauce and spicy miso sauce

Black Truffle Maki *

Black Truffle Maki *

$30.00

Tuna, unagi, and avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction and unagi sauce

High Roller Maki

$35.00

Spicy kanikama roll topped with red crab meat, caviar, cilantro, and wasabi mayo

Prism Dream *(G)

Prism Dream *(G)

$22.00

Spicy crab mix and avocado, topped with seared tuna, seared salmon, rainbow tobiko, torch sauce, and unagi sauce

Secret to Success *(G)

$22.00

Spicy tuna and mango roll topped with seared salmon, jalapeño, and scallions, drizzled with unagi sauce and crunchy sesame soy

The Birkin *(G)

$49.00

Toro, caviar, red crab, gold flake, and scallion

Walnut Street Maki *(G)

$22.00

Spicy red crab and tobiko mix, topped with seared salmon, scallion, drizzled with unagi

The Finer Nigiri

Black Truffle Foie Gras Nigiri*

$25.00

Toro Caviar Gold Flakes Nigiri*

$26.00

A5 Wagyu Beef Uni Nigiri

$25.00

Seared Scallop Truffle Salt Nigiri

$16.00

Hamachi Toro Ginger Scallion Nigiri

$18.00

Boats

Boat 1 *

$62.00

Sashimi [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki [16 pieces]: Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo

Fuji Boat *

$242.00

Sashimi [18 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, uni, tako, ama-ebi, ika // Nigiri [12 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, unagi, seared sake toro, ebi, tobiko // Maki [36 pieces]: Black Truffle Maki, SOWA, Rainbow, Spicy Tuna, Spider, Toro Toro

Sides

Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Steamed Udon Noodles

$4.50

Extra Wonton Chips

$3.50

Spicy Teriyaki Noodles

$5.00

Teriyaki Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Broccolini

$9.00

Steamed Vegetables

$9.00

XO Sauce

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Still Bottled Water

$6.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
239 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA 02460

