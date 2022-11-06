- Home
Fuji at Newton 239 Walnut Street
239 Walnut Street
Newtonville, MA 02460
Popular Items
Soups
Salads
Appetizers
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Satay chicken with carrots, diakon and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces
Ebiten
Tempura-battered shrimp (2pc) and assorted vegetables served with tangy tempura sauce on the side
Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans
Fried Handmade Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrot, mushroom, and shrimp rolled inside a light, flaky fried wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce
Goyza
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Hamachi Kama (G)
Broiled yellowtail collar served with wakame, julienned cucumber, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce [Limited Amount Daily]
Lobster Rangoon
Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)
A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
Salt and Pepper Calamari
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Tofu (V)
Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Shrimp Shumai
(steamed, fried or pan-seared) Shrimp dumplings
Spicy Edamame (V)
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)
Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple
Sweet Beef Teriyaki
Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots
Sweet Crispy Chili Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce topped with sesame seeds
Vegetarian Gyoza (V)
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Noodles & Rice
Beef Fried Rice (G)
Beef, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Char Siu Fried Rice
Char siu (pork), onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Chicken Fried Rice (G)
Chicken, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Newton Fried Rice (G)
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion with savory X.O. sauce
Shrimp Fried Rice (G)
Shrimp, onion, asparagus, peas, pepper, zucchini, egg white, mushroom, and scallions
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)
Onion, asparagus, peas, egg, red and green pepper, and zucchini
Pad Thai (G)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil
Vegetable Pad Thai (G)(V)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetable, bean sprouts, and basil
Singapore Vermicelli (G)(V)
Julienne red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, celery, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder
Tempura Udon
Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with succulent udon noodle soup on the side
XO Beef Udon
Beef, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
XO Chicken Udon
Chicken, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
Seafood Udon
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, squid, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
Vegetarian Stir-Fried Udon (V)
Scallions, red and green peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles
Clay Pot
Wok-Tossed
Beef And Broccolini
beef with fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce
Chicken and Broccolini
Tender chicken with fresh broccolini, and carrot stir-fried in garlic oyster sauce
Deconstructed Sweet And Sour Whole Fish
Fried whole striped bass in tangy mango sauce with julienned peppers, onions, and mango (filet or boneless)
General Gao Chicken
Tender chicken lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce, served with broccolini
Kung Pao Chicken (G)
Savory chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce
Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Beef (G)
Premium flank steak stir-fried with lotus roots, celery, pepper, zucchini, and smoky chili oil
Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)
Lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, assorted mushroom, tofu, asparagus, yu choy, snow pea, green and red pepper
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki (G)
Grilled chicken thigh over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot
Ribeye Teriyaki (G)
Grilled ribeye over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot
Sake Teriyaki (G)
Grilled salmon over stir fried teriyaki noodles with vegetables served in a clay pot
Ishiyaki Wagyu (G)
Disassembled Japanese hot stone cooking of award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef sliced and served with ginger, scallion, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
Chicken breast fried in Japanese panko breadcrumbs, served with teriyaki noodles
Nigiri / Sashimi
Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)
sweet shrimp
Ebi Nigiri (G)
shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri *(G)
yellowtail
Ika Nigiri *(G)
squid
Ikura Nigiri *(G)
salmon roe
Kanikama Nigiri
imitation crab stick
Maguro Nigiri *(G)
tuna
Red Crab Nigiri (G)
red crab
Saba Nigiri *(G)
mackerel
Sake Nigiri *(G)
salmon
Scallops Nigiri *(G)
scallops
Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *
seared yellowtail belly
Seared Maguro Nigiri *
seared tuna
Seared Sake Nigiri *
seared salmon
Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *
seared salmon bell
Shiromi Nigiri *(G)
white fish
Smoked Salmon Nigiri *(G)
smoked salmon
Tako Nigiri *(G)
octopus
Tamago Nigiri
sweetened egg
Tobiko Nigiri *(G)
flying fish roe
Toro Nigiri *(G)
fatty tuna
Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)
hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro
Unagi Nigiri [China]
freshwater eel
Unagi Nigiri [Japan]
freshwater eel
Uni Nigiri [Cali]
Uni Nigiri [Maine]*(G)
sea urchin
Uni Nigiri [Japan] *(G)
sea urchin
Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)
sweet shrimp
Ebi Sashimi (G)
shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi *(G)
yellowtail
Ika Sashimi *(G)
squid
Ikura Sashimi *(G)
salmon roe
Kanikama Sashimi
imitation crab stick
Maguro Sashimi *(G)
tuna
Red Crab Sashimi (G)
red crab
Saba Sashimi *(G)
mackerel
Sake Sashimi *(G)
salmon
Scallops Sashimi *(G)
scallops
Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *
seared yellowtail belly
Seared Maguro Sashimi *
seared tuna
Seared Sake Sashimi *
seared salmon
Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *
seared salmon belly
Shiromi Sashimi *(G)
white fish
Smoked Salmon Sashimi *(G)
smoked salmon
Tako Sashimi *(G)
octopus
Tamago Sashimi
sweetened egg
Tobiko Sashimi *(G)
flying fish roe
Toro Sampler Sashimi *(G)
hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro
Toro Sashimi *(G)
fatty tuna
Unagi Sashimi [China]
freshwater eel
Unagi Sashimi [Japan]
freshwater eel
Uni Sashimi [Cali]
Uni Sashimi [Maine]
Uni Sashimi [Japan] *(G)
sea urchin
Sushi Entrees
Fuji Bowl *(G)
Hawaiian Bowl *(G)
Spicy Tuna Bowl *(G)
Spicy Salmon Bowl
Makimono Combo Regular *
Spicy Tuna, Una Avo, Negihama Maki
Makimono Combo Deluxe *
Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Rainbow Maki
Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)
15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Sashimi Moriawase – Deluxe *(G)
25 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Sushi – Regular *(G)
8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Sushi – Deluxe *(G)
10 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Sake Don *(G)
Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
Tekkadon *(G)
Fresh tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
Makimono (Rolls)
Boston Maki *(G)
Smoked salmon and avocado
California Maki
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado
Caterpillar Maki
Freshwater eel, thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds
Cucumber Wrapped Maki *(G)
Tuna, salmon, avocado, and kanikama wrapped in fresh cucumber and drizzled in house special ponzu sauce
Dragon Maki *
[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado then lightly drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Dynamite Maki
Tuna, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with seared scallop
Eel Bomb Maki
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Negihama Maki *(G)
Yellowtail and scallions
Philly Maki *(G)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Rainbow Maki *
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, and assortment of thinly sliced sashimi
Sake Maki *(G)
Salmon
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)
Salmon with avocado
Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki *(G)
Salmon skin and avocado
Salmon Skin and Kyu Maki *(G)
Salmon skin and cucumber
Scorpion Maki *
Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Maki
Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *
Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spider Maki *
[4 pieces] Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
Tekka Maki *(G)
Tuna
Tempura Maki *
[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)
Tuna with avocado
Una Avo Maki
Freshwater eel and avocado
Una Kyu Maki
Freshwater eel and cucumber
Ming's Mango Maki
Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna
Vegetarian Maki
The Finer Maki
24 Karat Maki*
Scallops, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeño topped with torched scallop, black tobiko, and gold flakes, drizzled with unagi sauce and spicy miso sauce
Black Truffle Maki *
Tuna, unagi, and avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction and unagi sauce
High Roller Maki
Spicy kanikama roll topped with red crab meat, caviar, cilantro, and wasabi mayo
Prism Dream *(G)
Spicy crab mix and avocado, topped with seared tuna, seared salmon, rainbow tobiko, torch sauce, and unagi sauce
Secret to Success *(G)
Spicy tuna and mango roll topped with seared salmon, jalapeño, and scallions, drizzled with unagi sauce and crunchy sesame soy
The Birkin *(G)
Toro, caviar, red crab, gold flake, and scallion
Walnut Street Maki *(G)
Spicy red crab and tobiko mix, topped with seared salmon, scallion, drizzled with unagi
The Finer Nigiri
Boats
Boat 1 *
Sashimi [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki [16 pieces]: Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo
Fuji Boat *
Sashimi [18 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, uni, tako, ama-ebi, ika // Nigiri [12 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, unagi, seared sake toro, ebi, tobiko // Maki [36 pieces]: Black Truffle Maki, SOWA, Rainbow, Spicy Tuna, Spider, Toro Toro
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
239 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA 02460